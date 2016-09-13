Eid al-Adha in India
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at Feroz Shah Kotla fort in Delhi, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A girl offers Eid al-Adha prayers on a street outside a railway station in Mumbai, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A boy and girl look on as Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at Feroz Shah Kotla fort in Delhi, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at Feroz Shah Kotla fort in Delhi, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People offer Eid al-Adha prayers on a street outside a railway station in Mumbai, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
People offer Eid al-Adha prayers on a street outside a railway station in Mumbai, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A boy looks on as Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at Feroz Shah Kotla fort in Delhi, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at Feroz Shah Kotla fort in Delhi, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A boy uses a selfie stick to take a photograph before offering Eid al-Adha prayers on a road in Kolkata, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People offer Eid al-Adha prayers on a street outside a mosque in Kolkata, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People wait to offer Eid al-Adha prayers on a street outside a mosque in Kolkata, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A boy (L) walks along the outer wall of Feroz Shah Kotla fort as muslims gather for Eid al-Adha prayers in Delhi, India September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A boy takes a picture with a mobile phone after Eid al-Adha prayers outside a mosque in Chandigarh, India September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
People wait to offer Eid al-Adha prayers outside a mosque in Ahmedabad, India September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man begs for alms on a street outside a mosque during the Eid al-Adha festival, in Ahmedabad, India September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People offer Eid al-Adha prayers on a street outside a mosque in Ahmedabad, India September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
