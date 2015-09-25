Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Sep 25, 2015 | 5:10pm IST

Eid al-Adha in India

A Muslim man uses a selfie stick to take pictures after offering Eid al-Adha prayers in Kolkata, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Muslim man uses a selfie stick to take pictures after offering Eid al-Adha prayers in Kolkata, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
A Muslim man uses a selfie stick to take pictures after offering Eid al-Adha prayers in Kolkata, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers inside a mosque in Allahabad, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers inside a mosque in Allahabad, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers inside a mosque in Allahabad, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Muslim man offers Eid al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A Muslim man offers Eid al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
A Muslim man offers Eid al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Muslims leave through the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque after offering Eid al-Adha prayers in New Delhi, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Muslims leave through the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque after offering Eid al-Adha prayers in New Delhi, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Muslims leave through the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque after offering Eid al-Adha prayers in New Delhi, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Muslims are silhouetted against the rising sun as they stand at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque after offering Eid al-Adha prayers in New Delhi, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Muslims are silhouetted against the rising sun as they stand at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque after offering Eid al-Adha prayers in New Delhi, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Muslims are silhouetted against the rising sun as they stand at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque after offering Eid al-Adha prayers in New Delhi, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Roadside vendors selling ice-cream and balloons stand outside a public prayer ground during Eid al-Adha in Bengaluru, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Roadside vendors selling ice-cream and balloons stand outside a public prayer ground during Eid al-Adha in Bengaluru, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Roadside vendors selling ice-cream and balloons stand outside a public prayer ground during Eid al-Adha in Bengaluru, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in Ahmedabad, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in Ahmedabad, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in Ahmedabad, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in Ahmedabad, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in Ahmedabad, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in Ahmedabad, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Kashmiri demonstrator throws a stone towards Indian police during a protest after Eid al-Adha prayers in Srinagar, September 25, 2015. Hundreds of demonstrators on Friday protested after the beef ban order by a state court in Kashmir, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri demonstrator throws a stone towards Indian police during a protest after Eid al-Adha prayers in Srinagar, September 25, 2015. Hundreds of demonstrators on Friday protested after the beef ban order by a state court in Kashmir, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
A Kashmiri demonstrator throws a stone towards Indian police during a protest after Eid al-Adha prayers in Srinagar, September 25, 2015. Hundreds of demonstrators on Friday protested after the beef ban order by a state court in Kashmir, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A policeman gestures towards Kashmiri demonstrators during a protest after Eid al-Adha prayers in Srinagar, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A policeman gestures towards Kashmiri demonstrators during a protest after Eid al-Adha prayers in Srinagar, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
A policeman gestures towards Kashmiri demonstrators during a protest after Eid al-Adha prayers in Srinagar, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri demonstrator throws a stone towards Indian police during a protest after Eid al-Adha prayers in Srinagar September 25, 2015. Hundreds of demonstrators on Friday protested against a beef ban order by a state court in India's Kashmir, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri demonstrator throws a stone towards Indian police during a protest after Eid al-Adha prayers in Srinagar September 25, 2015. Hundreds of demonstrators on Friday protested against a beef ban order by a state court in India's Kashmir, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
A Kashmiri demonstrator throws a stone towards Indian police during a protest after Eid al-Adha prayers in Srinagar September 25, 2015. Hundreds of demonstrators on Friday protested against a beef ban order by a state court in India's Kashmir, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A teargas shell fired by Indian police explodes during a protest by Kashmiri demonstrators after Eid al-Adha prayers in Srinagar September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A teargas shell fired by Indian police explodes during a protest by Kashmiri demonstrators after Eid al-Adha prayers in Srinagar September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
A teargas shell fired by Indian police explodes during a protest by Kashmiri demonstrators after Eid al-Adha prayers in Srinagar September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a playground in Kochi, one of the main cities of Kerala, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a playground in Kochi, one of the main cities of Kerala, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a playground in Kochi, one of the main cities of Kerala, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A trader sleeps amid his goats at a livestock market on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A trader sleeps amid his goats at a livestock market on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
A trader sleeps amid his goats at a livestock market on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A boy feeds his goats as he waits for customers at a livestock market on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A boy feeds his goats as he waits for customers at a livestock market on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
A boy feeds his goats as he waits for customers at a livestock market on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A child walks on shoes left by Muslims attending Eid al-Adha prayers at a playground in Kochi, one of the main cities of the southern state of Kerala, India, September 24, 2015. Muslims across the world celebrate the annual festival of Eid al-Adha or the Feast of the Sacrifice, which marks the end of the annual haj pilgrimage, by slaughtering goats, sheep, cows and camels in commemoration of the Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to Allah. Muslims in Kerala celebrated Eid al-Adha on Thursday. REUTERS/Sivaram V

A child walks on shoes left by Muslims attending Eid al-Adha prayers at a playground in Kochi, one of the main cities of the southern state of Kerala, India, September 24, 2015. Muslims across the world celebrate the annual festival of Eid al-Adha or...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
A child walks on shoes left by Muslims attending Eid al-Adha prayers at a playground in Kochi, one of the main cities of the southern state of Kerala, India, September 24, 2015. Muslims across the world celebrate the annual festival of Eid al-Adha or the Feast of the Sacrifice, which marks the end of the annual haj pilgrimage, by slaughtering goats, sheep, cows and camels in commemoration of the Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to Allah. Muslims in Kerala celebrated Eid al-Adha on Thursday. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A Muslim boy offers a special prayer at a shrine on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A Muslim boy offers a special prayer at a shrine on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
A Muslim boy offers a special prayer at a shrine on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Vendors sit at their roadside stalls selling dry fruits on the eve of Eid al-Adha festival near Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Vendors sit at their roadside stalls selling dry fruits on the eve of Eid al-Adha festival near Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Vendors sit at their roadside stalls selling dry fruits on the eve of Eid al-Adha festival near Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Traders wash a goat at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Ahmedabad, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Traders wash a goat at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Ahmedabad, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Traders wash a goat at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Ahmedabad, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Women select jewellery before buying from a vendor at a marketplace ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Women select jewellery before buying from a vendor at a marketplace ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Women select jewellery before buying from a vendor at a marketplace ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri people weigh a sheep before selling it at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri people weigh a sheep before selling it at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Kashmiri people weigh a sheep before selling it at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A boy feeds his family's goats as he waits for customers at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A boy feeds his family's goats as he waits for customers at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
A boy feeds his family's goats as he waits for customers at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A trader feeds his goats as he waits for customers at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A trader feeds his goats as he waits for customers at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
A trader feeds his goats as he waits for customers at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Traders wait for customers at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in the old quarters of Delhi, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Traders wait for customers at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in the old quarters of Delhi, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
Traders wait for customers at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in the old quarters of Delhi, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy tries to control a goat at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Bengaluru, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A boy tries to control a goat at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Bengaluru, September

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
A boy tries to control a goat at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Bengaluru, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A sheep shakes itself dry after it was given a wash by its trader at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Bengaluru, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A sheep shakes itself dry after it was given a wash by its trader at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Bengaluru, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
A sheep shakes itself dry after it was given a wash by its trader at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Bengaluru, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
