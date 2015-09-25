Eid al-Adha in India

A child walks on shoes left by Muslims attending Eid al-Adha prayers at a playground in Kochi, one of the main cities of the southern state of Kerala, India, September 24, 2015. Muslims across the world celebrate the annual festival of Eid al-Adha or...more

A child walks on shoes left by Muslims attending Eid al-Adha prayers at a playground in Kochi, one of the main cities of the southern state of Kerala, India, September 24, 2015. Muslims across the world celebrate the annual festival of Eid al-Adha or the Feast of the Sacrifice, which marks the end of the annual haj pilgrimage, by slaughtering goats, sheep, cows and camels in commemoration of the Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to Allah. Muslims in Kerala celebrated Eid al-Adha on Thursday. REUTERS/Sivaram V

