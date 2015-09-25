Eid al-Adha in India
A Muslim man uses a selfie stick to take pictures after offering Eid al-Adha prayers in Kolkata, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers inside a mosque in Allahabad, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Muslim man offers Eid al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Muslims leave through the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque after offering Eid al-Adha prayers in New Delhi, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Muslims are silhouetted against the rising sun as they stand at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque after offering Eid al-Adha prayers in New Delhi, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Roadside vendors selling ice-cream and balloons stand outside a public prayer ground during Eid al-Adha in Bengaluru, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in Ahmedabad, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in Ahmedabad, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Kashmiri demonstrator throws a stone towards Indian police during a protest after Eid al-Adha prayers in Srinagar, September 25, 2015. Hundreds of demonstrators on Friday protested after the beef ban order by a state court in Kashmir, local media...more
A policeman gestures towards Kashmiri demonstrators during a protest after Eid al-Adha prayers in Srinagar, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri demonstrator throws a stone towards Indian police during a protest after Eid al-Adha prayers in Srinagar September 25, 2015. Hundreds of demonstrators on Friday protested against a beef ban order by a state court in India's Kashmir, local...more
A teargas shell fired by Indian police explodes during a protest by Kashmiri demonstrators after Eid al-Adha prayers in Srinagar September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a playground in Kochi, one of the main cities of Kerala, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A trader sleeps amid his goats at a livestock market on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A boy feeds his goats as he waits for customers at a livestock market on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A child walks on shoes left by Muslims attending Eid al-Adha prayers at a playground in Kochi, one of the main cities of the southern state of Kerala, India, September 24, 2015. Muslims across the world celebrate the annual festival of Eid al-Adha or...more
A Muslim boy offers a special prayer at a shrine on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Vendors sit at their roadside stalls selling dry fruits on the eve of Eid al-Adha festival near Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Traders wash a goat at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Ahmedabad, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Women select jewellery before buying from a vendor at a marketplace ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri people weigh a sheep before selling it at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A boy feeds his family's goats as he waits for customers at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A trader feeds his goats as he waits for customers at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Traders wait for customers at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in the old quarters of Delhi, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy tries to control a goat at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Bengaluru, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A sheep shakes itself dry after it was given a wash by its trader at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Bengaluru, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
