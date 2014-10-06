Eid al-Adha in India

Muslim women feed their children as they wait to offer a special prayer at the shrine of Qutb-e-Alam, a Muslim saint, on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 5, 2014. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha...more

Muslim women feed their children as they wait to offer a special prayer at the shrine of Qutb-e-Alam, a Muslim saint, on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 5, 2014. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificial slaughtering of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Amit Dave

