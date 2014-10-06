Edition:
India
Eid al-Adha in India

Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi October 6, 2014. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A Muslim boy buys a paper fly-wheel during the celebrations to mark Eid al-Adha in Chandigarh October 6, 2014. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A Muslim girl poses for a picture as she arrives to attend Eid-al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi October 6, 2014. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslim women greet each other after offering Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi October 6, 2014. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A Muslim woman stands by the wall before offering Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi October 6, 2014. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A Muslim man sits in front of a closed shop on a street in the old quarters of Delhi October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Muslims use their mobile phones after offering Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi October 6, 2014. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Muslims prepare to offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi October 6, 2014. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A Muslim man watches before offering Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi October 6, 2014. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Muslim women feed their children as they wait to offer a special prayer at the shrine of Qutb-e-Alam, a Muslim saint, on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 5, 2014. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificial slaughtering of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Muslims offer a special prayer at the shrine of Qutb-e-Alam, a Muslim saint, on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 5, 2014. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificial slaughtering of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in the northern Indian city of Allahabad October 6, 2014. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Muslims offer Eid-al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi October 6, 2014. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslims stand amidst the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque before offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha in New Delhi October 6, 2014. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslims offer Eid-al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi October 6, 2014. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslims offer Eid-al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi October 6, 2014. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

