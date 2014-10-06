Eid al-Adha in India
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi October 6, 2014. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet...more
A Muslim boy buys a paper fly-wheel during the celebrations to mark Eid al-Adha in Chandigarh October 6, 2014. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's...more
A Muslim girl poses for a picture as she arrives to attend Eid-al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi October 6, 2014. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows...more
Muslim women greet each other after offering Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi October 6, 2014. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and...more
A Muslim woman stands by the wall before offering Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi October 6, 2014. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and...more
A Muslim man sits in front of a closed shop on a street in the old quarters of Delhi October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslims use their mobile phones after offering Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi October 6, 2014. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and...more
Muslims prepare to offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi October 6, 2014. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate...more
A Muslim man watches before offering Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi October 6, 2014. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to...more
Muslim women feed their children as they wait to offer a special prayer at the shrine of Qutb-e-Alam, a Muslim saint, on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 5, 2014. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha...more
Muslims offer a special prayer at the shrine of Qutb-e-Alam, a Muslim saint, on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 5, 2014. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificial slaughtering of sheep,...more
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in the northern Indian city of Allahabad October 6, 2014. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's...more
Muslims offer Eid-al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi October 6, 2014. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's...more
Muslims stand amidst the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque before offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha in New Delhi October 6, 2014. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels...more
Muslims offer Eid-al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi October 6, 2014. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's...more
Muslims offer Eid-al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi October 6, 2014. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's...more
Next Slideshows
Ebola in Texas
Up to 100 people may have had direct or indirect contact with the first person to be diagnosed with the Ebola virus in the United States.
India at Asian Games 2014
A look at Indian sportspersons competing at the Incheon Asian Games.
Dussehra celebrations
The festival commemorates the triumph of Hindu god Rama over the Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil.
Festival of the Goddess
Hindus celebrating Durga Puja festival and Navratri in the honour of the Mother Goddess.
MORE IN PICTURES
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
India this week
Some of our best photos from India this week.