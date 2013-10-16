Edition:
Eid al-Adha in India

<p>A veiled Muslim woman watches as she stands inside the compound of the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) after Eid al-Adha prayers in the old quarters of Delhi October 16, 2013. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A veiled Muslim woman watches as she stands inside the compound of the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) after Eid al-Adha prayers in the old quarters of Delhi October 16, 2013. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi October 16, 2013. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi October 16, 2013. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi October 16, 2013. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi October 16, 2013. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>A Muslim woman offers Eid al-Adha prayers at a school ground in the southern Indian city of Chennai October 16, 2013. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Babu</p>

A Muslim woman offers Eid al-Adha prayers at a school ground in the southern Indian city of Chennai October 16, 2013. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Babu

<p>A Muslim man is reflected in a mirror as he adjusts his beard after offering Eid al-Adha prayers outside a mosque in Chandigarh October 16, 2013. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

A Muslim man is reflected in a mirror as he adjusts his beard after offering Eid al-Adha prayers outside a mosque in Chandigarh October 16, 2013. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

<p>Muslim women offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a school ground in Chennai October 16, 2013. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Muslim women offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a school ground in Chennai October 16, 2013. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Babu

<p>Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in Ahmedabad October 16, 2013. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in Ahmedabad October 16, 2013. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in Ahmedabad October 16, 2013. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in Ahmedabad October 16, 2013. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>A Muslim boy sits on the balcony of the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) after Eid al-Adha prayers in the old quarters of Delhi October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A Muslim boy sits on the balcony of the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) after Eid al-Adha prayers in the old quarters of Delhi October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>A Muslim girl walks inside the compound of the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) before the Eid al-Adha prayers in the old quarters of Delhi October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A Muslim girl walks inside the compound of the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) before the Eid al-Adha prayers in the old quarters of Delhi October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>A Muslim man is silhouetted against the rising sun as he offers Eid al-Adha prayers outside a mosque in Jammu October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

A Muslim man is silhouetted against the rising sun as he offers Eid al-Adha prayers outside a mosque in Jammu October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

<p>Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers next to the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers next to the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>A Muslim boy stands on the stairs of the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque during the Eid al-Adha festival in New Delhi October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A Muslim boy stands on the stairs of the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque during the Eid al-Adha festival in New Delhi October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

