Eid al-Adha in India
A veiled Muslim woman watches as she stands inside the compound of the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) after Eid al-Adha prayers in the old quarters of Delhi October 16, 2013. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi October 16, 2013. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi October 16, 2013. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A Muslim woman offers Eid al-Adha prayers at a school ground in the southern Indian city of Chennai October 16, 2013. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Babu
A Muslim man is reflected in a mirror as he adjusts his beard after offering Eid al-Adha prayers outside a mosque in Chandigarh October 16, 2013. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Muslim women offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a school ground in Chennai October 16, 2013. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Babu
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in Ahmedabad October 16, 2013. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in Ahmedabad October 16, 2013. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Muslim boy sits on the balcony of the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) after Eid al-Adha prayers in the old quarters of Delhi October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A Muslim girl walks inside the compound of the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) before the Eid al-Adha prayers in the old quarters of Delhi October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A Muslim man is silhouetted against the rising sun as he offers Eid al-Adha prayers outside a mosque in Jammu October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers next to the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Muslim boy stands on the stairs of the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque during the Eid al-Adha festival in New Delhi October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
