Eid al-Adha in India

A veiled Muslim woman watches as she stands inside the compound of the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) after Eid al-Adha prayers in the old quarters of Delhi October 16, 2013. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal