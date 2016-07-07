Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jul 7, 2016

Eid celebrations across India

Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Taj Mahal mosque in Agra, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Taj Mahal mosque in Agra, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Taj Mahal mosque in Agra, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
A policeman looks on as Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Allahabad, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A policeman looks on as Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Allahabad, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
A policeman looks on as Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Allahabad, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Muslim women attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Muslim women attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Muslim women attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Muslim women attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Muslim women attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Muslim women attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Muslims stand as they prepare to offer Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jammu July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Muslims stand as they prepare to offer Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jammu July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Muslims stand as they prepare to offer Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jammu July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
People collect free clothes outside a mosque ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People collect free clothes outside a mosque ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
People collect free clothes outside a mosque ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People raise their hands to collect free clothes outside a mosque ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People raise their hands to collect free clothes outside a mosque ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
People raise their hands to collect free clothes outside a mosque ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People wait to collect free clothes outside a mosque ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People wait to collect free clothes outside a mosque ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
People wait to collect free clothes outside a mosque ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Muslim man tries a traditional cap at a stall outside a mosque ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Muslim man tries a traditional cap at a stall outside a mosque ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
A Muslim man tries a traditional cap at a stall outside a mosque ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Muslims shelter from the rain as they take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Muslims shelter from the rain as they take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Muslims shelter from the rain as they take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A boy sleeps as Muslims take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A boy sleeps as Muslims take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
A boy sleeps as Muslims take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A woman pushes her children in a makeshift pram outside a mosque as Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Chandigarh, India July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A woman pushes her children in a makeshift pram outside a mosque as Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Chandigarh, India July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
A woman pushes her children in a makeshift pram outside a mosque as Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Chandigarh, India July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A Muslim boy attends Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Ahmedabad, India July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A Muslim boy attends Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Ahmedabad, India July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
A Muslim boy attends Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Ahmedabad, India July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Ahmedabad, India July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Ahmedabad, India July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Ahmedabad, India July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Muslim man adjusts his son's cap before Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, India, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Muslim man adjusts his son's cap before Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, India, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
A Muslim man adjusts his son's cap before Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, India, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Muslim man and his son make their way to Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, India, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Muslim man and his son make their way to Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, India, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
A Muslim man and his son make their way to Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, India, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Muslim girl attends Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, India, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Muslim girl attends Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, India, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
A Muslim girl attends Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, India, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A demonstrator shows a message on his T-shirt during a protest against what protesters say is the house arrest of Kashmiri separatist leaders, after Eid al-Fitr prayers in Srinagar July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A demonstrator shows a message on his T-shirt during a protest against what protesters say is the house arrest of Kashmiri separatist leaders, after Eid al-Fitr prayers in Srinagar July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
A demonstrator shows a message on his T-shirt during a protest against what protesters say is the house arrest of Kashmiri separatist leaders, after Eid al-Fitr prayers in Srinagar July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Demonstrators run for cover amid tear gas smoke fired by Indian police during a protest against what protesters say is the house arrest of Kashmiri separatist leaders, after Eid al-Fitr prayers in Srinagar July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Demonstrators run for cover amid tear gas smoke fired by Indian police during a protest against what protesters say is the house arrest of Kashmiri separatist leaders, after Eid al-Fitr prayers in Srinagar July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Demonstrators run for cover amid tear gas smoke fired by Indian police during a protest against what protesters say is the house arrest of Kashmiri separatist leaders, after Eid al-Fitr prayers in Srinagar July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Celebrating Eid

Celebrating Eid

Next Slideshows

Celebrating Eid

Celebrating Eid

Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr as they mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

07 Jul 2016
Jagannath Rath Yatra in India

Jagannath Rath Yatra in India

Glimpses of the Jagannath Rath Yatra from across the country.

06 Jul 2016
Living as a refugee in India

Living as a refugee in India

Pictures of refugees who are living in various regions of India.

05 Jul 2016
Malia Obama turns 18

Malia Obama turns 18

A look at the adolescent years of the elder Obama daughter on her 18th birthday.

05 Jul 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

