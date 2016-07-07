Eid celebrations across India
Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Taj Mahal mosque in Agra, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
A policeman looks on as Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Allahabad, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Muslim women attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Muslim women attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Muslims stand as they prepare to offer Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jammu July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
People collect free clothes outside a mosque ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People raise their hands to collect free clothes outside a mosque ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People wait to collect free clothes outside a mosque ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Muslim man tries a traditional cap at a stall outside a mosque ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Muslims shelter from the rain as they take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A boy sleeps as Muslims take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A woman pushes her children in a makeshift pram outside a mosque as Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Chandigarh, India July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A Muslim boy attends Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Ahmedabad, India July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Ahmedabad, India July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Muslim man adjusts his son's cap before Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, India, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Muslim man and his son make their way to Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, India, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Muslim girl attends Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, India, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A demonstrator shows a message on his T-shirt during a protest against what protesters say is the house arrest of Kashmiri separatist leaders, after Eid al-Fitr prayers in Srinagar July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Demonstrators run for cover amid tear gas smoke fired by Indian police during a protest against what protesters say is the house arrest of Kashmiri separatist leaders, after Eid al-Fitr prayers in Srinagar July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
