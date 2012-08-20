Edition:
Eid celebrations in India

Muslims offer prayers during Eid-al-Fitr at the historic Taj Mahal, in Agra August 20, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh

Muslim women offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr at a school ground in Chennai August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr at a mosque in Kolkata August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Muslim women offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr at a school ground in Chennai August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Kashmiri shoppers throng to a market ahead of Eid-al-Fitr festival in Srinagar August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Muslims offer prayers during Eid-al-Fitr at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra August 20, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh

A Kashmiri vendor selling cloths displays his items over his body to attract customers at a market ahead of Eid-al-Fitr festival in Srinagar August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

A vendor tries new bangles on the wrist of a Kashmiri Muslim girl ahead of Eid-al-Fitr festival in Srinagar August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Kashmiri Muslim women offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in Srinagar August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr at a mosque in Kolkata August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Muslim children sit on the windowpane of a mosque before offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in Agartala, Tripura August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A balloon seller takes a nap in front of the closed shops on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

A Muslim girl prepares to offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

A Muslim man begs for alms after the prayers outside a mosque on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr prayers in Chandigarh August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in Allahabad August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A Muslim man looks at his mobile phone before offering prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

A Muslim boy sits on the balcony of the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) while offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Muslims stand next to a line of light bulbs installed at the balcony of the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) before offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Muslims arrive at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) to offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in New Delhi August 20, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A Muslim man jumps at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque after offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in New Delhi August 20, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Muslim boys sit at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque before offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in New Delhi August 20, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra August 20, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh

A Muslim man spreads a praying mat at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque before offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in New Delhi August 20, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in New Delhi August 20, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A Muslim man sits at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque before offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in New Delhi August 20, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

