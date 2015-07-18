Eid Celebrations in India
Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in front of the historic Taj Mahal in Agra, India, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh
Muslims offer prayers as they are reflected in the stagnant rain water on a road on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in Kolkata, India, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Muslim boy offers prayers at a mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in Bengaluru, India, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Muslims offer prayers at a mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in Bengaluru, India, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A father buys balloons for his son from a roadside vendor on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in Allahabad, India, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Muslim girl offers prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in Chandigarh, India, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Kashmiri Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in Srinagar, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslim women offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in Srinagar, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Muslims offer prayers outside a railway station on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in Mumbai, India, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Muslims offer prayers outside a railway station on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in Mumbai, India, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A Muslim boy plays on a handcart before offering prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in Mumbai, India, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A tightrope walker performs while holding a balancing pole on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi, India, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Muslims walk after offering prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi, India, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Muslims leave through a gate of the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) after offering prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi, India, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Muslim boy holds a balloon while sitting on a handcart on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi, India, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Muslims pray on the steps of the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi, India, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Muslims pray at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi, India, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
