Eid Celebrations
A Muslim boy hangs onto a boat shaped swing during a fair organised on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A Muslim boy hangs onto a boat shaped swing during a fair organised on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Muslim children ride on a ferris wheel during a fair organised on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Muslim children ride on a ferris wheel during a fair organised on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A Muslim boy stands amidst ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Muslim boy stands amidst ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims arrive to offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims arrive to offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Muslim boy (2nd L) poses for a picture as others watch at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Muslim boy (2nd L) poses for a picture as others watch at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims clean the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque before a prayer session on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims clean the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque before a prayer session on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Muslim man and his child walk down the steps of the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Muslim man and his child walk down the steps of the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims ride on a scooter on their way to offer prayers at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims ride on a scooter on their way to offer prayers at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr inside a mosque in the northern Indian city of Allahabad August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr inside a mosque in the northern Indian city of Allahabad August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
People shop outside the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
People shop outside the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr inside a mosque in the northern Indian city of Allahabad August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr inside a mosque in the northern Indian city of Allahabad August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Muslims pray at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Muslims pray at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A girl asks for alms outside the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) on Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A girl asks for alms outside the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) on Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslims pray at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Muslims pray at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Muslim man removes a black powder called "surma" (Kohl) from the eyes of his daughter at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim man removes a black powder called "surma" (Kohl) from the eyes of his daughter at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A girl dressed like an angel walks inside the compound of the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A girl dressed like an angel walks inside the compound of the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A tightrope walker performs on a rope as onlookers watch his performance during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A tightrope walker performs on a rope as onlookers watch his performance during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Visitors hold umbrellas as it starts to rain at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Visitors hold umbrellas as it starts to rain at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man takes pictures with his mobile phone at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man takes pictures with his mobile phone at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A girl gestures at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) after Eid al-Fitr prayers in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A girl gestures at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) after Eid al-Fitr prayers in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A Muslim woman takes pictures with her mobile phone at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim woman takes pictures with her mobile phone at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A tightrope walker performs on a rope while holding a balancing pole during a performance on Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A tightrope walker performs on a rope while holding a balancing pole during a performance on Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslims pray at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslims pray at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslims pray at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslims pray at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslim women offer prayers during Eid al-Fitr at a school ground in the southern Indian city of Chennai August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Muslim women offer prayers during Eid al-Fitr at a school ground in the southern Indian city of Chennai August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Next Slideshows
Eid preparations in India
The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
Monsoon rains
Wading through water, as monsoon season continues, across the country.
Guarding the LoC
Indian soldiers guarding the Line of Control (LoC), a ceasefire line dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan.
Patron saint of the unemployed
Spanish Catholics pray to Saint Cajetan, and by doing so, believe they will have bread and work for the following year.
MORE IN PICTURES
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.