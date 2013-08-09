Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Aug 9, 2013 | 5:50pm IST

Eid Celebrations

A Muslim boy hangs onto a boat shaped swing during a fair organised on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

A Muslim boy hangs onto a boat shaped swing during a fair organised on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Friday, August 09, 2013

A Muslim boy hangs onto a boat shaped swing during a fair organised on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Muslim children ride on a ferris wheel during a fair organised on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Muslim children ride on a ferris wheel during a fair organised on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Friday, August 09, 2013

Muslim children ride on a ferris wheel during a fair organised on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

A Muslim boy stands amidst ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Muslim boy stands amidst ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, August 09, 2013

A Muslim boy stands amidst ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslims arrive to offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslims arrive to offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, August 09, 2013

Muslims arrive to offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, August 09, 2013

Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Muslim boy (2nd L) poses for a picture as others watch at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Muslim boy (2nd L) poses for a picture as others watch at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, August 09, 2013

A Muslim boy (2nd L) poses for a picture as others watch at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslims clean the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque before a prayer session on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslims clean the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque before a prayer session on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, August 09, 2013

Muslims clean the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque before a prayer session on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Muslim man and his child walk down the steps of the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Muslim man and his child walk down the steps of the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, August 09, 2013

A Muslim man and his child walk down the steps of the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslims ride on a scooter on their way to offer prayers at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslims ride on a scooter on their way to offer prayers at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, August 09, 2013

Muslims ride on a scooter on their way to offer prayers at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, August 09, 2013

Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, August 09, 2013

Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr inside a mosque in the northern Indian city of Allahabad August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr inside a mosque in the northern Indian city of Allahabad August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Friday, August 09, 2013

Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr inside a mosque in the northern Indian city of Allahabad August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

People shop outside the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

People shop outside the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, August 09, 2013

People shop outside the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr inside a mosque in the northern Indian city of Allahabad August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr inside a mosque in the northern Indian city of Allahabad August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Friday, August 09, 2013

Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr inside a mosque in the northern Indian city of Allahabad August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Muslims pray at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Muslims pray at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, August 09, 2013

Muslims pray at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A girl asks for alms outside the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) on Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A girl asks for alms outside the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) on Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, August 09, 2013

A girl asks for alms outside the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) on Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Muslims pray at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Muslims pray at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, August 09, 2013

Muslims pray at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A Muslim man removes a black powder called "surma" (Kohl) from the eyes of his daughter at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A Muslim man removes a black powder called "surma" (Kohl) from the eyes of his daughter at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, August 09, 2013

A Muslim man removes a black powder called "surma" (Kohl) from the eyes of his daughter at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A girl dressed like an angel walks inside the compound of the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A girl dressed like an angel walks inside the compound of the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, August 09, 2013

A girl dressed like an angel walks inside the compound of the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A tightrope walker performs on a rope as onlookers watch his performance during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A tightrope walker performs on a rope as onlookers watch his performance during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, August 09, 2013

A tightrope walker performs on a rope as onlookers watch his performance during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Visitors hold umbrellas as it starts to rain at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Visitors hold umbrellas as it starts to rain at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, August 09, 2013

Visitors hold umbrellas as it starts to rain at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A man takes pictures with his mobile phone at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A man takes pictures with his mobile phone at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, August 09, 2013

A man takes pictures with his mobile phone at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A girl gestures at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) after Eid al-Fitr prayers in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

A girl gestures at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) after Eid al-Fitr prayers in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Friday, August 09, 2013

A girl gestures at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) after Eid al-Fitr prayers in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

A Muslim woman takes pictures with her mobile phone at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A Muslim woman takes pictures with her mobile phone at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, August 09, 2013

A Muslim woman takes pictures with her mobile phone at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A tightrope walker performs on a rope while holding a balancing pole during a performance on Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A tightrope walker performs on a rope while holding a balancing pole during a performance on Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, August 09, 2013

A tightrope walker performs on a rope while holding a balancing pole during a performance on Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Muslims pray at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Muslims pray at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, August 09, 2013

Muslims pray at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Muslims pray at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Muslims pray at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, August 09, 2013

Muslims pray at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Muslim women offer prayers during Eid al-Fitr at a school ground in the southern Indian city of Chennai August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Muslim women offer prayers during Eid al-Fitr at a school ground in the southern Indian city of Chennai August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Friday, August 09, 2013

Muslim women offer prayers during Eid al-Fitr at a school ground in the southern Indian city of Chennai August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Pictures