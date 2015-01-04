Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Jan 4, 2015 | 9:00pm IST

Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi in India, Pakistan

Children dance during a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Children dance during a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Children dance during a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
1 / 23
People dance as they celebrate during a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People dance as they celebrate during a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
People dance as they celebrate during a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
2 / 23
A man takes pictures as others fire confetti poppers while participating in a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man takes pictures as others fire confetti poppers while participating in a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
A man takes pictures as others fire confetti poppers while participating in a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
3 / 23
A boy runs as fireworks explode during a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday celebration of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A boy runs as fireworks explode during a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday celebration of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
A boy runs as fireworks explode during a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday celebration of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
4 / 23
Children dance during a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday celebration of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Children dance during a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday celebration of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Children dance during a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday celebration of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
5 / 23
People fire confetti poppers as they participate in a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday celebration of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People fire confetti poppers as they participate in a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday celebration of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
People fire confetti poppers as they participate in a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday celebration of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
6 / 23
Children cover their ears as fireworks explode during a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday celebration of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Children cover their ears as fireworks explode during a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday celebration of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Children cover their ears as fireworks explode during a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday celebration of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
7 / 23
A boy fires confetti poppers as he participates in a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday celebration of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A boy fires confetti poppers as he participates in a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday celebration of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
A boy fires confetti poppers as he participates in a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday celebration of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
8 / 23
Kashmiri Muslims pray upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees, during the festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims on Sunday morning thronged to the shrine of Hazratbal, which houses a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammad, to celebrate Eid-e-Milad or the Prophet's birth anniversary. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri Muslims pray upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees, during the festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims on Sunday morning...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Kashmiri Muslims pray upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees, during the festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims on Sunday morning thronged to the shrine of Hazratbal, which houses a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammad, to celebrate Eid-e-Milad or the Prophet's birth anniversary. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
9 / 23
Kashmiri Muslim women pray upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees during the festival of Eid-e-Milad, at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri Muslim women pray upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees during the festival of Eid-e-Milad, at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Kashmiri Muslim women pray upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees during the festival of Eid-e-Milad, at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
10 / 23
A Kashmiri Muslim boy holds onto a fence as he looks at a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees during the festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine on the cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri Muslim boy holds onto a fence as he looks at a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees during the festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine on the cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
A Kashmiri Muslim boy holds onto a fence as he looks at a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees during the festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine on the cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
11 / 23
Kashmiri Muslim women offer prayers during the festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri Muslim women offer prayers during the festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Kashmiri Muslim women offer prayers during the festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
12 / 23
Kashmiri Muslim women pray during the festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri Muslim women pray during the festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Kashmiri Muslim women pray during the festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
13 / 23
A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays during the festival of Eid-e-Milad, at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish

A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays during the festival of Eid-e-Milad, at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays during the festival of Eid-e-Milad, at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish
Close
14 / 23
Kashmiri Muslim women raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees during the festival of Eid-e-Milad, at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri Muslim women raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees during the festival of Eid-e-Milad, at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Kashmiri Muslim women raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees during the festival of Eid-e-Milad, at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
15 / 23
Kashmiri Muslims pray upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees, during the festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri Muslims pray upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees, during the festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Kashmiri Muslims pray upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees, during the festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
16 / 23
A man holds fireworks during a celebration to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday anniversary of Prophet Mohammad in Lahore January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A man holds fireworks during a celebration to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday anniversary of Prophet Mohammad in Lahore January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2015
A man holds fireworks during a celebration to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday anniversary of Prophet Mohammad in Lahore January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
17 / 23
A man holds fireworks during a celebration to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday anniversary of Prophet Mohammad in Lahore January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A man holds fireworks during a celebration to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday anniversary of Prophet Mohammad in Lahore January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2015
A man holds fireworks during a celebration to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday anniversary of Prophet Mohammad in Lahore January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
18 / 23
A man decorates a street during a celebration to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday anniversary of Prophet Mohammad in Lahore January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A man decorates a street during a celebration to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday anniversary of Prophet Mohammad in Lahore January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2015
A man decorates a street during a celebration to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday anniversary of Prophet Mohammad in Lahore January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
19 / 23
A man gets his torch filled with oil during a rally to celebrate Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad, in Lahore January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A man gets his torch filled with oil during a rally to celebrate Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad, in Lahore January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2015
A man gets his torch filled with oil during a rally to celebrate Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad, in Lahore January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
20 / 23
Men hold torches during a rally to celebrate Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad, in Lahore January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Men hold torches during a rally to celebrate Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad, in Lahore January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2015
Men hold torches during a rally to celebrate Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad, in Lahore January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
21 / 23
A general view of a mosque illuminated during a celebration to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad, in Karachi January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

A general view of a mosque illuminated during a celebration to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad, in Karachi January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2015
A general view of a mosque illuminated during a celebration to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad, in Karachi January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Close
22 / 23
A man uses a mobile phone to take a photo of his family in front of a religious monument, during a celebration to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad, in Karachi January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

A man uses a mobile phone to take a photo of his family in front of a religious monument, during a celebration to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad, in Karachi January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2015
A man uses a mobile phone to take a photo of his family in front of a religious monument, during a celebration to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad, in Karachi January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
New Year Celebrations

New Year Celebrations

Next Slideshows

New Year Celebrations

New Year Celebrations

People from around the world welcome 2015.

31 Dec 2014
Last days in Afghanistan

Last days in Afghanistan

Among U.S. troops at forward operating base Gamberi in Laghman province.

31 Dec 2014
Last days in Afghanistan

Last days in Afghanistan

American troops on mission at forward operating base Gamberi in Afghanistan.

27 Dec 2014
India This Week

India This Week

Some of our best photos from across the country this week.

26 Dec 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast