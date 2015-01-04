Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi in India, Pakistan

Kashmiri Muslims pray upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees, during the festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims on Sunday morning...more

Kashmiri Muslims pray upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees, during the festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims on Sunday morning thronged to the shrine of Hazratbal, which houses a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammad, to celebrate Eid-e-Milad or the Prophet's birth anniversary. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

