Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi in India, Pakistan
Children dance during a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People dance as they celebrate during a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man takes pictures as others fire confetti poppers while participating in a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy runs as fireworks explode during a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday celebration of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Children dance during a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday celebration of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People fire confetti poppers as they participate in a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday celebration of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Children cover their ears as fireworks explode during a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday celebration of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy fires confetti poppers as he participates in a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday celebration of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Kashmiri Muslims pray upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees, during the festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims on Sunday morning...more
Kashmiri Muslim women pray upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees during the festival of Eid-e-Milad, at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri Muslim boy holds onto a fence as he looks at a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees during the festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine on the cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslim women offer prayers during the festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslim women pray during the festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays during the festival of Eid-e-Milad, at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish
Kashmiri Muslim women raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees during the festival of Eid-e-Milad, at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslims pray upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees, during the festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man holds fireworks during a celebration to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday anniversary of Prophet Mohammad in Lahore January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A man holds fireworks during a celebration to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday anniversary of Prophet Mohammad in Lahore January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A man decorates a street during a celebration to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday anniversary of Prophet Mohammad in Lahore January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A man gets his torch filled with oil during a rally to celebrate Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad, in Lahore January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Men hold torches during a rally to celebrate Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad, in Lahore January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A general view of a mosque illuminated during a celebration to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad, in Karachi January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
A man uses a mobile phone to take a photo of his family in front of a religious monument, during a celebration to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad, in Karachi January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Next Slideshows
New Year Celebrations
People from around the world welcome 2015.
Last days in Afghanistan
Among U.S. troops at forward operating base Gamberi in Laghman province.
Last days in Afghanistan
American troops on mission at forward operating base Gamberi in Afghanistan.
India This Week
Some of our best photos from across the country this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.