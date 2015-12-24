Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi in Kashmir
Kashmiri Muslim women offer prayers during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslims raise their arms as they pray upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslims pray upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslim women pray during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslim women pray during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslim women raise their arms as they pray upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
