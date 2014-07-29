Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 30, 2014 | 3:50am IST

Eid in a conflict zone

Children play during Eid al-Fitr in Aleppo, Syria July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Children play during Eid al-Fitr in Aleppo, Syria July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Children play during Eid al-Fitr in Aleppo, Syria July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Close
1 / 20
Children ride on a swing during Eid al-Fitr in Duma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Children ride on a swing during Eid al-Fitr in Duma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Children ride on a swing during Eid al-Fitr in Duma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
2 / 20
A girl plays on a whirl during Eid al-Fitr in Kabul, Afghanistan July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A girl plays on a whirl during Eid al-Fitr in Kabul, Afghanistan July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A girl plays on a whirl during Eid al-Fitr in Kabul, Afghanistan July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
3 / 20
An abandoned amusement park is pictured on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in Idlib countryside, Syria July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

An abandoned amusement park is pictured on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in Idlib countryside, Syria July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
An abandoned amusement park is pictured on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in Idlib countryside, Syria July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Close
4 / 20
Members of Afghanistan's president guard of honor, together with a boy (L), offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at the presidential palace in Kabul, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Members of Afghanistan's president guard of honor, together with a boy (L), offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at the presidential palace in Kabul, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Members of Afghanistan's president guard of honor, together with a boy (L), offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at the presidential palace in Kabul, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
5 / 20
A Palestinian slips through an opening in Jerusalem's Old City wall as he heads to visit a grave at a cemetery on the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian slips through an opening in Jerusalem's Old City wall as he heads to visit a grave at a cemetery on the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A Palestinian slips through an opening in Jerusalem's Old City wall as he heads to visit a grave at a cemetery on the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
6 / 20
A Palestinian man attends the Eid al-Fitr prayer at al-Farouk mosque, which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian man attends the Eid al-Fitr prayer at al-Farouk mosque, which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A Palestinian man attends the Eid al-Fitr prayer at al-Farouk mosque, which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
7 / 20
A Palestinian woman and a girl carry flowers to a family grave on Eid al-Fitr at a cemetery in Gaza City July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Palestinian woman and a girl carry flowers to a family grave on Eid al-Fitr at a cemetery in Gaza City July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A Palestinian woman and a girl carry flowers to a family grave on Eid al-Fitr at a cemetery in Gaza City July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
8 / 20
Hussain Hawi Warid, 55, holds a tray of dolma, a traditional Iraqi meal of vegetables and vine leaves stuffed with meat, rice and tomatoes, as he poses for a photograph in Baghdad, Iraq July 7, 2014. Reuters photographers took a series of portraits of Muslims observing Ramadan in different countries around the world, and asked them what food they liked to eat when breaking their daily fast. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Hussain Hawi Warid, 55, holds a tray of dolma, a traditional Iraqi meal of vegetables and vine leaves stuffed with meat, rice and tomatoes, as he poses for a photograph in Baghdad, Iraq July 7, 2014. Reuters photographers took a series of portraits...more

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Hussain Hawi Warid, 55, holds a tray of dolma, a traditional Iraqi meal of vegetables and vine leaves stuffed with meat, rice and tomatoes, as he poses for a photograph in Baghdad, Iraq July 7, 2014. Reuters photographers took a series of portraits of Muslims observing Ramadan in different countries around the world, and asked them what food they liked to eat when breaking their daily fast. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
9 / 20
Palestinians attend the Eid al-Fitr prayer at al-Farouk mosque, which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians attend the Eid al-Fitr prayer at al-Farouk mosque, which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Palestinians attend the Eid al-Fitr prayer at al-Farouk mosque, which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
10 / 20
A boy sells balloons outside Jerusalem's Old City during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A boy sells balloons outside Jerusalem's Old City during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A boy sells balloons outside Jerusalem's Old City during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
11 / 20
Palestinians clear around a family grave on the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr near buildings destroyed during an Israeli offensive, at a cemetery in Gaza City July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Palestinians clear around a family grave on the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr near buildings destroyed during an Israeli offensive, at a cemetery in Gaza City July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Palestinians clear around a family grave on the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr near buildings destroyed during an Israeli offensive, at a cemetery in Gaza City July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
12 / 20
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (4th from L) attends Eid al-Fitr prayers at al-Khair mosque in Damascus July 28, 2014, in this handout photograph released by Syria's national news agency SANA. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (4th from L) attends Eid al-Fitr prayers at al-Khair mosque in Damascus July 28, 2014, in this handout photograph released by Syria's national news agency SANA. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (4th from L) attends Eid al-Fitr prayers at al-Khair mosque in Damascus July 28, 2014, in this handout photograph released by Syria's national news agency SANA. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters
Close
13 / 20
Children walk past debris along a street during Eid al-Fitr in Duma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Children walk past debris along a street during Eid al-Fitr in Duma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Children walk past debris along a street during Eid al-Fitr in Duma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
14 / 20
A child inspects a toy gun in Al-Asrouniyeh souk ahead of Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Damascus, Syria July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A child inspects a toy gun in Al-Asrouniyeh souk ahead of Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Damascus, Syria July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A child inspects a toy gun in Al-Asrouniyeh souk ahead of Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Damascus, Syria July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
15 / 20
A Palestinian man mourns at the grave of his brother, who medics said was killed during the Israeli offensive, during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr at a cemetery in Beit Lahiyah in the northern Gaza Strip July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian man mourns at the grave of his brother, who medics said was killed during the Israeli offensive, during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr at a cemetery in Beit Lahiyah in the northern Gaza Strip July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A Palestinian man mourns at the grave of his brother, who medics said was killed during the Israeli offensive, during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr at a cemetery in Beit Lahiyah in the northern Gaza Strip July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
16 / 20
Children ride a makeshift Ferris wheel along a street during an Eid al-Fitr holiday celebration in Mosul, Iraq July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Children ride a makeshift Ferris wheel along a street during an Eid al-Fitr holiday celebration in Mosul, Iraq July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Children ride a makeshift Ferris wheel along a street during an Eid al-Fitr holiday celebration in Mosul, Iraq July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 20
Men sell traditional sweets on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in the Idlib countryside, Syria late July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Men sell traditional sweets on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in the Idlib countryside, Syria late July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Men sell traditional sweets on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in the Idlib countryside, Syria late July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Close
18 / 20
A man feeds pigeons before morning prayers on Eid-al-Fitr outside the Shah-e Doh Shamshira mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A man feeds pigeons before morning prayers on Eid-al-Fitr outside the Shah-e Doh Shamshira mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A man feeds pigeons before morning prayers on Eid-al-Fitr outside the Shah-e Doh Shamshira mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
19 / 20
People walk past damaged buildings as they shop on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in Idlib countryside, Syria July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

People walk past damaged buildings as they shop on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in Idlib countryside, Syria July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
People walk past damaged buildings as they shop on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in Idlib countryside, Syria July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Eid Mubarak

Eid Mubarak

Next Slideshows

Eid Mubarak

Eid Mubarak

Eid al-Fitr was celebrated across India on Tuesday. Here are some of the snapshots.

29 Jul 2014
Animals of the Amazon

Animals of the Amazon

The National Park in Peru has one of the highest levels of biodiversity of any park in the world.

29 Jul 2014
Festival of Eid

Festival of Eid

The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

29 Jul 2014
Russia's Navy Day

Russia's Navy Day

Russian ships and sailors demonstrate their skills for Navy Day.

25 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

India this week

India this week

Some of our best photos from India this week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast