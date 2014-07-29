Eid in a conflict zone

Hussain Hawi Warid, 55, holds a tray of dolma, a traditional Iraqi meal of vegetables and vine leaves stuffed with meat, rice and tomatoes, as he poses for a photograph in Baghdad, Iraq July 7, 2014. Reuters photographers took a series of portraits...more

Hussain Hawi Warid, 55, holds a tray of dolma, a traditional Iraqi meal of vegetables and vine leaves stuffed with meat, rice and tomatoes, as he poses for a photograph in Baghdad, Iraq July 7, 2014. Reuters photographers took a series of portraits of Muslims observing Ramadan in different countries around the world, and asked them what food they liked to eat when breaking their daily fast. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

