Wed Jul 6, 2016

Eid in America

Muslim men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the Queens borough of New York, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Muslim men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the Queens borough of New York, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Muslim men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the Queens borough of New York, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
1 / 10
People celebrate the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People celebrate the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
People celebrate the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
2 / 10
People pray along a street during the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Brooklyn borough. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People pray along a street during the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Brooklyn borough. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
People pray along a street during the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Brooklyn borough. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
3 / 10
A New York City police officer stands guard as Muslims pray during the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Brooklyn borough. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A New York City police officer stands guard as Muslims pray during the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Brooklyn borough. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
A New York City police officer stands guard as Muslims pray during the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Brooklyn borough. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
4 / 10
People pose for photos during the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People pose for photos during the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
People pose for photos during the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
5 / 10
Muslim men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the Queens borough of New York, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Muslim men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the Queens borough of New York, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Muslim men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the Queens borough of New York, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
6 / 10
People celebrate the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People celebrate the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
People celebrate the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
7 / 10
People prepare to celebrate the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People prepare to celebrate the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
People prepare to celebrate the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
8 / 10
Muslim men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the Queens borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Muslim men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the Queens borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Muslim men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the Queens borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
9 / 10
Muslim men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the Queens borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Muslim men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the Queens borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Muslim men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the Queens borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
10 / 10
