Eid in America
Muslim men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the Queens borough of New York, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People celebrate the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People pray along a street during the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Brooklyn borough. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A New York City police officer stands guard as Muslims pray during the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Brooklyn borough. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People pose for photos during the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Muslim men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the Queens borough of New York, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People celebrate the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People prepare to celebrate the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Muslim men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the Queens borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Muslim men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the Queens borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
