Mon Jun 26, 2017

Eid in Brooklyn

Yusra Udayni, a Yemeni-American, takes photos of Eid decorations in her home in celebration of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr in Brooklyn, New York, June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kholood Eid

Yusra Udayni, a Yemeni-American, takes photos of Eid decorations in her home in celebration of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr in Brooklyn, New York, June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kholood Eid

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
Yusra Udayni, a Yemeni-American, takes photos of Eid decorations in her home in celebration of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr in Brooklyn, New York, June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
Iman Udayni turns to look from the driver's seat at a pair of earrings her daughter Hajar received as a gift from her husband in celebration of the Eid al-Fitr holiday. REUTERS/Kholood Eid

Iman Udayni turns to look from the driver's seat at a pair of earrings her daughter Hajar received as a gift from her husband in celebration of the Eid al-Fitr holiday. REUTERS/Kholood Eid

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Iman Udayni turns to look from the driver's seat at a pair of earrings her daughter Hajar received as a gift from her husband in celebration of the Eid al-Fitr holiday. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
Hajar Udayni sprays perfume on her son Feras, 4, as they prepare for Eid al-Fitr. REUTERS/Kholood Eid

Hajar Udayni sprays perfume on her son Feras, 4, as they prepare for Eid al-Fitr. REUTERS/Kholood Eid

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Hajar Udayni sprays perfume on her son Feras, 4, as they prepare for Eid al-Fitr. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
Yemeni-American Muslim Talal Radman (R) passes oud, burning wood traditionally used as perfume, to his son Rakan (L), 12, and Radman's brother-in-law Mohammad Udayni (C) as they prepare for the Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday at Radman's home. REUTERS/Kholood Eid

Yemeni-American Muslim Talal Radman (R) passes oud, burning wood traditionally used as perfume, to his son Rakan (L), 12, and Radman's brother-in-law Mohammad Udayni (C) as they prepare for the Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday at Radman's home. REUTERS/Kholood Eid

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Yemeni-American Muslim Talal Radman (R) passes oud, burning wood traditionally used as perfume, to his son Rakan (L), 12, and Radman's brother-in-law Mohammad Udayni (C) as they prepare for the Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday at Radman's home. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
Yusra Udayni prepares to leave her home to take part in Eid al-Fitr Islamic prayers. REUTERS/Kholood Eid

Yusra Udayni prepares to leave her home to take part in Eid al-Fitr Islamic prayers. REUTERS/Kholood Eid

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Yusra Udayni prepares to leave her home to take part in Eid al-Fitr Islamic prayers. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
Salman Udayni, 5, plays with balloons with the words "Eid Mubarak". REUTERS/Kholood Eid

Salman Udayni, 5, plays with balloons with the words "Eid Mubarak". REUTERS/Kholood Eid

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Salman Udayni, 5, plays with balloons with the words "Eid Mubarak". REUTERS/Kholood Eid
Eid greetings in Arabic are displayed on the front door of a Yemeni-American Muslim family. REUTERS/Kholood Eid

Eid greetings in Arabic are displayed on the front door of a Yemeni-American Muslim family. REUTERS/Kholood Eid

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Eid greetings in Arabic are displayed on the front door of a Yemeni-American Muslim family. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
Hajar Udayni adjusts her hijab on the Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday at her sister's home. REUTERS/Kholood Eid

Hajar Udayni adjusts her hijab on the Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday at her sister's home. REUTERS/Kholood Eid

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Hajar Udayni adjusts her hijab on the Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday at her sister's home. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
Sisters Hajar Udayni (L) and Sara take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers. REUTERS/Kholood Eid

Sisters Hajar Udayni (L) and Sara take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers. REUTERS/Kholood Eid

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Sisters Hajar Udayni (L) and Sara take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
The Udayni family make their way across the Ceasar's Bay Shopping Center ahead of Eid al-Fitr prayers and celebration. REUTERS/Kholood Eid

The Udayni family make their way across the Ceasar's Bay Shopping Center ahead of Eid al-Fitr prayers and celebration. REUTERS/Kholood Eid

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
The Udayni family make their way across the Ceasar's Bay Shopping Center ahead of Eid al-Fitr prayers and celebration. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
Salman Udayni, 5, picks out his Eid gifts at Toys "R" Us after the family took part in Eid al-Fitr prayers. REUTERS/Kholood Eid

Salman Udayni, 5, picks out his Eid gifts at Toys "R" Us after the family took part in Eid al-Fitr prayers. REUTERS/Kholood Eid

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Salman Udayni, 5, picks out his Eid gifts at Toys "R" Us after the family took part in Eid al-Fitr prayers. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
Talal Radman embraces his wife Yusra Udayni as the family return home after taking part in Eid al-Fitr prayers. REUTERS/Kholood Eid

Talal Radman embraces his wife Yusra Udayni as the family return home after taking part in Eid al-Fitr prayers. REUTERS/Kholood Eid

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Talal Radman embraces his wife Yusra Udayni as the family return home after taking part in Eid al-Fitr prayers. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
Abdul Udayni (L) helps his sister Hajar prepare a breakfast feast to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday. REUTERS/Kholood Eid

Abdul Udayni (L) helps his sister Hajar prepare a breakfast feast to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday. REUTERS/Kholood Eid

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Abdul Udayni (L) helps his sister Hajar prepare a breakfast feast to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
Eid greetings, which wish wellness for the year, make up decorations around sweets and Arabic coffee at the home of the Udayni family. REUTERS/Kholood Eid

Eid greetings, which wish wellness for the year, make up decorations around sweets and Arabic coffee at the home of the Udayni family. REUTERS/Kholood Eid

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Eid greetings, which wish wellness for the year, make up decorations around sweets and Arabic coffee at the home of the Udayni family. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
The Udayni family gather around for a large Eid breakfast, made up of traditional Yemeni dishes, to celebrate Eid al-Fitr holiday. REUTERS/Kholood Eid

The Udayni family gather around for a large Eid breakfast, made up of traditional Yemeni dishes, to celebrate Eid al-Fitr holiday. REUTERS/Kholood Eid

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
The Udayni family gather around for a large Eid breakfast, made up of traditional Yemeni dishes, to celebrate Eid al-Fitr holiday. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
Jagannath Rath Yatra

Jagannath Rath Yatra

Jagannath Rath Yatra

Jagannath Rath Yatra

Pictures from the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra, commemorating a journey by three Hindu deities in specially made chariots.

25 Jun 2017

25 Jun 2017
India this week

India this week

Pictures from around the country depicting events in the week that went by.

25 Jun 2017

25 Jun 2017
PM Modi's Portugal tour

PM Modi's Portugal tour

Pictures from the PM Modi's visit to Portugal on the first leg of his three-nation tour.

24 Jun 2017

24 Jun 2017
Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.

24 Jun 2017

24 Jun 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Trump meets Modi

Trump meets Modi

President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold their first face-to-face meeting in Washington seeking to boost U.S.-Indian relations despite differences over trade, the Paris climate accord and immigration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Venezuela's symphony of protests

Venezuela's symphony of protests

Protesters play violins, flutes and guitars as they take to the streets of Caracas in demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

Asylum seekers stuck in Canadian legal limbo

Asylum seekers stuck in Canadian legal limbo

Thousands of people who fled to Canada to escape President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal migrants have become trapped in legal limbo because of an overburdened refugee system, struggling to find work, permanent housing or enroll their children in schools.

New Zealand wins America's Cup

New Zealand wins America's Cup

A dominant Emirates Team New Zealand claims international sport's oldest trophy by 7-1 over Oracle Team USA in Bermuda's Great Sound, with 26-year-old Peter Burling becoming the youngest helmsman to secure the America's Cup.

Thousands flee besieged Philippine city

Thousands flee besieged Philippine city

Nearly 250,000 residents of Marawi City have fled fighting between government troops and rebels allied with Islamic State.

Celebrating Eid

Celebrating Eid

Muslims around the world celebrate the Eid-al-Fitr religious holiday as they mark the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan.

London tower blocks evacuated

London tower blocks evacuated

Residents are forced to evacuate after 34 high-rise apartment blocks failed fire safety checks carried out after the deadly Grenfell Tower blaze in London.

