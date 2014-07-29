Eid Mubarak

Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi July 29, 2014. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood (INDIA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY TPX...more

Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi July 29, 2014. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood (INDIA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Close