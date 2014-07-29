Eid Mubarak
A Muslim boy stands among others during the Eid al-fitr prayers at the Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims leave after offering Eid al-Fitr prayers outside the Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims offer prayers on a flyover on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in Kolkata July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A boy sells balloons to Muslims after a prayer session on Eid al-fitr outside Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Muslim family leaves after offering Eid al-Fitr prayers outside the Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Muslim man carries his daughter after offering Eid al-Fitr prayers outside the Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Muslim girl dressed in a costume smiles as she leaves after attending Eid al-Fitr prayers outside the Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Kashmiri Muslim women offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in Srinagar July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh
Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims offer prayers at a mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in the northern Indian city of Allahabad July 29, 2014. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash (INDIA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY)
Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi July 29, 2014. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood (INDIA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY TPX...more
