Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Aug 8, 2013 | 11:55pm IST

Eid preparations in India

<p>A Muslim family eats Iftar meal inside their house on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A Muslim family eats Iftar meal inside their house on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A Muslim family eats Iftar meal inside their house on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
1 / 12
<p>A Muslim woman offers prayers on the eve of Eid al-Fitr inside her house in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A Muslim woman offers prayers on the eve of Eid al-Fitr inside her house in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A Muslim woman offers prayers on the eve of Eid al-Fitr inside her house in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
2 / 12
<p>A Muslim boy runs up the stairs of a mosque while preparing for Iftar meal on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A Muslim boy runs up the stairs of a mosque while preparing for Iftar meal on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A Muslim boy runs up the stairs of a mosque while preparing for Iftar meal on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
3 / 12
<p>A Muslim man (C) sells fruits on the side of a road on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A Muslim man (C) sells fruits on the side of a road on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A Muslim man (C) sells fruits on the side of a road on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
4 / 12
<p>A Muslim man prays on the roof of a mosque before Iftar meal on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A Muslim man prays on the roof of a mosque before Iftar meal on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A Muslim man prays on the roof of a mosque before Iftar meal on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
5 / 12
<p>Muslim children celebrate after Eid al-Fitr was announced at the illuminated Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Muslim children celebrate after Eid al-Fitr was announced at the illuminated Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Muslim children celebrate after Eid al-Fitr was announced at the illuminated Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
6 / 12
<p>A Muslim girl stands at the illuminated Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A Muslim girl stands at the illuminated Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A Muslim girl stands at the illuminated Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
7 / 12
<p>A Muslim man passes on a plate of food before their Iftar meal on the eve of Eid al-Fitr near the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A Muslim man passes on a plate of food before their Iftar meal on the eve of Eid al-Fitr near the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan....more

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A Muslim man passes on a plate of food before their Iftar meal on the eve of Eid al-Fitr near the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
8 / 12
<p>Muslims have their Iftar meal on the eve of Eid al-Fitr near the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Muslims have their Iftar meal on the eve of Eid al-Fitr near the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Muslims have their Iftar meal on the eve of Eid al-Fitr near the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
9 / 12
<p>Muslims have their Iftar meal on the eve of Eid al-Fitr near the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Muslims have their Iftar meal on the eve of Eid al-Fitr near the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Muslims have their Iftar meal on the eve of Eid al-Fitr near the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
10 / 12
<p>Muslims have their Iftar meal on the eve of Eid al-Fitr near the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Muslims have their Iftar meal on the eve of Eid al-Fitr near the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Muslims have their Iftar meal on the eve of Eid al-Fitr near the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
11 / 12
<p>A child is carried by his mother at a market on the eve of Eid al-Fitr festival in Srinagar August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

A child is carried by his mother at a market on the eve of Eid al-Fitr festival in Srinagar August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A child is carried by his mother at a market on the eve of Eid al-Fitr festival in Srinagar August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Monsoon rains

Monsoon rains

Next Slideshows

Monsoon rains

Monsoon rains

Wading through water, as monsoon season continues, across the country.

08 Aug 2013
Guarding the LoC

Guarding the LoC

Indian soldiers guarding the Line of Control (LoC), a ceasefire line dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan.

08 Aug 2013
Patron saint of the unemployed

Patron saint of the unemployed

Spanish Catholics pray to Saint Cajetan, and by doing so, believe they will have bread and work for the following year.

08 Aug 2013
Style File: Vidya Balan

Style File: Vidya Balan

A look at the fashion and style of Bollywood actress Vidya Balan.

07 Aug 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.

French election goes to the farm

French election goes to the farm

Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures