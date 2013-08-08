Eid preparations in India
A Muslim family eats Iftar meal inside their house on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A Muslim woman offers prayers on the eve of Eid al-Fitr inside her house in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A Muslim boy runs up the stairs of a mosque while preparing for Iftar meal on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Muslim man (C) sells fruits on the side of a road on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim man prays on the roof of a mosque before Iftar meal on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslim children celebrate after Eid al-Fitr was announced at the illuminated Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim girl stands at the illuminated Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim man passes on a plate of food before their Iftar meal on the eve of Eid al-Fitr near the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan....more
Muslims have their Iftar meal on the eve of Eid al-Fitr near the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslims have their Iftar meal on the eve of Eid al-Fitr near the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslims have their Iftar meal on the eve of Eid al-Fitr near the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A child is carried by his mother at a market on the eve of Eid al-Fitr festival in Srinagar August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
