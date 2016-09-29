Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Sep 29, 2016 | 6:45pm IST

El Cajon protests after police shooting

Protesters gather along Broadway Avenue to protest the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man on Tuesday by officers in El Cajon, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Protesters gather along Broadway Avenue to protest the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man on Tuesday by officers in El Cajon, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

A man raises his fist in support during a protest over the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man on Tuesday by officers in El Cajon, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Protesters hold candles at a vigil during a protest over the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man on Tuesday by officers in El Cajon, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Protesters gather along Mollison Avenue to protest the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man on Tuesday by officers in El Cajon, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Protesters gather along Mollison Avenue to protest the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man on Tuesday by officers in El Cajon, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Protesters gather along Broadway Avenue to protest the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man on Tuesday by officers in El Cajon, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Protesters look at candles at a vigil during a protest over the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man on Tuesday by officers in El Cajon, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Protesters gather along Broadway Avenue to protest the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man on Tuesday by officers in El Cajon, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Protesters gather at the El Cajon Police Department headquarters to protest the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man on Tuesday by officers in El Cajon, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Protesters gather along Mollison Avenue to protest the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man on Tuesday by officers in El Cajon, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Amir Rahim leads protesters gathered at the El Cajon Police Department headquarters in chants to protest the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man Tuesday by officers in El Cajon, California. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton

Protesters gather at the El Cajon Police Department headquarters to protest the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man on Tuesday by officers in El Cajon, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Protesters gather near the El Cajon Police Department headquarters to protest fatal shooting of an unarmed black man Tuesday by officers in El Cajon, California. REUTERS/Dan Whitcomb

Protesters confront San Diego Sheriff's deputies near the site where an unarmed black man was fatally shot by police on Tuesday in El Cajon, California. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton

Protesters shout slogans after blocking the intersection of Broadway and Mollison near the site where an unarmed black man was fatally shot by police on Tuesday in El Cajon, California. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton

Protester leaders try to defuse an encounter with a motorist and protesters near the site where an unarmed black man was fatally shot by police on Tuesday in El Cajon, California. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton

