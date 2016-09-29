El Cajon protests after police shooting
Protesters gather along Broadway Avenue to protest the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man on Tuesday by officers in El Cajon, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
A man raises his fist in support during a protest over the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man on Tuesday by officers in El Cajon, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Protesters hold candles at a vigil during a protest over the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man on Tuesday by officers in El Cajon, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Protesters gather along Mollison Avenue to protest the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man on Tuesday by officers in El Cajon, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Protesters look at candles at a vigil during a protest over the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man on Tuesday by officers in El Cajon, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Protesters gather at the El Cajon Police Department headquarters to protest the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man on Tuesday by officers in El Cajon, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Amir Rahim leads protesters gathered at the El Cajon Police Department headquarters in chants to protest the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man Tuesday by officers in El Cajon, California. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton
Protesters gather near the El Cajon Police Department headquarters to protest fatal shooting of an unarmed black man Tuesday by officers in El Cajon, California. REUTERS/Dan Whitcomb
Protesters confront San Diego Sheriff's deputies near the site where an unarmed black man was fatally shot by police on Tuesday in El Cajon, California. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton
Protesters shout slogans after blocking the intersection of Broadway and Mollison near the site where an unarmed black man was fatally shot by police on Tuesday in El Cajon, California. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton
Protester leaders try to defuse an encounter with a motorist and protesters near the site where an unarmed black man was fatally shot by police on Tuesday in El Cajon, California. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton
