El Chapo on the run
The entrance of a tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, is seen in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A view outside a warehouse containing a tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A view of the opening of a tunnel (L), which is connected to a warehouse, and the toilet area inside drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's cell in the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary, where he escaped from, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of...more
National Security Commissioner Monte Alejandro Rubido shows security footage of drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman moments before escaping, during a news conference in Mexico City, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration wanted poster for Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. REUTERS/The Drug Enforcement Administration
Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in an undated police photo. REUTERS/PGR - Attorney General's Office
An employee checks Guzman masks hanging off hooks at Grupo Rev in the Mexican city of Cuernavaca near Mexico City, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero
The houses of the mother and the grandmother of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman are seen amidst the mountains in La Tuna, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A toy gun with the word, "Chapo" is seen next to a toy grenade attached to a pinata depicting the drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman at a workshop in Reynosa, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A Mexican marine lifts a bathtub that leads to a tunnel and exits in the city's drainage system at one of the houses of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman in Culiacan, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A tunnel from one of the houses of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman leading to the city's drainage system is pictured in Culiacan, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A protester holds a sign reading, "We want Chapo free" during a march in Culiacan, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Young women wear headbands featuring the name of Chapo Guzman during a march in Culiacan, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A police vehicle is seen a poster with a photo of drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman offering a reward of 60 million Mexican pesos for information along a street in Mexico City, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A brass band plays songs known to be favorites of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman during a march in Culiacan, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Protesters carry a sign reading, "Sinaloa wants Chapo Guzman free" during a march in Culiacan, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Mexican drug boss Joaquin "Shorty" Guzman is escorted by soldiers during a presentation at the Navy's airstrip in Mexico City, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Joaquin "Shorty" Guzman is seen sitting inside a Mexican federal police helicopter at the Navy's airstrip in Mexico City, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Joaquin "Shorty" Guzman is escorted by soldiers during a presentation at the Navy's airstrip in Mexico City, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
