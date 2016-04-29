Edition:
El Nino drought hits Africa

An emaciated cow walks in an open field in Gelcha village, one of the drought stricken areas of Oromia region, in Ethiopia. Across the Horn of Africa, millions have been hit by the severe El Nino-related drought. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Women pray as they wait for assistance at Hariirad town of Awdal region, Somaliland. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
A man walks past the carcass of sheep that died from the El Nino-related drought in Marodijeex town of southern Hargeysa, in northern Somalia's semi-autonomous Somaliland region. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
A woman fetches drinking water from a well along a dry Chemumvuri river near Gokwe, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A maize plant is seen among other dried maize at a field in Hoopstad, a maize-producing district in the Free State province, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2016
Displaced people gather at an artificial water pan near Habaas town of Awdal region. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
Birds hover over a donkey that villagers say died due to the effects of drought in rural Masvingo, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
Children walk to the last tap with running water in their village after water to the other communal taps was cut off due to drought in Qwabe, north of Durban, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
Children look at their sheep affected by the El Nino-related drought at a temporary shelter in Marodijeex town of southern Hargeysa, in northern Somalia's semi-autonomous Somaliland region. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
Children pump water at the last tap with running water in their village after water to the other communal taps was cut off due to drought in Masotsheni, north of Durban, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
Men attempt to get a malnourished cow on its feet in rural Masvingo, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
A subsistence farmer holds a stunted maize cob in his field outside Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A woman walks past the carcass of a camel that has died due to the severe drought near the town of Qol Ujeed, on the border with Ethiopia, Somaliland. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
A woman gets water from a well dug in the Black Imfolozi River bed, which is dry due to drought, near Ulundi, northeast of Durban, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A family walks with their goats and sheep in search of water during a El Nino-related drought in Marodijeex town of southern Hargeysa, in northern Somalia's semi-autonomous Somaliland region. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
The remains of a cow are seen on a dry riverbed outside Utrecht, a small town in the northwest of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Livestock drink from a drying river outside Utrecht, a small town in the northwest of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A man and his grandchildren collect water from the Nkuzana River as water to homes has been cut off due to drought near Pongola, northeast of Durban, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Cattle drink water from a dam, which is almost dry due to drought, near Nongoma, northeast of Durban, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
