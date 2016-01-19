Edition:
Pictures | Tue Jan 19, 2016 | 7:50am IST

El Nino effect

Fisherman Gabriel Barreto stands on the shore of the Magdalena river, the longest and most important river in Colombia, in the city of Honda, January 14, 2016. While flooding and intense rain wreak havoc on several countries in Latin America, El Nino has brought severe drought to Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino.

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
An abandoned car sits in flood waters at a local shopping mall after El Nino-strengthened storm brought rain to San Diego, California, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Dams containing small amounts of water can be seen in a drought affected farming area located west of Melbourne in Australia, January 12, 2016. Indications are emerging that the current El Nino weather pattern could be easing, after causing drought and other extreme weather affecting millions of people. The ongoing El Nino has already been linked to serious crop damage, forest fires and flash floods. An El Nino, a warming of sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific, typically leads to scorching weather across Asia and East Africa, but heavy rains and floods in South America. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
A home with a fence destroyed by a mudslide is seen after El Nino-strengthened storm brought rain to Pasadena, California, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Farmers chat near dried maize at a field in Wesselsbron, a small maize farming town in the Free State province of South Africa, January 13, 2016. About 14 million people face hunger in Southern Africa because of a drought that has been exacerbated by El Nino, says the United Nations World Food Programme. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Paraguayans remove their belongings on a boat from their flooded houses near the Paraguay river in Asuncion, December 27, 2015. More than 100,000 people evacuated from their homes in the bordering areas of Paraguay, Uruguay, Brazil and Argentina due to severe flooding in the wake of heavy summer rains brought on by El Nino. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
Wind damage by a possible tornado is seen at a commercial building after an El Nino-strengthened storm in Vernon, California, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Morning commuter traffic travels through a section of ground fog following an El Nino-strengthened storm in Solana Beach, California, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
Cameron Shonnard backflips a jump at Squaw Valley in Olympic Valley, California, December 5, 2015. El Nino brought regular precipitation to California after years of drought. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Herons stand on rocks that were once covered by the waters of the Magdalena river, the longest and most important river in Colombia, in the city of Honda, Colombia January 14, 2016. El Nino brought severe drought to Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A worker wades through the flooded 5 freeway after an El Nino-strengthened storm brought rain to Los Angeles, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Heavy machinery is used to re-enforce a sand wall from high surf and waves in preparation for another El Nino-strengthened storm in Ocean Beach, California, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Tom Brown (L) and Luke Fitzgerald finish a long day of backcountry skiing near Norden, California, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
A California Highway Patrol officer gestures at motorists after rocks and debris fell on Malibu Canyon Road following a El-Nino strengthened storm, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
A man sits near houses partially submerged in flood waters in Asuncion, December 27, 2015. More than 100,000 people had to evacuate from their homes in the bordering areas of Paraguay, Uruguay, Brazil and Argentina due to severe flooding in the wake of heavy summer rains brought on by El Nino. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
Salt pans and dams are scattered across drought effected farmland in South Australia, November 12, 2015. A pioneering Australian scheme to improve the management of water in the world's driest inhabited continent is facing its first real test as an intensifying El Nino threatens crops and builds tensions between farmers and environmentalists. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Fresh snow clings to trees near Big Bend, California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Flood water close an underpass following an El Nino-strengthened storm in San Diego, California, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
A farmer inspects the soil ahead of planting at a maize field in Wesselsbron, a small maize farming town in the Free State province of South Africa, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A driver climbs out of a window of his car after driving onto a flooded road in Van Nuys, California, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
