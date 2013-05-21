Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed May 22, 2013 | 2:00am IST

El Salvador's gang truce

<p>An imprisoned member of street gang Mara 18 poses for a photograph at the Izalco prison, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador May 20, 2013. Inmates handed over handmade knives and more than 60 cell phones and other not-permitted articles in an effort to keep the truce between the country's two most powerful gangs Mara 18 and Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), following a truce treaty signed by both sides in March 2012 to reduce violent crimes in the country. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

An imprisoned member of street gang Mara 18 poses for a photograph at the Izalco prison, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador May 20, 2013. Inmates handed over handmade knives and more than 60 cell phones and other not-permitted articles in an...more

Wednesday, May 22, 2013

An imprisoned member of street gang Mara 18 poses for a photograph at the Izalco prison, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador May 20, 2013. Inmates handed over handmade knives and more than 60 cell phones and other not-permitted articles in an effort to keep the truce between the country's two most powerful gangs Mara 18 and Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), following a truce treaty signed by both sides in March 2012 to reduce violent crimes in the country. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
1 / 30
<p>An imprisoned member of street gang Mara 18 poses for a photograph at the Izalco prison, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

An imprisoned member of street gang Mara 18 poses for a photograph at the Izalco prison, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Wednesday, May 22, 2013

An imprisoned member of street gang Mara 18 poses for a photograph at the Izalco prison, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
2 / 30
<p>An imprisoned member of street gang Mara 18 poses for a photograph at the Izalco prison, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

An imprisoned member of street gang Mara 18 poses for a photograph at the Izalco prison, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Wednesday, May 22, 2013

An imprisoned member of street gang Mara 18 poses for a photograph at the Izalco prison, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
3 / 30
<p>Imprisoned members of street gang Mara 18 sit behind handmade knives and cell phones they were keeping illegally at the Izalco prison, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

Imprisoned members of street gang Mara 18 sit behind handmade knives and cell phones they were keeping illegally at the Izalco prison, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Wednesday, May 22, 2013

Imprisoned members of street gang Mara 18 sit behind handmade knives and cell phones they were keeping illegally at the Izalco prison, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
4 / 30
<p>Imprisoned members of street gang Mara 18 sit next to handmade knives and cell phones they were keeping illegally at the Izalco prison, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

Imprisoned members of street gang Mara 18 sit next to handmade knives and cell phones they were keeping illegally at the Izalco prison, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Wednesday, May 22, 2013

Imprisoned members of street gang Mara 18 sit next to handmade knives and cell phones they were keeping illegally at the Izalco prison, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
5 / 30
<p>An imprisoned member of street gang Mara 18 poses for a photograph in the bathrooms at the Izalco prison, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

An imprisoned member of street gang Mara 18 poses for a photograph in the bathrooms at the Izalco prison, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Wednesday, May 22, 2013

An imprisoned member of street gang Mara 18 poses for a photograph in the bathrooms at the Izalco prison, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
6 / 30
<p>Imprisoned members of street gang Mara 18 sit together at the Izalco prison, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

Imprisoned members of street gang Mara 18 sit together at the Izalco prison, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Wednesday, May 22, 2013

Imprisoned members of street gang Mara 18 sit together at the Izalco prison, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
7 / 30
<p>Jailed gang members stand inside the maximum security jail of Izalco in Sonsonate March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

Jailed gang members stand inside the maximum security jail of Izalco in Sonsonate March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Wednesday, May 22, 2013

Jailed gang members stand inside the maximum security jail of Izalco in Sonsonate March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
8 / 30
<p>An imprisoned member of street gang Mara 18 poses for a photograph at the Izalco prison, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

An imprisoned member of street gang Mara 18 poses for a photograph at the Izalco prison, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Wednesday, May 22, 2013

An imprisoned member of street gang Mara 18 poses for a photograph at the Izalco prison, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
9 / 30
<p>A jailed gang member poses for a photograph at the maximum security jail of Izalco in Sonsonate March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

A jailed gang member poses for a photograph at the maximum security jail of Izalco in Sonsonate March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Wednesday, May 22, 2013

A jailed gang member poses for a photograph at the maximum security jail of Izalco in Sonsonate March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
10 / 30
<p>A jailed gang member poses for a photograph at the maximum security jail of Izalco in Sonsonate March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

A jailed gang member poses for a photograph at the maximum security jail of Izalco in Sonsonate March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Wednesday, May 22, 2013

A jailed gang member poses for a photograph at the maximum security jail of Izalco in Sonsonate March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
11 / 30
<p>A board with pictures of jailed gang members is seen at the maximum security jail of Izalco in Sonsonate March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

A board with pictures of jailed gang members is seen at the maximum security jail of Izalco in Sonsonate March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Wednesday, May 22, 2013

A board with pictures of jailed gang members is seen at the maximum security jail of Izalco in Sonsonate March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
12 / 30
<p>The silhouette of a member of El Salvador's Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang is seen behind a banner as he participates in a pledge event at the Barrio el Pino, outside San Salvador January 24, 2013. The words on the banner read as "We (La Mara Salvatrucha MS-13) have the will, and you have the resource. Let's build peace together." REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

The silhouette of a member of El Salvador's Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang is seen behind a banner as he participates in a pledge event at the Barrio el Pino, outside San Salvador January 24, 2013. The words on the banner read as "We (La Mara...more

Wednesday, May 22, 2013

The silhouette of a member of El Salvador's Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang is seen behind a banner as he participates in a pledge event at the Barrio el Pino, outside San Salvador January 24, 2013. The words on the banner read as "We (La Mara Salvatrucha MS-13) have the will, and you have the resource. Let's build peace together." REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
13 / 30
<p>Masked members of El Salvador's Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang participate in a pledge event at the Barrio el Pino, outside San Salvador January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

Masked members of El Salvador's Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang participate in a pledge event at the Barrio el Pino, outside San Salvador January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Wednesday, May 22, 2013

Masked members of El Salvador's Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang participate in a pledge event at the Barrio el Pino, outside San Salvador January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
14 / 30
<p>Members of powerful street gangs take part in a cleaning effort to remove graffiti on walls during the event organized by the church in San Salvador January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

Members of powerful street gangs take part in a cleaning effort to remove graffiti on walls during the event organized by the church in San Salvador January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Wednesday, May 22, 2013

Members of powerful street gangs take part in a cleaning effort to remove graffiti on walls during the event organized by the church in San Salvador January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
15 / 30
<p>Gang members who are also inmates pose for a photograph at a prison in Quezaltepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

Gang members who are also inmates pose for a photograph at a prison in Quezaltepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Wednesday, May 22, 2013

Gang members who are also inmates pose for a photograph at a prison in Quezaltepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
16 / 30
<p>Victor Garcia (R), alias "The Duck" from the Calle 18 gang, sits with his wife and daughter during a religious service at a prison in Quezaltepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

Victor Garcia (R), alias "The Duck" from the Calle 18 gang, sits with his wife and daughter during a religious service at a prison in Quezaltepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Wednesday, May 22, 2013

Victor Garcia (R), alias "The Duck" from the Calle 18 gang, sits with his wife and daughter during a religious service at a prison in Quezaltepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
17 / 30
<p>Hooded gang members carry sacks with weapons to be handed over to authorities, as part of a truce between gangs in San Salvador July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

Hooded gang members carry sacks with weapons to be handed over to authorities, as part of a truce between gangs in San Salvador July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Wednesday, May 22, 2013

Hooded gang members carry sacks with weapons to be handed over to authorities, as part of a truce between gangs in San Salvador July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
18 / 30
<p>Army chaplain Fabio Colindres (C) speaks next to Jose Miguel Insulza (2nd L), secretary general of the Organization of American States (OAS), in front of weapons handed over by gang members as part of a truce between gangs in San Salvador July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

Army chaplain Fabio Colindres (C) speaks next to Jose Miguel Insulza (2nd L), secretary general of the Organization of American States (OAS), in front of weapons handed over by gang members as part of a truce between gangs in San Salvador July 13,...more

Wednesday, May 22, 2013

Army chaplain Fabio Colindres (C) speaks next to Jose Miguel Insulza (2nd L), secretary general of the Organization of American States (OAS), in front of weapons handed over by gang members as part of a truce between gangs in San Salvador July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
19 / 30
<p>A gang member and inmate stands behind the bars of a cell at the jail in Quetzaltepeque May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

A gang member and inmate stands behind the bars of a cell at the jail in Quetzaltepeque May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Wednesday, May 22, 2013

A gang member and inmate stands behind the bars of a cell at the jail in Quetzaltepeque May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
20 / 30
<p>An inmate and member of a gang holds his son at the jail in Quetzaltepeque May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

An inmate and member of a gang holds his son at the jail in Quetzaltepeque May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Wednesday, May 22, 2013

An inmate and member of a gang holds his son at the jail in Quetzaltepeque May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
21 / 30
<p>Members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang hug after a mass at the prison of Ciudad Barrios March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

Members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang hug after a mass at the prison of Ciudad Barrios March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Wednesday, May 22, 2013

Members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang hug after a mass at the prison of Ciudad Barrios March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
22 / 30
<p>A member of the Mara Salvatrucha gang receives communion from a priest at the prison of Ciudad Barrios March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

A member of the Mara Salvatrucha gang receives communion from a priest at the prison of Ciudad Barrios March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Wednesday, May 22, 2013

A member of the Mara Salvatrucha gang receives communion from a priest at the prison of Ciudad Barrios March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
23 / 30
<p>Gang members walk inside the prison in Quetzaltepeque May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

Gang members walk inside the prison in Quetzaltepeque May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Wednesday, May 22, 2013

Gang members walk inside the prison in Quetzaltepeque May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
24 / 30
<p>Army Chaplain Favio Colindres conducts a mass for members of the 18th Street gang at the prison of Izalco, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

Army Chaplain Favio Colindres conducts a mass for members of the 18th Street gang at the prison of Izalco, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Wednesday, May 22, 2013

Army Chaplain Favio Colindres conducts a mass for members of the 18th Street gang at the prison of Izalco, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
25 / 30
<p>Members of the gang Mara 18 stand in a prison in Izalco April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

Members of the gang Mara 18 stand in a prison in Izalco April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Wednesday, May 22, 2013

Members of the gang Mara 18 stand in a prison in Izalco April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
26 / 30
<p>A member of the 18th Street gang poses for a photo at the prison of Izalco, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

A member of the 18th Street gang poses for a photo at the prison of Izalco, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Wednesday, May 22, 2013

A member of the 18th Street gang poses for a photo at the prison of Izalco, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
27 / 30
<p>A member of the Mara Salvatrucha gang listens to a priest in his cell at the prison of Ciudad Barrios March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

A member of the Mara Salvatrucha gang listens to a priest in his cell at the prison of Ciudad Barrios March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Wednesday, May 22, 2013

A member of the Mara Salvatrucha gang listens to a priest in his cell at the prison of Ciudad Barrios March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
28 / 30
<p>A hooded police officer stands near gang members inside the jail in Quetzaltepeque May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

A hooded police officer stands near gang members inside the jail in Quetzaltepeque May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Wednesday, May 22, 2013

A hooded police officer stands near gang members inside the jail in Quetzaltepeque May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
29 / 30
<p>A gang member and inmate poses for a photograph inside the jail in Quetzaltepeque May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

A gang member and inmate poses for a photograph inside the jail in Quetzaltepeque May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Wednesday, May 22, 2013

A gang member and inmate poses for a photograph inside the jail in Quetzaltepeque May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Japan's nuclear tsunami wall

Japan's nuclear tsunami wall

Next Slideshows

Japan's nuclear tsunami wall

Japan's nuclear tsunami wall

Safety upgrades designed to prevent a repeat of the Fukushima disaster.

21 May 2013
Apple Inc.

Apple Inc.

Images from inside the technology company.

21 May 2013
Oh my goat

Oh my goat

Things people do with their goats.

20 May 2013
Blind track meet

Blind track meet

Blind or visually impaired students compete in the 67th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament.

20 May 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Priyanka Chopra at 2017 Met Gala

Priyanka Chopra at 2017 Met Gala

Photos of Priyanka Chopra from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures