El Salvador's gang truce
An imprisoned member of street gang Mara 18 poses for a photograph at the Izalco prison, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador May 20, 2013. Inmates handed over handmade knives and more than 60 cell phones and other not-permitted articles in an...more
An imprisoned member of street gang Mara 18 poses for a photograph at the Izalco prison, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador May 20, 2013. Inmates handed over handmade knives and more than 60 cell phones and other not-permitted articles in an effort to keep the truce between the country's two most powerful gangs Mara 18 and Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), following a truce treaty signed by both sides in March 2012 to reduce violent crimes in the country. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
An imprisoned member of street gang Mara 18 poses for a photograph at the Izalco prison, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Imprisoned members of street gang Mara 18 sit behind handmade knives and cell phones they were keeping illegally at the Izalco prison, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Imprisoned members of street gang Mara 18 sit next to handmade knives and cell phones they were keeping illegally at the Izalco prison, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
An imprisoned member of street gang Mara 18 poses for a photograph in the bathrooms at the Izalco prison, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Imprisoned members of street gang Mara 18 sit together at the Izalco prison, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Jailed gang members stand inside the maximum security jail of Izalco in Sonsonate March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
An imprisoned member of street gang Mara 18 poses for a photograph at the Izalco prison, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A jailed gang member poses for a photograph at the maximum security jail of Izalco in Sonsonate March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A board with pictures of jailed gang members is seen at the maximum security jail of Izalco in Sonsonate March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
The silhouette of a member of El Salvador's Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang is seen behind a banner as he participates in a pledge event at the Barrio el Pino, outside San Salvador January 24, 2013. The words on the banner read as "We (La Mara...more
The silhouette of a member of El Salvador's Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang is seen behind a banner as he participates in a pledge event at the Barrio el Pino, outside San Salvador January 24, 2013. The words on the banner read as "We (La Mara Salvatrucha MS-13) have the will, and you have the resource. Let's build peace together." REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Masked members of El Salvador's Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang participate in a pledge event at the Barrio el Pino, outside San Salvador January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Members of powerful street gangs take part in a cleaning effort to remove graffiti on walls during the event organized by the church in San Salvador January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Gang members who are also inmates pose for a photograph at a prison in Quezaltepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Victor Garcia (R), alias "The Duck" from the Calle 18 gang, sits with his wife and daughter during a religious service at a prison in Quezaltepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Hooded gang members carry sacks with weapons to be handed over to authorities, as part of a truce between gangs in San Salvador July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Army chaplain Fabio Colindres (C) speaks next to Jose Miguel Insulza (2nd L), secretary general of the Organization of American States (OAS), in front of weapons handed over by gang members as part of a truce between gangs in San Salvador July 13,...more
Army chaplain Fabio Colindres (C) speaks next to Jose Miguel Insulza (2nd L), secretary general of the Organization of American States (OAS), in front of weapons handed over by gang members as part of a truce between gangs in San Salvador July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A gang member and inmate stands behind the bars of a cell at the jail in Quetzaltepeque May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
An inmate and member of a gang holds his son at the jail in Quetzaltepeque May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang hug after a mass at the prison of Ciudad Barrios March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A member of the Mara Salvatrucha gang receives communion from a priest at the prison of Ciudad Barrios March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Gang members walk inside the prison in Quetzaltepeque May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Army Chaplain Favio Colindres conducts a mass for members of the 18th Street gang at the prison of Izalco, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Members of the gang Mara 18 stand in a prison in Izalco April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A member of the 18th Street gang poses for a photo at the prison of Izalco, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A member of the Mara Salvatrucha gang listens to a priest in his cell at the prison of Ciudad Barrios March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A hooded police officer stands near gang members inside the jail in Quetzaltepeque May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A gang member and inmate poses for a photograph inside the jail in Quetzaltepeque May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
