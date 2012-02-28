Edition:
Election 2012: Michigan

<p>A makeshift homeless persons structure is seen, with General Motors Corp. world headquarters headquarters in the background, from an mostly abandoned warehouse district in Detroit, Michigan March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook </p>

<p>The production line sits permanently shut-down during a liquidation auction at the General Motors now closed Pontiac Assembly plant, which used to build full-size pickup trucks in Pontiac, Michigan November 4, 2010. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook </p>

<p>Retired General Motors auto worker John Martinez (L) and two of his sons Gabriel (C) and Emilio take a break while landscaping the front of their home in Lincoln park, Michigan April 17, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook </p>

<p>A car is seen next a memorial in Detroit, Michigan April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

<p>Timothy Ward kisses his sister Arym at the St. Leo Catholic Church in Detroit December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

<p>Handcuffed suspect Gerald Ware (C) watches as police officers catalog evidence and search the premises during the execution of a search warrant for illegal drugs at Ware's home in Kalamazoo, Michigan November 12, 2009. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

<p>Unemployed worker Rose Mary Golden-Pasley, 59, (L) looks for a job online at the Michigan Works office in Lansing, Michigan July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook </p>

<p>A man takes a break after eating at the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, where hundreds of people receive food and supplies everyday, in Detroit, Michigan, December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

<p>United Auto Workers (UAW) union members picket outside the General Motors Powertrain plant in Warren, Michigan September 24, 2007. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook </p>

<p>People join a protest organized by a group called "Moratorium Now" in front of the Bank of America building in downtown Detroit, Michigan December 10, 2008. The protest is in support of Lorene Parker, a woman from Detroit who fell behind on her mortgage with Bank of America. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A plug is seen coming from the Chevrolet Volt electric car during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 13, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

<p>Lebanese American Fatme Nemer, who works as a receptionist, rollerblades with her son Hadi Bahmad in a stroller while wearing her Muslim hijab at a park after getting off work from her job in Dearborn, Michigan, August 17, 2007. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook </p>

<p>Basketball fans lean out of the way as Detroit Lions starting quarterback Matthew Stafford stands up and throws a football into the upper stands during a time-out between the Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons in the second half of their NBA basketball game in Auburn Hills, Michigan January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook </p>

<p>Southeast Michigan Volunteer Militia member Dan Gullikson (L centre) looks at a rifle belonging to member Bryant Stafford (R centre) during a militia "survival in the wilderness' training event at a state park in Brighton, Michigan April 3, 2010. The United States is one of the few Western democratic countries that permit independent militias. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook </p>

<p>Ford Model T owners drive their car in Richmond, Indiana as they participate in a record breaking parade where, according Ford Motors, they broke the Guinness World Records' longest parade of a single make of vehicle, July 24, 2008. REUTERS/Sam VarnHagen/Ford Motor Co./Handout </p>

<p>Iron worker Douglass Washburn rides the People Mover on his lunch break from the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in downtown Detroit, Michigan, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>Members of the Detroit Derby Girls Travel Team battle The Chicago Outfit Syndicate during a women's flat track roller derby bout in Detroit, Michigan April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Vic Credu stacks crushed cars to be shipped to a shredder at U.S. Auto Supply in Detroit, Michigan August 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook </p>

<p>The inside of the abandoned "Martyrs of Uganda Catholic Church is seen in Detroit December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

<p>Pedestrians cross the road in Detroit, Michigan, December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A woman prays for the future of the American auto industry during a special service at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Michigan December 7, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

<p>The abandoned and decaying manufacturing plant of Packard Motor Car is seen in Detroit, Michigan April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

<p>A woman walks past the St. Leo Catholic Church in Detroit December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

<p>The GM headquarters is seen in downtown Detroit, Michigan December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

