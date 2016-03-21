Edition:
Election for Tibetan govt-in-exile

Tibetan exiles stand in a queue to cast their vote during the election for the Tibetan government-in-exile at a polling booth in Dharamsala, India, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tibetan monks cast their vote during the election for the Tibetan government-in-exile at a polling booth in Dharamsala, India, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tibetan monks stand in a queue to cast their vote during the election for the Tibetan government-in-exile at a polling booth in Dharamsala, India, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Tibetan exile woman is helped by his husband to mark her ballot paper before casting her vote during the election for the Tibetan government-in-exile at a polling booth in Dharamsala, India, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Tibetan exile (L) checks her ballot paper as a polling officer helps another during the election for the Tibetan government-in-exile at a polling booth in Dharamsala, India, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Tibetan nun stands in a line as she waits to cast her vote during the election for the Tibetan government-in-exile at a polling booth in Dharamsala, India, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A polling officer waits for voters during the election for the Tibetan government-in-exile at a polling booth in Dharamsala, India, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tibetan monks mark their ballot papers before casting their vote during the elections for the Tibetan government-in-exile at a polling booth in Dharamsala, India, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tibetan exiles react as they cast their vote during the elections for the Tibetan government-in-exile at a polling booth in Dharamsala, India, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A daughter of a Tibetan exile stands next to her father as others hold their identity cards to cast their vote during the elections for the Tibetan government-in-exile at a polling booth in Dharamsala, India, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Tibetan exile gets her finger inked before casting her vote during the election for the Tibetan government-in-exile at a polling booth in Dharamsala, India, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Tibetan nun walks towards the ballot box to cast her vote during the election for the Tibetan government-in-exile at a polling booth in Dharamsala, India, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tibetans in exile stand in a queue to get their ballot papers to cast their vote during the election for the Tibetan government-in-exile at a polling booth in Dharamsala, India, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Polling officers help a Tibetan monk (C) to cast his vote during the election for the Tibetan government-in-exile at a polling booth in Dharamsala, India, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Tibetan exile checks her ballot paper before casting her vote during the election for the Tibetan government-in-exile at a polling booth in Dharamsala, India, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tibetan in exile stand in a queue to get their ballot papers to cast their vote during the election for the Tibetan government-in-exile at a polling booth in Dharamsala, India, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Tibetan monk marks his ballot papers before casting his vote during the election for the Tibetan government-in-exile at a polling booth in Dharamsala, India, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Tibetan monk walks inside the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamsala, India, March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Tibetan exile looks inside the temporary polling booths at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamsala, India, March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

