Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Oct 5, 2016 | 12:50am IST

Election horror show

A Halloween display featuring a border wall and figures of Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders is seen on the property of Matt Warshauer in West Hartford, Connecticut, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

A Halloween display featuring a border wall and figures of Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders is seen on the property of Matt Warshauer in West Hartford, Connecticut, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A Halloween display featuring a border wall and figures of Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders is seen on the property of Matt Warshauer in West Hartford, Connecticut, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Close
1 / 10
A Halloween display featuring a border wall and figures of Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders is seen on the property of Matt Warshauer in West Hartford, Connecticut. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

A Halloween display featuring a border wall and figures of Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders is seen on the property of Matt Warshauer in West Hartford, Connecticut. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A Halloween display featuring a border wall and figures of Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders is seen on the property of Matt Warshauer in West Hartford, Connecticut. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Close
2 / 10
A Halloween display featuring a border wall and figures of Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders is seen on the property of Matt Warshauer in West Hartford, Connecticut. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

A Halloween display featuring a border wall and figures of Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders is seen on the property of Matt Warshauer in West Hartford, Connecticut. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A Halloween display featuring a border wall and figures of Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders is seen on the property of Matt Warshauer in West Hartford, Connecticut. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Close
3 / 10
A Halloween display featuring a border wall and figures of Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders is seen on the property of Matt Warshauer in West Hartford, Connecticut. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

A Halloween display featuring a border wall and figures of Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders is seen on the property of Matt Warshauer in West Hartford, Connecticut. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A Halloween display featuring a border wall and figures of Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders is seen on the property of Matt Warshauer in West Hartford, Connecticut. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Close
4 / 10
A Halloween display featuring a border wall and figures of Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders is seen on the property of Matt Warshauer in West Hartford, Connecticut. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

A Halloween display featuring a border wall and figures of Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders is seen on the property of Matt Warshauer in West Hartford, Connecticut. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A Halloween display featuring a border wall and figures of Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders is seen on the property of Matt Warshauer in West Hartford, Connecticut. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Close
5 / 10
A Halloween display featuring a border wall and figures of Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders is seen on the property of Matt Warshauer in West Hartford, Connecticut. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

A Halloween display featuring a border wall and figures of Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders is seen on the property of Matt Warshauer in West Hartford, Connecticut. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A Halloween display featuring a border wall and figures of Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders is seen on the property of Matt Warshauer in West Hartford, Connecticut. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Close
6 / 10
A Halloween display featuring a border wall and figures of Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders is seen on the property of Matt Warshauer in West Hartford, Connecticut. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

A Halloween display featuring a border wall and figures of Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders is seen on the property of Matt Warshauer in West Hartford, Connecticut. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A Halloween display featuring a border wall and figures of Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders is seen on the property of Matt Warshauer in West Hartford, Connecticut. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Close
7 / 10
A Halloween display featuring a border wall and figures of Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders is seen on the property of Matt Warshauer in West Hartford, Connecticut. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

A Halloween display featuring a border wall and figures of Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders is seen on the property of Matt Warshauer in West Hartford, Connecticut. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A Halloween display featuring a border wall and figures of Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders is seen on the property of Matt Warshauer in West Hartford, Connecticut. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Close
8 / 10
A Halloween display featuring a border wall and figures of Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders is seen on the property of Matt Warshauer in West Hartford, Connecticut. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

A Halloween display featuring a border wall and figures of Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders is seen on the property of Matt Warshauer in West Hartford, Connecticut. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A Halloween display featuring a border wall and figures of Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders is seen on the property of Matt Warshauer in West Hartford, Connecticut. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Close
9 / 10
A Halloween display featuring a border wall and figures of Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders is seen on the property of Matt Warshauer in West Hartford, Connecticut. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

A Halloween display featuring a border wall and figures of Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders is seen on the property of Matt Warshauer in West Hartford, Connecticut. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A Halloween display featuring a border wall and figures of Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders is seen on the property of Matt Warshauer in West Hartford, Connecticut. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Battling Islamic State in Libya

Battling Islamic State in Libya

Next Slideshows

Battling Islamic State in Libya

Battling Islamic State in Libya

Libyan fighters close in on the last Islamic State militant holdouts in the coastal city of Sirte.

03 Oct 2016
Poland plans total ban on abortion

Poland plans total ban on abortion

Thousands dressed in black marched through the streets of Poland in protest against a petition for a total ban on abortion in the staunchly Roman Catholic...

03 Oct 2016
Siege of Aleppo

Siege of Aleppo

Government forces launch fierce air strikes and a ground assault on Syria's biggest city.

03 Oct 2016
Colombians reject FARC peace deal

Colombians reject FARC peace deal

Colombia's government and Marxist FARC guerrillas scramble to revive a plan to end their 52-year war after voters rejected the peace deal as too lenient on the...

03 Oct 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast