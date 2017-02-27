Election in Uttar Pradesh
A Sadhu, or Hindu holy man shows his ink marked finger after voting during the state assembly election, in the town of Ayodhya, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People queue up to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Ayodhya, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Ayodhya, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Sadhu, or Hindu holy man exits a polling station during the state assembly election, in the town of Ayodhya, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Women queue up to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Ayodhya, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Men queue up to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Ayodhya, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman queues up to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Ayodhya, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Women queue up to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Ayodhya, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Women queue up to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Ayodhya, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People queue up to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Ayodhya, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Women queue up to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Ayodhya, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People queue up to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Ayodhya, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Women queue up to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Ayodhya, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman leaves after casting her vote at a polling station during the fourth phase of the state assembly election in Allahabad, India, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Voters queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the fourth phase of the state assembly election in Allahabad, India, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A woman leaves after casting her vote at a polling station during the fourth phase of the state assembly election in Allahabad, India, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A woman casts her vote at a polling station during the fourth phase of the state assembly election in Allahabad, India, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A couple arrives to cast their vote at a polling station during the fourth phase of the state assembly election in Allahabad, India, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
People queue to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Deoband, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People queue to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Deoband, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman exits a polling booth after casting her vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Deoband, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman displays her ink marked finger after voting during the state assembly election, in the town of Deoband, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A soldier looks on as people queue to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Deoband, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People queue to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Deoband, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Women queue to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Deoband, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman wearing a burka leaves a polling booth after voting during the state assembly election, in the town of Deoband, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People queue to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Deoband, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Voters queue at a polling station to cast their votes during the state assembly election, in Garhmukteshwar, Uttar Pradesh, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman gets her finger inked before casting her vote at a polling station during the state assembly election in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman looks at the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) before casting her vote inside a booth at a polling station during the state assembly election in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Veiled women wait to get their voting slip from an officer at a polling station during the state assembly election in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man leaves after casting his vote at a polling booth during the state assembly election in Garhmukteshwar, Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man leaves after casting his vote at a polling booth during the state assembly election in Garhmukteshwar, Uttar Pradesh, India, February11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People queue to cast their vote during the state assembly election, in the village of Kairana, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People queue to cast their vote during the state assembly election, in the village of Kairana, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A soldier stands guard as people queue to cast their vote during the state assembly election, in the village of Kairana, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People arrive to cast their vote during the state assembly election, in the village of Kairana, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People queue to cast their vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Shamli, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People queue to cast their vote during the state assembly election, in the village of Kairana, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman prepares to vote during the state assembly election, in the village of Kairana, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People queue to cast their vote during the state assembly election, in the village of Kairana, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman shows her ink marked finger after voting during the state assembly election, in the village of Kairana, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman gets her finger inked before casting her vote at a polling station during the state assembly election in Mathura, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/K.K.Arora
A man casts his vote inside a booth at a polling station during the state assembly election, in Hapur, in the central state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rahul Gandhi (L), Vice-President of India's main opposition Congress Party, and Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party (SP) President and Chief Minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, arrive to address a joint news conference in Lucknow, India...more
Akhilesh Yadav (L), Samajwadi Party (SP) President and Chief Minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, and Rahul Gandhi, Vice-President of India's main opposition Congress Party, pose for the media as they release a common minimum programme at...more
People listen to a speech by Dimple Yadav (not in picture) wife of Samajwadi Party (SP) president and chief minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav, during an election campaign rally ahead of assembly polls, in Agra, India...more
Akhilesh Yadav, Chief Minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh and the son of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, waves at his supporters during a Rath Yatra, or a chariot journey, as part of an election campaign in Lucknow, India...more
Polling officials check and collect electronic voting machines (EVM) at a distribution centre on the eve of the first phase of state assembly elections in Mathura, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India February 10, 2017. REUTERS/K.K.Arora
A supporter covers himself from the rising dust caused by the helicopter of Keshav Prasad Maurya, the Uttar Pradesh state's president for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), during an election campaign rally in Bah, in the central state of Uttar...more
Keshav Prasad Maurya, the Uttar Pradesh state's president for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), gestures as he addresses an election campaign rally in Bah, in the central state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 2, 2017. Picture taken February...more
Dimple Yadav, wife of Samajwadi Party (SP) president and chief minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav, addresses an election campaign rally in Agra, India February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
A Samajwadi (SP) party worker holds a toy bicycle representing the party's symbol and a poster of chief minister of northern state of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav, following the Election Commission's decision to allot the bicycle symbol in Akhilesh's...more
Samajwadi Party (SP) president and chief minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav is surrounded by his security guards as he arrives to address an election campaign rally in Lakhimpur, India, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan...more
People queue to cast their vote as a security personnel stands guard at a polling station during the state assembly election in Hapur, in the central state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman leaves after casting her vote at a polling booth during the state assembly election in Hapur, in the central state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man (R) casts his vote as polling officers look on at a polling booth during the state assembly election in Hapur, in the central state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A voter waits to get his voting slip from an officer at a polling station during the state assembly election in Hapur, in the central state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
