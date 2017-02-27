Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Feb 27, 2017 | 5:30pm IST

Election in Uttar Pradesh

A Sadhu, or Hindu holy man shows his ink marked finger after voting during the state assembly election, in the town of Ayodhya, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
People queue up to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Ayodhya, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
People vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Ayodhya, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
A Sadhu, or Hindu holy man exits a polling station during the state assembly election, in the town of Ayodhya, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Women queue up to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Ayodhya, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Men queue up to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Ayodhya, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
A woman queues up to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Ayodhya, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Women queue up to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Ayodhya, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Women queue up to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Ayodhya, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
People queue up to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Ayodhya, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Women queue up to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Ayodhya, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
People queue up to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Ayodhya, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Women queue up to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Ayodhya, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
A woman leaves after casting her vote at a polling station during the fourth phase of the state assembly election in Allahabad, India, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Voters queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the fourth phase of the state assembly election in Allahabad, India, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
A woman leaves after casting her vote at a polling station during the fourth phase of the state assembly election in Allahabad, India, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
A woman casts her vote at a polling station during the fourth phase of the state assembly election in Allahabad, India, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
A couple arrives to cast their vote at a polling station during the fourth phase of the state assembly election in Allahabad, India, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
People queue to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Deoband, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
People queue to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Deoband, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
A woman exits a polling booth after casting her vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Deoband, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
A woman displays her ink marked finger after voting during the state assembly election, in the town of Deoband, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
A soldier looks on as people queue to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Deoband, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
People queue to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Deoband, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Women queue to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Deoband, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
A woman wearing a burka leaves a polling booth after voting during the state assembly election, in the town of Deoband, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
People queue to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Deoband, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Voters queue at a polling station to cast their votes during the state assembly election, in Garhmukteshwar, Uttar Pradesh, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
A woman gets her finger inked before casting her vote at a polling station during the state assembly election in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
A woman looks at the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) before casting her vote inside a booth at a polling station during the state assembly election in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
Veiled women wait to get their voting slip from an officer at a polling station during the state assembly election in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man leaves after casting his vote at a polling booth during the state assembly election in Garhmukteshwar, Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man leaves after casting his vote at a polling booth during the state assembly election in Garhmukteshwar, Uttar Pradesh, India, February11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
People queue to cast their vote during the state assembly election, in the village of Kairana, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
People queue to cast their vote during the state assembly election, in the village of Kairana, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
A soldier stands guard as people queue to cast their vote during the state assembly election, in the village of Kairana, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
People arrive to cast their vote during the state assembly election, in the village of Kairana, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
People queue to cast their vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Shamli, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
People queue to cast their vote during the state assembly election, in the village of Kairana, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
A woman prepares to vote during the state assembly election, in the village of Kairana, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
People queue to cast their vote during the state assembly election, in the village of Kairana, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
A woman shows her ink marked finger after voting during the state assembly election, in the village of Kairana, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
A woman gets her finger inked before casting her vote at a polling station during the state assembly election in Mathura, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/K.K.Arora

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
A man casts his vote inside a booth at a polling station during the state assembly election, in Hapur, in the central state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
Rahul Gandhi (L), Vice-President of India's main opposition Congress Party, and Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party (SP) President and Chief Minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, arrive to address a joint news conference in Lucknow, India February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Rahul Gandhi (L), Vice-President of India's main opposition Congress Party, and Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party (SP) President and Chief Minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, arrive to address a joint news conference in Lucknow, India February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
Akhilesh Yadav (L), Samajwadi Party (SP) President and Chief Minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, and Rahul Gandhi, Vice-President of India's main opposition Congress Party, pose for the media as they release a common minimum programme at a joint news conference in Lucknow, India February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Akhilesh Yadav (L), Samajwadi Party (SP) President and Chief Minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, and Rahul Gandhi, Vice-President of India's main opposition Congress Party, pose for the media as they release a common minimum programme at a joint news conference in Lucknow, India February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
People listen to a speech by Dimple Yadav (not in picture) wife of Samajwadi Party (SP) president and chief minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav, during an election campaign rally ahead of assembly polls, in Agra, India February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/File Photo

People listen to a speech by Dimple Yadav (not in picture) wife of Samajwadi Party (SP) president and chief minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav, during an election campaign rally ahead of assembly polls, in Agra, India February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/File Photo

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
Akhilesh Yadav, Chief Minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh and the son of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, waves at his supporters during a Rath Yatra, or a chariot journey, as part of an election campaign in Lucknow, India November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/File Photo

Akhilesh Yadav, Chief Minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh and the son of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, waves at his supporters during a Rath Yatra, or a chariot journey, as part of an election campaign in Lucknow, India November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/File Photo

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
Polling officials check and collect electronic voting machines (EVM) at a distribution centre on the eve of the first phase of state assembly elections in Mathura, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India February 10, 2017. REUTERS/K.K.Arora

Polling officials check and collect electronic voting machines (EVM) at a distribution centre on the eve of the first phase of state assembly elections in Mathura, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India February 10, 2017. REUTERS/K.K.Arora

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
A supporter covers himself from the rising dust caused by the helicopter of Keshav Prasad Maurya, the Uttar Pradesh state's president for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), during an election campaign rally in Bah, in the central state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 2, 2017. Picture taken February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A supporter covers himself from the rising dust caused by the helicopter of Keshav Prasad Maurya, the Uttar Pradesh state's president for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), during an election campaign rally in Bah, in the central state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 2, 2017. Picture taken February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Keshav Prasad Maurya, the Uttar Pradesh state's president for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), gestures as he addresses an election campaign rally in Bah, in the central state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 2, 2017. Picture taken February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Keshav Prasad Maurya, the Uttar Pradesh state's president for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), gestures as he addresses an election campaign rally in Bah, in the central state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 2, 2017. Picture taken February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Dimple Yadav, wife of Samajwadi Party (SP) president and chief minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav, addresses an election campaign rally in Agra, India February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Dimple Yadav, wife of Samajwadi Party (SP) president and chief minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav, addresses an election campaign rally in Agra, India February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
A Samajwadi (SP) party worker holds a toy bicycle representing the party's symbol and a poster of chief minister of northern state of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav, following the Election Commission's decision to allot the bicycle symbol in Akhilesh's favour, outside the party's headquarters in Lucknow, India, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

A Samajwadi (SP) party worker holds a toy bicycle representing the party's symbol and a poster of chief minister of northern state of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav, following the Election Commission's decision to allot the bicycle symbol in Akhilesh's favour, outside the party's headquarters in Lucknow, India, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Samajwadi Party (SP) president and chief minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav is surrounded by his security guards as he arrives to address an election campaign rally in Lakhimpur, India, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Samajwadi Party (SP) president and chief minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav is surrounded by his security guards as he arrives to address an election campaign rally in Lakhimpur, India, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
People queue to cast their vote as a security personnel stands guard at a polling station during the state assembly election in Hapur, in the central state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People queue to cast their vote as a security personnel stands guard at a polling station during the state assembly election in Hapur, in the central state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
A woman leaves after casting her vote at a polling booth during the state assembly election in Hapur, in the central state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A woman leaves after casting her vote at a polling booth during the state assembly election in Hapur, in the central state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
A man (R) casts his vote as polling officers look on at a polling booth during the state assembly election in Hapur, in the central state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man (R) casts his vote as polling officers look on at a polling booth during the state assembly election in Hapur, in the central state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
A voter waits to get his voting slip from an officer at a polling station during the state assembly election in Hapur, in the central state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A voter waits to get his voting slip from an officer at a polling station during the state assembly election in Hapur, in the central state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
