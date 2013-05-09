Edition:
Election rallies in Pakistan

Supporters wave towards a helicopter transporting Nawaz Sharif, leader of political party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), as he leaves after his election campaign rally in Peshawar, May 7, 2013. . REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Supporters wave towards a helicopter transporting Nawaz Sharif, leader of political party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), as he leaves after his election campaign rally in Peshawar, May 7, 2013. . REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A supporter of the political and religious party Jamaat-e-Islami takes pictures with a mobile phone as he holds Pakistan's national flag during an election campaign rally in Karachi, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A supporter of the political and religious party Jamaat-e-Islami takes pictures with a mobile phone as he holds Pakistan's national flag during an election campaign rally in Karachi, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Supporters of Imran Khan, Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician and chairman of political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf wave their party's flag during an election campaign rally in Lahore, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Supporters of Imran Khan, Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician and chairman of political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf wave their party's flag during an election campaign rally in Lahore, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A supporter of the political and religious party Jamaat-e-Islami peeps outside a fabric screen as others offer evening prayers during an election campaign rally in Karachi, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A supporter of the political and religious party Jamaat-e-Islami peeps outside a fabric screen as others offer evening prayers during an election campaign rally in Karachi, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A supporter of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) party shouts slogans with others waving the party flags during a speech by the party's leader Nawaz Sharif (not in picture) at an election campaign rally in Islamabad, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

A supporter of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) party shouts slogans with others waving the party flags during a speech by the party's leader Nawaz Sharif (not in picture) at an election campaign rally in Islamabad, May 5, 2013. ...more

Policemen use their sticks to chase supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Chief Imran Khan, away from his helicopter as he takes off after his election campaign rally in Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, May 4, 2013. . REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Policemen use their sticks to chase supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Chief Imran Khan, away from his helicopter as he takes off after his election campaign rally in Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, May 4, 2013. . REUTERS/Fayaz...more

Haroon Bilour (R), an Awami National Party (ANP) candidate for the upcoming elections, meets with constituents seeking help for problems at his house in Peshawar, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Haroon Bilour (R), an Awami National Party (ANP) candidate for the upcoming elections, meets with constituents seeking help for problems at his house in Peshawar, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Christian supporters of Imran Khan, Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician and chairman of political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), hold placard as they light candles next a portrait of Khan in Lahore, May 8, 2013. Khan injured his head after falling off a mechanical lift raising him onto a stage at the rally four days before national elections. REUTERS/Mani Rana

Christian supporters of Imran Khan, Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician and chairman of political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), hold placard as they light candles next a portrait of Khan in Lahore, May 8, 2013. Khan injured his head after...more

Rescue workers carry injured Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, who is also chairman of political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), after he fell from a makeshift elevator during his election campaign rally in Lahore, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohsin Raza

Rescue workers carry injured Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, who is also chairman of political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), after he fell from a makeshift elevator during his election campaign rally in Lahore, May 7, 2013. ...more

Officials from the Election Commission of Pakistan prepare sacks of stationery materials, before they are transported to polling offices, in the premises of the district city court in Karachi, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Officials from the Election Commission of Pakistan prepare sacks of stationery materials, before they are transported to polling offices, in the premises of the district city court in Karachi, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

A supporter of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) party sits in his car which is bearing a model of a tiger, the election symbol of the PML-N, on its roof before an election campaign rally in Rawalpindi, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

A supporter of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) party sits in his car which is bearing a model of a tiger, the election symbol of the PML-N, on its roof before an election campaign rally in Rawalpindi, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood more

Supporters of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) attend an election campaign rally in Rawalpindi, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Supporters of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) attend an election campaign rally in Rawalpindi, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Imran Khan, Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician and chairman of political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), addresses his supporters after his visit to the mausoleum of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, founder and first governor-general of Pakistan, during an election campaign in Karachi, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Imran Khan, Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician and chairman of political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), addresses his supporters after his visit to the mausoleum of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, founder and first governor-general of Pakistan, during...more

Nighat Orakzai (R), a Pakistan People's Party (PPP) candidate for the upcoming election, attends a clandestine campaign rally on a roof of a building in Peshswar, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Nighat Orakzai (R), a Pakistan People's Party (PPP) candidate for the upcoming election, attends a clandestine campaign rally on a roof of a building in Peshswar, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

People lean against a wall with posters of Ruquiya Hashimi from Hazara Shi'ite community and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) candidate for the upcoming election and a painting of Pakistan's national flag outside her election campaign office in Quetta, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

People lean against a wall with posters of Ruquiya Hashimi from Hazara Shi'ite community and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) candidate for the upcoming election and a painting of Pakistan's national flag outside her election campaign office in Quetta,...more

Police officers move supporters of Imran Khan, Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician and chairman of political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to make way for Khan upon his arrival at the mausoleum of Mohammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Police officers move supporters of Imran Khan, Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician and chairman of political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to make way for Khan upon his arrival at the mausoleum of Mohammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi, May 7,...more

People from the Hazara Shi'ite community attend an election campaign rally of Hazara Democratic Party (HDP) in Quetta, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

People from the Hazara Shi'ite community attend an election campaign rally of Hazara Democratic Party (HDP) in Quetta, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Nawaz Sharif (C), leader of political party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), stands behind bullet-proof glass as he addresses an election campaign rally in Peshawar, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Nawaz Sharif (C), leader of political party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), stands behind bullet-proof glass as he addresses an election campaign rally in Peshawar, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A woman holds a poster of Ruquiya Hashimi from the Hazara Shi'ite community and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) candidate for the upcoming election during her election campaign rally in Quetta, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

A woman holds a poster of Ruquiya Hashimi from the Hazara Shi'ite community and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) candidate for the upcoming election during her election campaign rally in Quetta, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Supporters of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) attend an election campaign rally in Rawalpindi, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Supporters of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) attend an election campaign rally in Rawalpindi, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Veero Kolhi, a freed bonded labourer turned election candidate, along with her supporters makes a victory sign as they chant slogans during an election campaign on the outskirts of the city of Hyderabad in Pakistan's Sindh province, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Veero Kolhi, a freed bonded labourer turned election candidate, along with her supporters makes a victory sign as they chant slogans during an election campaign on the outskirts of the city of Hyderabad in Pakistan's Sindh province, April 5, 2013....more

A policeman stands guard at an election commission office in Quetta, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

A policeman stands guard at an election commission office in Quetta, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

A street vegetable seller sits beside a poster of Ruquiya Hashimi from Hazara Shi'ite community and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) candidate for the upcoming election, in Quetta, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

A street vegetable seller sits beside a poster of Ruquiya Hashimi from Hazara Shi'ite community and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) candidate for the upcoming election, in Quetta, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

A man walks past rows of election ballot boxes, before they are transported to polling offices, in the premises of the district city court in Karachi, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A man walks past rows of election ballot boxes, before they are transported to polling offices, in the premises of the district city court in Karachi, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Supporters of Imran Khan, Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician and chairman of political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wave their party's flag during an election campaign rally in Lahore, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Supporters of Imran Khan, Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician and chairman of political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wave their party's flag during an election campaign rally in Lahore, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

