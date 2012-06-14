Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jun 14, 2012 | 11:51pm IST

Election woes plague Egypt

<p>Protesters clash with a taxi driver (R) who is a supporter of Ahmed Shafik outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, in Cairo June 14, 2012. Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, got the green light to continue his bid for Egypt's presidency on Thursday when a constitutional court ruled against a law that would have thrown him out of the race. A presidential run-off vote between Shafik and the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy takes place on Saturday and Sunday. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Protesters clash with a taxi driver (R) who is a supporter of Ahmed Shafik outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, in Cairo June 14, 2012. Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, got the green light to continue his bid for Egypt's presidency...more

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Protesters clash with a taxi driver (R) who is a supporter of Ahmed Shafik outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, in Cairo June 14, 2012. Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, got the green light to continue his bid for Egypt's presidency on Thursday when a constitutional court ruled against a law that would have thrown him out of the race. A presidential run-off vote between Shafik and the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy takes place on Saturday and Sunday. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
1 / 40
<p>Protesters clash with a taxi driver (R) who is a supporter of Ahmed Shafik outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Protesters clash with a taxi driver (R) who is a supporter of Ahmed Shafik outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Protesters clash with a taxi driver (R) who is a supporter of Ahmed Shafik outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
2 / 40
<p>A protester shouts slogans during a protest outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from the vote pitting him against the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy, in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A protester shouts slogans during a protest outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister,...more

Thursday, June 14, 2012

A protester shouts slogans during a protest outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from the vote pitting him against the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy, in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
3 / 40
<p>A protester shouts as he stands on top of a barricade in front of soldiers outside the Supreme Constitutional Court in Cairo June 14, 2012. Ex-military officer Ahmed Shafik was given the green light to run for president when Egypt's constitutional court ruled against a law that would have thrown him out of the race, judicial sources said. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A protester shouts as he stands on top of a barricade in front of soldiers outside the Supreme Constitutional Court in Cairo June 14, 2012. Ex-military officer Ahmed Shafik was given the green light to run for president when Egypt's constitutional...more

Thursday, June 14, 2012

A protester shouts as he stands on top of a barricade in front of soldiers outside the Supreme Constitutional Court in Cairo June 14, 2012. Ex-military officer Ahmed Shafik was given the green light to run for president when Egypt's constitutional court ruled against a law that would have thrown him out of the race, judicial sources said. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
4 / 40
<p>Protesters react outside the Supreme Constitutional Court in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Protesters react outside the Supreme Constitutional Court in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Protesters react outside the Supreme Constitutional Court in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
5 / 40
<p>A protester standing on a barricade, shouts in front of soldiers outside the Supreme Constitutional Court in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A protester standing on a barricade, shouts in front of soldiers outside the Supreme Constitutional Court in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Thursday, June 14, 2012

A protester standing on a barricade, shouts in front of soldiers outside the Supreme Constitutional Court in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
6 / 40
<p>Protesters react outside the Supreme Constitutional Court in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Protesters react outside the Supreme Constitutional Court in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Protesters react outside the Supreme Constitutional Court in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
7 / 40
<p>A protester shouts slogans during a protest outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from the vote pitting him against the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy, in Cairo June 14, 2012. . REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A protester shouts slogans during a protest outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister,...more

Thursday, June 14, 2012

A protester shouts slogans during a protest outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from the vote pitting him against the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy, in Cairo June 14, 2012. . REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
8 / 40
<p>Protesters shout in front of police outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from the vote pitting him against the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy, in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Protesters shout in front of police outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from the...more

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Protesters shout in front of police outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from the vote pitting him against the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy, in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
9 / 40
<p>A protester has his mouth taped with a bandage and words reading in Arabic "Down with Shafik" during a protest outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from the vote pitting him against the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy, in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A protester has his mouth taped with a bandage and words reading in Arabic "Down with Shafik" during a protest outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament...more

Thursday, June 14, 2012

A protester has his mouth taped with a bandage and words reading in Arabic "Down with Shafik" during a protest outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from the vote pitting him against the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy, in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
10 / 40
<p>Protesters put tape over their mouths outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from the vote pitting him against the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy, in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Protesters put tape over their mouths outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from...more

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Protesters put tape over their mouths outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from the vote pitting him against the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy, in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
11 / 40
<p>Egyptian military police stand guard outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from the vote pitting him against the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy, in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Egyptian military police stand guard outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from...more

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Egyptian military police stand guard outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from the vote pitting him against the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy, in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
12 / 40
<p>Protesters shout in front of police outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from the vote pitting him against the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy, in Cairo June 14, 2012. The placard reads "Don't give your vote to the thief and the killer." REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Protesters shout in front of police outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from the...more

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Protesters shout in front of police outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from the vote pitting him against the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy, in Cairo June 14, 2012. The placard reads "Don't give your vote to the thief and the killer." REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
13 / 40
<p>Protesters shout in front of police outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from the vote pitting him against the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy, in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Protesters shout in front of police outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from the...more

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Protesters shout in front of police outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from the vote pitting him against the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy, in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
14 / 40
<p>Protesters react outside the Supreme Constitutional Court in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Protesters react outside the Supreme Constitutional Court in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Protesters react outside the Supreme Constitutional Court in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
15 / 40
<p>A protester shouts slogans during a protest outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, which was making a decision on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from the vote pitting him against the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy, in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A protester shouts slogans during a protest outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, which was making a decision on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister,...more

Thursday, June 14, 2012

A protester shouts slogans during a protest outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, which was making a decision on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from the vote pitting him against the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy, in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
16 / 40
<p>Former prime minister and current presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik addresses a news conference in Cairo June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Former prime minister and current presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik addresses a news conference in Cairo June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Former prime minister and current presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik addresses a news conference in Cairo June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
17 / 40
<p>A man sits outside a shop as a poster of presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik is seen hanging on a wall in Cairo June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A man sits outside a shop as a poster of presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik is seen hanging on a wall in Cairo June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Thursday, June 14, 2012

A man sits outside a shop as a poster of presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik is seen hanging on a wall in Cairo June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
18 / 40
<p>Demonstrators help a fellow protester, who is lying down in front of Egypt's cabinet office, during a hunger strike in Cairo June 11, 2012. Around 60 activists were on a hunger strike demanding that former military man Ahmed Shafik be banned from running for president, and for the release of thousands of prisoners held by the military. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Demonstrators help a fellow protester, who is lying down in front of Egypt's cabinet office, during a hunger strike in Cairo June 11, 2012. Around 60 activists were on a hunger strike demanding that former military man Ahmed Shafik be banned from...more

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Demonstrators help a fellow protester, who is lying down in front of Egypt's cabinet office, during a hunger strike in Cairo June 11, 2012. Around 60 activists were on a hunger strike demanding that former military man Ahmed Shafik be banned from running for president, and for the release of thousands of prisoners held by the military. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
19 / 40
<p>Protesters lie down during a hunger strike in front of Egypt's cabinet office in Cairo June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Protesters lie down during a hunger strike in front of Egypt's cabinet office in Cairo June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Protesters lie down during a hunger strike in front of Egypt's cabinet office in Cairo June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
20 / 40
<p>Demonstrators and a volunteer doctor help a fellow protester during a hunger strike in front of Egypt's cabinet office in Cairo June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Demonstrators and a volunteer doctor help a fellow protester during a hunger strike in front of Egypt's cabinet office in Cairo June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Demonstrators and a volunteer doctor help a fellow protester during a hunger strike in front of Egypt's cabinet office in Cairo June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
21 / 40
<p>Protesters shout slogans against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik after Friday prayers in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Protesters shout slogans against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik after Friday prayers in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Protesters shout slogans against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik after Friday prayers in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
22 / 40
<p>Protesters take part in a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Protesters take part in a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Protesters take part in a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
23 / 40
<p>A protester holds an Egyptian flag while sitting on a tree during a demonstration in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A protester holds an Egyptian flag while sitting on a tree during a demonstration in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, June 14, 2012

A protester holds an Egyptian flag while sitting on a tree during a demonstration in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
24 / 40
<p>A man walks near Arabic words made from sand and bottle caps reading, "The revolution continues. Free Egypt. Down with military rule", after Friday prayers in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A man walks near Arabic words made from sand and bottle caps reading, "The revolution continues. Free Egypt. Down with military rule", after Friday prayers in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, June 14, 2012

A man walks near Arabic words made from sand and bottle caps reading, "The revolution continues. Free Egypt. Down with military rule", after Friday prayers in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
25 / 40
<p>Protesters argue with each other about presidential candidates Mohamed Mursi, the head of the Muslim Brotherhood's political party, and former prime minister Ahmed Shafik, as an artist holds a caricature drawing of them during a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Protesters argue with each other about presidential candidates Mohamed Mursi, the head of the Muslim Brotherhood's political party, and former prime minister Ahmed Shafik, as an artist holds a caricature drawing of them during a demonstration at...more

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Protesters argue with each other about presidential candidates Mohamed Mursi, the head of the Muslim Brotherhood's political party, and former prime minister Ahmed Shafik, as an artist holds a caricature drawing of them during a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
26 / 40
<p>Protesters shout slogans against presidential candidate and former prime minister Ahmed Shafik during a demonstration at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Protesters shout slogans against presidential candidate and former prime minister Ahmed Shafik during a demonstration at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Protesters shout slogans against presidential candidate and former prime minister Ahmed Shafik during a demonstration at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
27 / 40
<p>A man cleans the scene of the burnt campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik in Cairo May 29, 2012. A group of Egyptian protesters set fire to the campaign headquarters of Shafik in Cairo on Monday, the state news agency reported, after the ex-prime minister made it into the second round of the vote. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

A man cleans the scene of the burnt campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik in Cairo May 29, 2012. A group of Egyptian protesters set fire to the campaign headquarters of Shafik in Cairo on Monday, the state news agency reported,...more

Thursday, June 14, 2012

A man cleans the scene of the burnt campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik in Cairo May 29, 2012. A group of Egyptian protesters set fire to the campaign headquarters of Shafik in Cairo on Monday, the state news agency reported, after the ex-prime minister made it into the second round of the vote. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
28 / 40
<p>Flyers of Egyptian presidential candidate and former prime minister Ahmed Shafik are seen on the ground outside his campaign headquarters in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Flyers of Egyptian presidential candidate and former prime minister Ahmed Shafik are seen on the ground outside his campaign headquarters in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Flyers of Egyptian presidential candidate and former prime minister Ahmed Shafik are seen on the ground outside his campaign headquarters in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
29 / 40
<p>People are reflected in a mirror inside the burnt campaign headquarters of presidential candidate and former prime minister Ahmed Shafik in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

People are reflected in a mirror inside the burnt campaign headquarters of presidential candidate and former prime minister Ahmed Shafik in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Thursday, June 14, 2012

People are reflected in a mirror inside the burnt campaign headquarters of presidential candidate and former prime minister Ahmed Shafik in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
30 / 40
<p>An Egyptian man smokes a cigarette in front of a wall with graffiti depicting the ruling military council controlling the presidential elections, at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 29, 2012. Several thousand protesters took to the streets across Egypt to demonstrate after the first-round result - a run-off between Shafik and the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Mursi, two of the most controversial figures in the field. Arabic words above the graffiti read "Mubarak is coming", referring to ousted president Hosni Mubarak. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

An Egyptian man smokes a cigarette in front of a wall with graffiti depicting the ruling military council controlling the presidential elections, at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 29, 2012. Several thousand protesters took to the streets across Egypt to...more

Thursday, June 14, 2012

An Egyptian man smokes a cigarette in front of a wall with graffiti depicting the ruling military council controlling the presidential elections, at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 29, 2012. Several thousand protesters took to the streets across Egypt to demonstrate after the first-round result - a run-off between Shafik and the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Mursi, two of the most controversial figures in the field. Arabic words above the graffiti read "Mubarak is coming", referring to ousted president Hosni Mubarak. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
31 / 40
<p>A protester shouts during a protest against the results of the first round of presidential elections at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A protester shouts during a protest against the results of the first round of presidential elections at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Thursday, June 14, 2012

A protester shouts during a protest against the results of the first round of presidential elections at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
32 / 40
<p>Protesters take part in a protest against the results of the first round of presidential elections, at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Protesters take part in a protest against the results of the first round of presidential elections, at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Protesters take part in a protest against the results of the first round of presidential elections, at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
33 / 40
<p>Protesters take part in a protest against the results of the first round of presidential elections, at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Protesters take part in a protest against the results of the first round of presidential elections, at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Protesters take part in a protest against the results of the first round of presidential elections, at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
34 / 40
<p>Protesters hold up an Egyptian flag during a protest against the results of the first round of presidential elections at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Protesters hold up an Egyptian flag during a protest against the results of the first round of presidential elections at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Protesters hold up an Egyptian flag during a protest against the results of the first round of presidential elections at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
35 / 40
<p>A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask attends a demonstration against presidential candidates Mohamed Mursi and Ahmed Shafik at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask attends a demonstration against presidential candidates Mohamed Mursi and Ahmed Shafik at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Thursday, June 14, 2012

A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask attends a demonstration against presidential candidates Mohamed Mursi and Ahmed Shafik at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
36 / 40
<p>A woman holds a picture of her son who was killed during Egypt's revolution, during a protest against the results of the first round of presidential elections at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A woman holds a picture of her son who was killed during Egypt's revolution, during a protest against the results of the first round of presidential elections at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Thursday, June 14, 2012

A woman holds a picture of her son who was killed during Egypt's revolution, during a protest against the results of the first round of presidential elections at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
37 / 40
<p>A woman gets her picture taken with a mural depicting former presidential candidate Amr Moussa (C), presidential candidate, former prime minister Ahmed Shafik (L), and Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi, at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

A woman gets her picture taken with a mural depicting former presidential candidate Amr Moussa (C), presidential candidate, former prime minister Ahmed Shafik (L), and Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi, at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 29, 2012. ...more

Thursday, June 14, 2012

A woman gets her picture taken with a mural depicting former presidential candidate Amr Moussa (C), presidential candidate, former prime minister Ahmed Shafik (L), and Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi, at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
38 / 40
<p>Egyptian protesters shout slogans during a demonstration against presidential candidates Mohamed Mursi and Ahmed Shafik at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Egyptian protesters shout slogans during a demonstration against presidential candidates Mohamed Mursi and Ahmed Shafik at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Egyptian protesters shout slogans during a demonstration against presidential candidates Mohamed Mursi and Ahmed Shafik at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
39 / 40
<p>Former prime minister and current presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik is pictured after a news conference in Cairo June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Former prime minister and current presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik is pictured after a news conference in Cairo June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Former prime minister and current presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik is pictured after a news conference in Cairo June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
The Afghan front

The Afghan front

Next Slideshows

The Afghan front

The Afghan front

On the frontlines of the war in Afghanistan.

14 Jun 2012
Iraq since the withdrawl

Iraq since the withdrawl

Scenes from Iraq since the withdrawl of U.S. combat troops.

14 Jun 2012
Myanmar's Rohingyas

Myanmar's Rohingyas

Daily life of the minority Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

14 Jun 2012
Street photography: Spain

Street photography: Spain

Daily life on the streets of the indebted euro zone nation.

15 Jun 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast