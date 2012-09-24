Electric cars
Honda Motor Co's electric Micro Commuter Concept city vehicle in an image released by Honda on November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Honda Motor Co
The Concept One electric supercar from manufacturer Rimac Automobili is pictured in Zagreb, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A model poses inside a Denza electric car at the 2012 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing in this handout photo taken on April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Daimler AG
A model poses next to a BMW electric i8 Concept car during a press preview day at the AMI Auto Show in Leipzig, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
The rear end of an all-electric CODA EV is pictured during an event at the Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman
A woman displays a 333 volt single-cell battery in front of a Coda sedan at the sixth annual Alternative Transportation Expo and Conference (AltCar) in Santa Monica, California, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Honda Motor Company President Takanobu Ito speaks next to the company's electric Micro Commuter Concept city vehicle during a news conference at the 42nd Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A Smart Forvision Electric Drive car by Mercedes-Benz is displayed the 9th China (Guangzhou) International Automobile Exhibition in Guangzhou November 21, 2011. The auto show opens to the public from November 22 to November 28. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu more
The logo of the Paris Autolib' electric car is painted on the road in Vaucresson, west of Paris, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
The Project P.U.M.A., an electric two-seat prototype vehicle with two wheels drives up 18th Street in New York, April 7, 2009. REUTERS/General Motors/Steve Fecht/Handout
The Aptera 2e electric vehicle is driven in Carlsbad, California, February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Paris Autolib' electric car is parked near the Eiffel tower during a presentation ride in Paris December 2, 2011. The bubble-shaped vehicles Autolib' electric car's service will be launch in Paris next Monday. In Paris and Ile de France cities,...more
A F-City electric car constructed by FAM Automobiles in eastern France, February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
An electric car connected to a charge spot in central London, April 16, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An employee walks past the Friendly prototype electric vehicle in the Heuliez plant in Cerizay, western France, March 25, 2009. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The Nautilus E-30 electric truck is seen at the port of Los Angeles, July 2 , 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People test drive the Tesla Motors Model X electric vehicle at its unveiling at the Tesla Design Studio in Hawthorne, California, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
The new-generation Revai electric car is seen near the Indian Parliament building in New Delhi. REUTERS/Revai Electric Car Co/Handout
Nissan Motors Co Chief Operating Officer Toshiyuki Shiga demonstrates how to recharge Nissan's Leaf all-electric vehicle during a news conference in Yokohama, March 30, 2010. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid car and electric outlet at the 2010 North American International Auto Show during press days in Detroit, January 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The Chevrolet Volt electric car at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 13, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
"Bamgoo", an electric car with a body made out of bamboo, is displayed in Kyoto, western Japan, November 14, 2008. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A Mindset Six50 electric prototype car in Berlin, January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
The interior of the Aptera 2e electric vehicle is seen outside the company's assembly facilities in Vista, California, February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Tesla Model S electric vehicle in Hawthorn, California, March 26, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
The Brabus Electric Drive Smart at the 79th Geneva Car Show, March 3, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The Myers Motors NmG all electric car is test driven during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 12, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The all-electric concept car 'My Car' produced by the Newteon Company at the EVER Monaco 2009, a trade show dedicated to Ecological Vehicles and Renewable Energies, in Monte Carlo, March 26, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The U.S. Army's neighbourhood electric vehicles (NEV) on display at Ft. Myer, Virginia, January 12, 2009. REUTERS/Molly Riley
A U.S. specification electric hybrid Camry is seen in a 2008 photo. REUTERS/Toyota/Handout
A Cleanova II electric car in the courtyard of the Economy ministry in Paris January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Mitsubishi Motors North America Inc. President & CEO Shin Kurihara speaks in front of a Mitsubishi iMiev electric car at the 2009 New York International Auto Show, April 9, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man walks past an electric car at the EVER Monaco 2009, a trade show dedicated to Ecological Vehicles and Renewable Energies, in Monte Carlo, March 26,2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The Citroen's C Cactus electric concept car at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, October 2, 2008. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Chrysler engineer demonstrates an electric Dodge EV on Capitol Hill, December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Mitshubishi Miev drives past a fuel station during an electric car rally from Tallinn to Monte-Carlo in Orgita, Estonia, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A model stands next to an BMW i3 Concept electric car at Auto China 2012 in Beijing April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A BMW Mini electric car is charged at a station downtown Munich March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A Toyota RAV4 EV car, with a Tesla battery, is seen at the sixth annual Alternative Transportation Expo and Conference (AltCar) in Santa Monica, California, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Vehicles parked near electric charge spots near Tel Aviv, December 8, 2008. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
