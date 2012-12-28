Elephant games
An elephant holds a soccer ball with his trunk during an exhibition soccer match on the final day of the Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 28, 2012. Elephants and mahouts from Chitwan participated in the Elephant Race event which involved elephants playing an exhibition soccer match and taking part in various other sporting activities. The event began on Wednesday and ends on Friday. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Elephants play an exhibition soccer match during the final day of the Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An elephant kicks a ball while playing in an exhibition soccer match during the final day of the Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Elephants play an exhibition soccer match during the final day of the Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Elephants run towards the finish line during the final day of the Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An elephant kicks a ball while playing in an exhibition soccer match during the final day of the Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Locals run to watch elephants play an exhibition soccer match during the final day of the Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A referee gives instructions to a mahout during an exhibition soccer match played by elephants on the final day of the Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh...more
Mahouts with their elephants gather before participating for the Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A foot of a mahout riding on his elephant is seen as he leaves to participate for the Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An elephant runs to the finish line during an Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Tharu women arrive to participate in a parade marking an Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A mahout on his elephant participates in a parade marking an Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Judges look at an adorned elephant during an elephant beauty contest at the Elephant Race event in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A tika is pictured on the forehead of an adorned elephant during an elephant beauty contest at the Elephant Race event in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Decorations on an elephant are seen during an elephant beauty contest at the Elephant Race event in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A donkey cart races to the finishing line during the Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The trunk of an elephant is pictured during the Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Elephants run to the finish line during the Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A mahout displays his adorned elephant during an elephant beauty contest at the Elephant Race event in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
