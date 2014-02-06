Elephant rescue operation
A mahout prepares to tie a rope around an elephant named Ayyappan after it fell in a marshland on the banks of the Vembanad Lake, on the outskirts of Kochi February 6, 2014. According the police, Ayyappan was brought onto the banks of the lake after nearly six hours of rescue operation but the elephant died while it was given medical aid. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A mahout ties a rope around an elephant named Ayyappan after it fell in a marshland on the banks of the Vembanad Lake, on the outskirts of Kochi February 6, 2014. According the police, Ayyappan was brought onto the banks of the lake after nearly six hours of rescue operation but the elephant died while it was given medical aid. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A mahout ties a rope around an elephant named Ayyappan after it fell in a marshland on the banks of the Vembanad Lake, on the outskirts of Kochi February 6, 2014. According the police, Ayyappan was brought onto the banks of the lake after nearly six hours of rescue operation but the elephant died while it was given medical aid. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A vet administer glucose to an elephant named Ayyappan after it was rescued from a marshland on the banks of the Vembanad Lake, on the outskirts of Kochi February 6, 2014. According the police, Ayyappan was brought onto the banks of the lake after nearly six hours of rescue operation but the elephant died while it was given medical aid. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Mahouts and rescuers pull an elephant named Ayyappan out of a marshland it fell into on the banks of the Vembanad Lake, on the outskirts of Kochi February 6, 2014. According the police, Ayyappan was brought onto the banks of the lake after nearly six hours of rescue operation but the elephant died while it was given medical aid. REUTERS/Sivaram V
