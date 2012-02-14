Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Feb 14, 2012 | 11:05pm IST

Elle Style Awards

<p>British singer and television presenter Cheryl Cole poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

<p>British actress Emma Watson poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

<p>British actress Thandie Newton poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

<p>Danish model Helena Christensen poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

<p>British television presenter Lisa Snowdon poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

<p>British fashion designer Henry Holland poses for photographers as he arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

<p>British singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor and her husband Richard James pose for photographers as they arrive for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

<p>British actress Minnie Driver poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

<p>Swedish actress Noomi Rapace poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

<p>Actress Blake Lively poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

<p>British singer Geri Halliwell poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

<p>Television presenter Alexa Chung poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>Tali Lennox poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>Pixie Geldof poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>Actress Gillian Anderson poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>Actress Christina Ricci poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>Actress Naomie Harris poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood poses for photographers as he arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>Singer Florence Welch poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>Actress Jessica Chastain poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>Designer Sarah Burton and model Naomi Campbell pose for photographers at the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>Actress MyAnna Buring poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana poses for photographers at the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>Actress Jessica Chastain poses for photographers at the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>Actress Christina Hendricks poses for photographers at the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>Tali Lennox poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

