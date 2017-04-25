Edition:
Elton John in the spotlight

Singer Elton poses at his 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin event, benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the UCLA Hammer Museum at RED Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
Singer Elton John performs at the Hillary Victory Fund "I'm With Her" benefit concert for then Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
Musician Elton John (L) and his husband David Furnish pose at the 2014 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2014
Lady Gaga and Elton John arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
British singer Elton John performs during the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
Singer Elton John greets guests during his Elton John AIDS Foundation�s 15th Annual "An Enduring Vision Benefit" in New York City, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
British singer Elton John (R) and guitarist Davey Johnstone perform during a concert as part of the singer's "Greatest hits Live 2012" world tour at the Ondrej Nepela arena in Bratislava July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2012
Singer Elton John, founder of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, arrives to testify before a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Subcommittee hearing on global health problems in Washington May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
Singer Elton John (L) greets then Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton as he takes the stage at a fundraising concert for Clinton's campaign at New York's Radio City Music Hall April 9, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, April 10, 2008
Britain's Elton John checks page layout in the newsroom at The Independent newspapers editorial offices in London November 30, 2010. John was the guest editor of the special World Aids Day edition of the British daily paper. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, November 30, 2010
Singer Elton John (C) appears onstage during the curtain call of the Australian premiere of the musical "Billy Elliot" in Capitol theatre in Sydney December 13, 2007. REUTERS/James Morgan/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2007
British pop star Elton John (R) and David Furnish laugh at the Guildhall in Windsor, southern England, after their civil ceremony December 21, 2005. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2006
British singer Elton John performs during his concert at the Chavon Amphitheater in La Romana, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Reuters / Saturday, March 01, 2014
Pop star Elton John appears in front of a crowd of 15,000 at a peace concert in the grounds of Stormont May 27, 1998. REUTERS/Crispin Rodwell

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2009
Elton John celebrates his 60th birthday and 60th Madison Square Garden performance in New York March 25, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2007
Sir Elton John receives an Honorary Doctorate from the Royal Academy of Music at the Academy's 2002 graduation ceremony, London, July 3, 2002. REUTERS/Peter Macdiarmid

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Elton John performs with Lady Gaga (not shown) at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2010
Pop star Elton John displays items from his flamboyant wardrobe which he has put up for sale to raise money for his AIDS foundation November 28, 1997. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2009
Musician Elton John performs at the Rose Hall at Columbus Circle in New York City as part of a Fashion Rocks pre party and for the debut of his new album "Captain & the Kid" September 6, 2006. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, September 07, 2006
Rod Stewart (L) fixes the earphone of Elton John during a TV show inside Innsbruck's Olympic ice stadium April 29, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2009
Singers Elton John (L) and Madonna dance on stage during the ninth annual rainforest benefit concert in New York's Carnegie Hall, April 27, 1998. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2009
Singers Billy Joel (R) and Elton John dance together on stage during the conclusion of an all-star tribute concert for former Beach Boys great Brian Wilson at New York's Radio City Music Hall March 29, 2001. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Britain's Prince Harry greets Elton John after the Royal Variety Performance at the Albert Hall in London, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Princess Diana comforts pop star Elton John as he weeps at a memorial mass for Italian Fashion designer Gianni Versace in Milan July 22, 1997. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2009
Pop-star Elton John sings a rewritten version of his song 'Candle in the wind' as a tribute to Diana, Princess of Wales at her funeral, September 6, 1997. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2009
