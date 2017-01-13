Elvis Down Under

An amateur rugby player dressed as Elvis Presley drinks from the Memphis Mug trophy after the match between the Blue Suede Shoes and the Reddy Teddies. "I think there was a bit of a cringe factor really with most people, including myself", said...more

An amateur rugby player dressed as Elvis Presley drinks from the Memphis Mug trophy after the match between the Blue Suede Shoes and the Reddy Teddies. "I think there was a bit of a cringe factor really with most people, including myself", said Parkes local and retiree Bob Bokeyar. "But I think we have come to love Elvis and love the festival over the years." REUTERS/Jason Reed

