Emmy after-parties

(L-R) Actor Michael Douglas, winner of Outstanding Lead Actor In A Miniseries Or A Movie for his role in "Behind the Candelabra," Richard Plepler, HBO's CEO, and Steven Soderbergh, winner of Outstanding Directing For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Dramatic Special for his film "Behind The Candelabra," celebrate at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards HBO after party in West Hollywood September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas