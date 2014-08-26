Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Aug 26, 2014 | 7:40pm IST

Emmy afterparty

AMC's "Breaking Bad" star Aaron Paul with his Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award and Anna Gunn with her Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series award at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

AMC's "Breaking Bad" star Aaron Paul with his Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award and Anna Gunn with her Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series award at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
AMC's "Breaking Bad" star Aaron Paul with his Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award and Anna Gunn with her Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series award at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 10
January Jones and Jon Hamm at the Governors Ball for the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

January Jones and Jon Hamm at the Governors Ball for the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
January Jones and Jon Hamm at the Governors Ball for the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 10
Louis C.K. with his Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for FX Networks "Louie" arrives at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Louis C.K. with his Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for FX Networks "Louie" arrives at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Louis C.K. with his Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for FX Networks "Louie" arrives at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 10
Moira Walley-Beckett poses with her award for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for AMC's "Breaking Bad" and the award for Outstanding Drama Series at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Moira Walley-Beckett poses with her award for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for AMC's "Breaking Bad" and the award for Outstanding Drama Series at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Moira Walley-Beckett poses with her award for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for AMC's "Breaking Bad" and the award for Outstanding Drama Series at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 10
Steven Levitan, executive producer of "Modern Family" poses with his wife Krista at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Steven Levitan, executive producer of "Modern Family" poses with his wife Krista at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Steven Levitan, executive producer of "Modern Family" poses with his wife Krista at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 10
Actor Mark Ruffalo with his Outstanding Television Movie award for HBO's "The Normal Heart" and his wife, Sunrise Coigney, arrive at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actor Mark Ruffalo with his Outstanding Television Movie award for HBO's "The Normal Heart" and his wife, Sunrise Coigney, arrive at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Actor Mark Ruffalo with his Outstanding Television Movie award for HBO's "The Normal Heart" and his wife, Sunrise Coigney, arrive at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 10
January Jones and Jon Hamm at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

January Jones and Jon Hamm at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
January Jones and Jon Hamm at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 10
Anna Gunn holds her Outstanding Supporting Actress Award in a Drama Series for AMC's "Breaking Bad" while at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Anna Gunn holds her Outstanding Supporting Actress Award in a Drama Series for AMC's "Breaking Bad" while at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Anna Gunn holds her Outstanding Supporting Actress Award in a Drama Series for AMC's "Breaking Bad" while at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 10
Aaron Paul, winner for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "Breaking Bad" arrives at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Aaron Paul, winner for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "Breaking Bad" arrives at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Aaron Paul, winner for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "Breaking Bad" arrives at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 10
Aaron Paul, winner for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Anna Gunn, winner for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and Bryan Cranston, winner for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, pose with their awards for AMC's "Breaking Bad". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Aaron Paul, winner for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Anna Gunn, winner for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and Bryan Cranston, winner for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, pose with their awards for AMC's...more

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Aaron Paul, winner for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Anna Gunn, winner for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and Bryan Cranston, winner for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, pose with their awards for AMC's "Breaking Bad". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Emmy Awards

Emmy Awards

Next Slideshows

Emmy Awards

Emmy Awards

Highlights from the Primetime Emmy Awards.

26 Aug 2014
Emmy red carpet

Emmy red carpet

Hits and misses from the Emmy red carpet.

26 Aug 2014
MTV Video Awards

MTV Video Awards

Best of the MTV Video Music Awards.

25 Aug 2014
MTV red carpet

MTV red carpet

Style from the MTV Video Music Awards.

25 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures