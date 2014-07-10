Emmy nominations
Best drama series - Mad Men. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best drama series - Breaking Bad. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Best drama series - Game of Thrones. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Best drama series - True Detective. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Best drama series - House of Cards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best drama series - Downton Abbey. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best comedy series - Louie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best comedy series - The Big Bang Theory. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best comedy series - Modern Family. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Best comedy series - Orange Is the New Black. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best comedy series - Silicon Valley. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Best comedy series - Veep. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Best actor in a drama series - Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Best actor in a drama series - Woody Harrelson, True Detective. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Best actor in a drama series - Matthew McConaughey, True Detective. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best actor in a drama series - Jon Hamm, Mad Men. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best actor in a drama series - Kevin Spacey, House of Cards. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Best actor in a drama series - Jeff Daniels, The Newsroom. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Best actress in a drama series - Claire Danes, Homeland. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best actress in a drama series - Robin Wright, House of Cards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best actress in a drama series - Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Best actress in a drama series - Michelle Dockery, Downton Abbey. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Best actress in a drama series - Kerry Washington, Scandal. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Best actress in a drama series - Lizzy Caplan, Masters of Sex. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best actor in a comedy series - Louis C.K., Louie. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Best actor in a comedy series - Ricky Gervais, Derek. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Best actor in a comedy series - Don Cheadle, House of Lies. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Best actor in a comedy series - Matt LeBlanc, Episodes. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Best actor in a comedy series - William H. Macy, Shameless. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Best actor in a comedy series - Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best actress in a comedy series - Lena Dunham, Girls. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Best actress in a comedy series - Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Best actress in a comedy series - Amy Poehler, Parks & Recreation. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best actress in a comedy series - Melissa McCarthy, Mike & Molly. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Best actress in a comedy series - Taylor Schilling, Orange Is the New Black. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Best actress in a comedy series - Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Next Slideshows
Chanel haute couture
Karl Lagerfeld presents his latest collection for Chanel.
BET Awards
Highlights from the BET Awards.
BET Awards red carpet
Style on the red carpet at the BET Awards.
Wet and loud at Glastonbury
120,000 tickets sold out in hours to people keen to hear live music from hundreds of bands.
MORE IN PICTURES
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.