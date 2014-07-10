Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jul 10, 2014 | 7:45pm IST

Emmy nominations

Best drama series - Mad Men. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Best drama series - Mad Men. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Best drama series - Mad Men. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 36
Best drama series - Breaking Bad. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Best drama series - Breaking Bad. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Best drama series - Breaking Bad. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 36
Best drama series - Game of Thrones. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Best drama series - Game of Thrones. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Best drama series - Game of Thrones. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 36
Best drama series - True Detective. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Best drama series - True Detective. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Best drama series - True Detective. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 36
Best drama series - House of Cards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Best drama series - House of Cards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Best drama series - House of Cards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 36
Best drama series - Downton Abbey. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Best drama series - Downton Abbey. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Best drama series - Downton Abbey. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
6 / 36
Best comedy series - Louie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Best comedy series - Louie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Best comedy series - Louie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 36
Best comedy series - The Big Bang Theory. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Best comedy series - The Big Bang Theory. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Best comedy series - The Big Bang Theory. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
8 / 36
Best comedy series - Modern Family. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Best comedy series - Modern Family. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Best comedy series - Modern Family. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
9 / 36
Best comedy series - Orange Is the New Black. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Best comedy series - Orange Is the New Black. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Best comedy series - Orange Is the New Black. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 36
Best comedy series - Silicon Valley. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Best comedy series - Silicon Valley. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Best comedy series - Silicon Valley. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
11 / 36
Best comedy series - Veep. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Best comedy series - Veep. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Best comedy series - Veep. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
12 / 36
Best actor in a drama series - Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Best actor in a drama series - Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Best actor in a drama series - Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
13 / 36
Best actor in a drama series - Woody Harrelson, True Detective. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Best actor in a drama series - Woody Harrelson, True Detective. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Best actor in a drama series - Woody Harrelson, True Detective. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
14 / 36
Best actor in a drama series - Matthew McConaughey, True Detective. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Best actor in a drama series - Matthew McConaughey, True Detective. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Best actor in a drama series - Matthew McConaughey, True Detective. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
15 / 36
Best actor in a drama series - Jon Hamm, Mad Men. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Best actor in a drama series - Jon Hamm, Mad Men. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Best actor in a drama series - Jon Hamm, Mad Men. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
16 / 36
Best actor in a drama series - Kevin Spacey, House of Cards. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Best actor in a drama series - Kevin Spacey, House of Cards. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Best actor in a drama series - Kevin Spacey, House of Cards. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
17 / 36
Best actor in a drama series - Jeff Daniels, The Newsroom. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Best actor in a drama series - Jeff Daniels, The Newsroom. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Best actor in a drama series - Jeff Daniels, The Newsroom. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
18 / 36
Best actress in a drama series - Claire Danes, Homeland. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Best actress in a drama series - Claire Danes, Homeland. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Best actress in a drama series - Claire Danes, Homeland. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
19 / 36
Best actress in a drama series - Robin Wright, House of Cards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Best actress in a drama series - Robin Wright, House of Cards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Best actress in a drama series - Robin Wright, House of Cards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
20 / 36
Best actress in a drama series - Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Best actress in a drama series - Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Best actress in a drama series - Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Close
21 / 36
Best actress in a drama series - Michelle Dockery, Downton Abbey. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Best actress in a drama series - Michelle Dockery, Downton Abbey. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Best actress in a drama series - Michelle Dockery, Downton Abbey. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
22 / 36
Best actress in a drama series - Kerry Washington, Scandal. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Best actress in a drama series - Kerry Washington, Scandal. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Best actress in a drama series - Kerry Washington, Scandal. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
23 / 36
Best actress in a drama series - Lizzy Caplan, Masters of Sex. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Best actress in a drama series - Lizzy Caplan, Masters of Sex. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Best actress in a drama series - Lizzy Caplan, Masters of Sex. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
24 / 36
Best actor in a comedy series - Louis C.K., Louie. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Best actor in a comedy series - Louis C.K., Louie. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Best actor in a comedy series - Louis C.K., Louie. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
25 / 36
Best actor in a comedy series - Ricky Gervais, Derek. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Best actor in a comedy series - Ricky Gervais, Derek. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Best actor in a comedy series - Ricky Gervais, Derek. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
26 / 36
Best actor in a comedy series - Don Cheadle, House of Lies. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Best actor in a comedy series - Don Cheadle, House of Lies. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Best actor in a comedy series - Don Cheadle, House of Lies. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Close
27 / 36
Best actor in a comedy series - Matt LeBlanc, Episodes. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Best actor in a comedy series - Matt LeBlanc, Episodes. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Best actor in a comedy series - Matt LeBlanc, Episodes. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
28 / 36
Best actor in a comedy series - William H. Macy, Shameless. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Best actor in a comedy series - William H. Macy, Shameless. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Best actor in a comedy series - William H. Macy, Shameless. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
29 / 36
Best actor in a comedy series - Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Best actor in a comedy series - Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Best actor in a comedy series - Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
30 / 36
Best actress in a comedy series - Lena Dunham, Girls. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Best actress in a comedy series - Lena Dunham, Girls. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Best actress in a comedy series - Lena Dunham, Girls. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
31 / 36
Best actress in a comedy series - Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Best actress in a comedy series - Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Best actress in a comedy series - Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
32 / 36
Best actress in a comedy series - Amy Poehler, Parks & Recreation. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Best actress in a comedy series - Amy Poehler, Parks & Recreation. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Best actress in a comedy series - Amy Poehler, Parks & Recreation. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
33 / 36
Best actress in a comedy series - Melissa McCarthy, Mike & Molly. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Best actress in a comedy series - Melissa McCarthy, Mike & Molly. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Best actress in a comedy series - Melissa McCarthy, Mike & Molly. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
34 / 36
Best actress in a comedy series - Taylor Schilling, Orange Is the New Black. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Best actress in a comedy series - Taylor Schilling, Orange Is the New Black. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Best actress in a comedy series - Taylor Schilling, Orange Is the New Black. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
35 / 36
Best actress in a comedy series - Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Best actress in a comedy series - Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Best actress in a comedy series - Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
36 / 36
View Again
View Next
Chanel haute couture

Chanel haute couture

Next Slideshows

Chanel haute couture

Chanel haute couture

Karl Lagerfeld presents his latest collection for Chanel.

09 Jul 2014
BET Awards

BET Awards

Highlights from the BET Awards.

30 Jun 2014
BET Awards red carpet

BET Awards red carpet

Style on the red carpet at the BET Awards.

30 Jun 2014
Wet and loud at Glastonbury

Wet and loud at Glastonbury

120,000 tickets sold out in hours to people keen to hear live music from hundreds of bands.

30 Jun 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures