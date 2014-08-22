Emmy nominations
Best drama series - Mad Men. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best drama series - Breaking Bad. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Best drama series - Game of Thrones. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Best drama series - True Detective. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Best drama series - House of Cards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best drama series - Downton Abbey. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best comedy series - Louie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best comedy series - The Big Bang Theory. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best comedy series - Modern Family. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Best comedy series - Orange Is the New Black. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best comedy series - Silicon Valley. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Best comedy series - Veep. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Best actor in a drama series - Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Best actor in a drama series - Woody Harrelson, True Detective. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Best actor in a drama series - Matthew McConaughey, True Detective. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best actor in a drama series - Jon Hamm, Mad Men. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best actor in a drama series - Kevin Spacey, House of Cards. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Best actor in a drama series - Jeff Daniels, The Newsroom. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Best actress in a drama series - Claire Danes, Homeland. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best actress in a drama series - Robin Wright, House of Cards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best actress in a drama series - Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Best actress in a drama series - Michelle Dockery, Downton Abbey. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Best actress in a drama series - Kerry Washington, Scandal. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Best actress in a drama series - Lizzy Caplan, Masters of Sex. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best actor in a comedy series - Louis C.K., Louie. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Best actor in a comedy series - Ricky Gervais, Derek. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Best actor in a comedy series - Don Cheadle, House of Lies. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Best actor in a comedy series - Matt LeBlanc, Episodes. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Best actor in a comedy series - William H. Macy, Shameless. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Best actor in a comedy series - Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best actress in a comedy series - Lena Dunham, Girls. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Best actress in a comedy series - Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Best actress in a comedy series - Amy Poehler, Parks & Recreation. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best actress in a comedy series - Melissa McCarthy, Mike & Molly. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Best actress in a comedy series - Taylor Schilling, Orange Is the New Black. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Best actress in a comedy series - Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Next Slideshows
Hollywood selfies
Capturing a moment with celebrities.
Sin City premiere
Cast members celebrate the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" in Hollywood.
How do I look?
Famous faces caught sneaking a peek in the mirror or applying a little make-up.
The top-earning models
The ten highest-paid models in the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.