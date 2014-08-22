Edition:
India
Sat Aug 23, 2014

Emmy nominations

Best drama series - Mad Men.





Best drama series - Breaking Bad.





Best drama series - Game of Thrones.





Best drama series - True Detective.





Best drama series - House of Cards.





Best drama series - Downton Abbey.





Best comedy series - Louie.





Best comedy series - The Big Bang Theory.





Best comedy series - Modern Family.





Best comedy series - Orange Is the New Black.





Best comedy series - Silicon Valley.





Best comedy series - Veep.





Best actor in a drama series - Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad.





Best actor in a drama series - Woody Harrelson, True Detective.





Best actor in a drama series - Matthew McConaughey, True Detective.





Best actor in a drama series - Jon Hamm, Mad Men.





Best actor in a drama series - Kevin Spacey, House of Cards.





Best actor in a drama series - Jeff Daniels, The Newsroom.





Best actress in a drama series - Claire Danes, Homeland.





Best actress in a drama series - Robin Wright, House of Cards.





Best actress in a drama series - Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife.





Best actress in a drama series - Michelle Dockery, Downton Abbey.





Best actress in a drama series - Kerry Washington, Scandal.





Best actress in a drama series - Lizzy Caplan, Masters of Sex.





Best actor in a comedy series - Louis C.K., Louie.





Best actor in a comedy series - Ricky Gervais, Derek.





Best actor in a comedy series - Don Cheadle, House of Lies.





Best actor in a comedy series - Matt LeBlanc, Episodes.





Best actor in a comedy series - William H. Macy, Shameless.





Best actor in a comedy series - Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory.





Best actress in a comedy series - Lena Dunham, Girls.





Best actress in a comedy series - Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep.





Best actress in a comedy series - Amy Poehler, Parks & Recreation.





Best actress in a comedy series - Melissa McCarthy, Mike & Molly.





Best actress in a comedy series - Taylor Schilling, Orange Is the New Black.





Best actress in a comedy series - Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie.





