Emmy red carpet
Actress Priyanka Chopra. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Model Emily Ratajkowski. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Taraji P. Henson from the FOX series "Empire". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Shiri Appleby, of Lifetime Network's "UnReal,". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Sarah Paulson from FX Network's "The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Heidi Klum, host of Lifetime's "Project Runway". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Hari Nef from the Amazon series "Transparent". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Kerry Washington from the ABC series "Scandal". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Kate McKinnon from the NBC series "Saturday NIght Live". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Sofia Vergara from the ABC series "Modern Family". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Laverne Cox from the Netflix series "Orange is the New Black". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Mandy Moore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Jane Krakowski from the Netflix series "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Neve Campbell from the Netflix series "House of Cards". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Amy Landecker from the Amazon series "Transparent". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Kristen Bell, of the Showtime series "House of Lies". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Michelle Dockery from the PBS series "Downton Abbey". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Keri Russell from the FX series "The Americans" and actor Matthew Rhys. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Yara Shahidi from the ABC series "Black-ish". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Claire Danes from the Showtime series "Homeland". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Anna Chlumsky, of HBO's "Veep". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Emilia Clarke from the HBO series "Game of Thrones". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dancer Julianne Hough from ABC's "Dancing with the Stars". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Minnie Driver from the ABC series "Speechless". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Tina Fey. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
British actress Laura Carmichael, of the PBS series "Downton Abbey". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Television host Padma Lakshmi from Bravo's "Top Chef". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Gwendoline Christie from the HBO series "Game of Thrones". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Connie Britton from FX Network's "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story". REUTERS /Lucy Nicholson
Actress Ellie Kemper, of the Netflix series "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Constance Zimmer, of Lifetime's "UnReal". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Katherine Hahn, of the Amazon series "Transparent". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Jill Kargman of Bravo's "Odd Mom Out". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Television personality Mary Hart. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Sophie Turner from the HBO series "Game of Thrones". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Kirsten Dunst from the FX Network's series "Fargo". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Portia Doubleday, of USA Network's "Mr. Robot". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Sarah Hyland from the ABC series "Modern Family". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Tracee Ellis Ross, of ABC's "Black-ish," and co-star Anthony Anderson. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Best of TIFF
Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.
London Fashion Week
Highlights from London Fashion Week.
New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from New York.
Tokyo Game Show
The Tokyo Game Show kicks off with immersive virtual reality technology taking the spotlight in the industry exhibition event.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.