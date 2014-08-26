Emmy red carpet
Lena Dunham from the HBO series "Girls". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lizzy Caplan from the Showtime series "The Masters of Sex". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lena Headey, from the HBO drama series "Game of Thrones". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Teyonah Parris, from the AMC drama series "Mad Men". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kate Mara from the Netflix series "House of Cards" . REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Peter Dinklage from the HBO series "Game of Thrones". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jessica Pare from the AMC series "Mad Men". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting from the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, from the HBO sitcom "Veep". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Julia Roberts from HBO's "The Normal Heart". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Taryn Manning, from the Netflix sitcom "Orange is the New Black". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Hayden Panettiere from the ABC drama series "Nashville". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
January Jones from the AMC series "Mad Men". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lea DeLaria from the Netflix sitcom "Orange is the New Black". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
William H. Macy from the Showtime series "Shameless" and his wife, Felicity Huffman. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sarah Silverman. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Aaron Paul from the AMC series "Breaking Bad" and his wife, Lauren Parsekian. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Matthew McConaughey from the HBO series "True Detective" and his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kristen Wiig and Jimmy Fallon. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sarah Hyland from ABCs "Modern Family". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Taylor Schilling from Netflix "Orange is the New Black". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Laverne Cox from Netflix "Orange is the New Black". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kim Dickens from HBO's series "Treme". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mason Vale Cotton and Robert Morse from the AMC drama series "Mad Men" show off their coat linings. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson from ABC's sitcom "Modern Family" watch as model Heidi Klum from Lifetime's reality television series "Project Runway" poses for photographers. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Amanda Peet from the HBO series "Togetherness" and David Benioff. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Laura Prepon from the Netflix series "Orange is the New Black". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Allison Tolman from the FX drama series "Fargo". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Mayim Bialik, from the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Anna Gunn from the AMC series "Breaking Bad". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Colin Hanks from the FX Networks mini series "Fargo" and his wife, Samantha Bryant. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Michelle Monaghan from the HBO drama series "True Detective". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Rico Rodriguez from the ABC sitcom "Modern Family". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Minnie Driver from the Lifetime miniseries "Return to Zero". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Alexandra Daddario from the HBO series "True Detective". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Edie Falco from the Showtime comedy series "Nurse Jackie". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Natalie Dormer from the HBO series "Game of Thrones". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Kit Harington from the HBO drama series "Game of Thrones". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Simon Helberg from the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" and his wive, Jocelyn Towne. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lily Cowles and Christine Baranski from the CBS series "The Good Wife". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jimmy Kimmel arrives with wife Molly McNearney. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ricky Gervais. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sibel Kekilli from the HBO series "Game of Thrones". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jon Hamm, from the AMC drama series "Mad Men" arrives with Jennifer Westfeldt. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Allison Williams from the HBO series "Girls". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Christina Hendricks, from the AMC drama series "Mad Men". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lucy Liu from the CBS series "Elementary". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Julianna Margulies from the CBS series "The Good Wife" and husband, Keith Lieberthal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Claire Danes from the Showtime series "Homeland" and her husband, Hugh Dancy. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Amy Poehler, from the NBC sitcom "Parks and Recreation". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
