Emmy red carpet
Actress Sofia Vergara from ABC's series "Modern Family" arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Jon Hamm from AMC's series "Mad Men arrives with partner Jennifer Westfeldt at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Claire Danes from Showtime's series "Homeland" arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Lena Dunham from HBO's series "Girls" arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (
Actress Kerry Washington from ABC's series "Scandal" arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Alec Baldwin, from the NBC sitcom "30 Rock," arrives with his daughter Ireland at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Elizabeth Moss, from the AMC series "Mad Men," arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Lena Headey from HBO's series "Game of Thrones" arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Robin Wright, from the Netflix series "House of Cards," arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress January Jones from AMC's series "Mad Men" arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Anna Gunn, from the AMC network's series "Breaking Bad," poses as she arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Ariel Winter from ABC's sitcom "Modern Family" arrivea at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Television Personality Giuliana Rancic arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Television personality Maria Menounos arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Aubrey Anderson-Emmons from the ABC sitcom "Modern Family" arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actior Dylan McDermott arrives with Shasi Wells at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Carrie Preston, from the HBO series "True Blood," arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Mayim Bialik from CBS's sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Michelle Dockery, from the PBS series "Downton Abbey," arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Television personality Padma Lakshmi, from Bravo Networks' "Top Chef," arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson (R), from the ABC sitcom "Modern Family," poses with his husband, Justin Mikita, as they arrive at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Zooey Deschanel, from the Fox sitcom "New Girl," arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Emily Deschanel from the Fox series "Bones" arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer and actress Jewel arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Model Heidi Klum, from Bravo Network's "Project Runway," arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Alfrie Woodard arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Laura Dern from HBO's series "Enlightened" arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Ellen Burstyn arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Vera Farmiga from A&E's series "Bates Motel" arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Betsy Brandt from AMC's series "Breaking Bad" arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Kiernan Shipka, from the AMC series "Mad Men," arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Anna Faris, from the CBS sitcom "Mom," arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Allison Janney, from the CBS sitcom "Mom," arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Cobie Smulders, from the CBS sitcom "How I met Your Mother," arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Alyson Hannigan, from the CBS sitcom "How I Met Your Mother," arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Julie Bowen from ABC's series "Modern Family" arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Comedienne Sarah Silverman arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Christine Baranski, from CBS series "The Good Wife," arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Tina Fey from the NBC sitcom "30 Rock" arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Amy Poelher from NBC's sitcom "Parks and Recreation" arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Matt Leblanc from Showtime's "Episodes" and Andrea Anders arrive at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Julianna Margulies from CBS's series "The Good Wife" arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Kaley Cuoco, from CBS' sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jane Lynch from FOX's sitcom "Glee" arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Christina Hendricks, from the AMC series "Mad Men," arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Malin Akerman arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Sarah Paulson from FX's series "American Horror Story" arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress and singer Carrie Underwood from ABC's series "Nashville" arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Edie Falco from the Showtime series "Nurse Jackie" arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jane Krakowski, from the NBC sitcom "30 Rock," arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Kate Mara arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress and singer Connie Britton from ABC's "Nashville" arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Michael Douglas from HBO's movie "Behind the Candelabra" arrives with co-star Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Al Pacino from the HBO movie "Phil Spector" and Lucila Sola arrive at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston from AMC's series "Breaking Bad" arrive at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Matt Damon from HBO's movie "Behind the Candelabra" arrives with his wife Luciana Barroso, at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Aaron Paul from AMC's series "Breaking Bad" arrives with his wife Lauren Parsekian at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Leslie Mann arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jessica Lange from FX's series "American Horror Story" arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Sofia Vergara from ABC's series "Modern Family" arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
