Empty seats in Sochi
Spectators begin to fill the empty seats ahead of the women's alpine skiing downhill race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Sanki Sliding Center, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Spectators fill the empty seats at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Spectators look on from near empty tribunes during the trial jumps of the men's ski jumping normal hill individual final event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014....more
Empty seats are seen before the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating heats event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A spectator sits amongst empty seats before the start of the men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Empty seats are seen before the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating heats event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Empty seats are seen at the alpine skiing venue during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A woman sits among empty seats before the start of the women's 3000 meters speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Empty seats are seen before the women's 3,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
The spectator stands are seen half-full at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A spectator sits in an empty tribune at the downhill run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A spectator sits among empty seats before the start of the women's 3000 meters speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
The spectator stands are seen mostly empty at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People look on amid empty seats during the third training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Spectators begin to fill the empty seats at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Zambonis prepare the ice in front of spectators and empty seats before the women's 3,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
