Encased in ice
A sign for the village of Schneeberg, translated as Snow Mountain, is covered with ice, in northern Austria, December 3, 2014.
A roadside shrine is covered with ice Himberg in northern Austria, December 3, 2014.
Ice-covered leafs of a tree hang over a roadside shrine near Kottes in northern Austria, December 2, 2014.
A parked car is covered with ice in Lichtenau in northern Austria, December 3, 2014.
A forester cuts branches of ice-covered trees near Kottes in northern Austria, December 2, 2014.
An ice-covered tree is pictured near Amstall in northern Austria, December 2, 2014.
A roadside shrine is covered with ice near Reichpolds in northern Austria, December 3, 2014.
Ice-covered leafs are pictured on a tree near Amstall in northern Austria, December 2, 2014.
Ice-covered leaves of a tree hang over a roadside shrine near Kottes in northern Austria, December 2, 2014.
Branches of a tree are covered with ice near Amstall in northern Austria, December 2, 2014.
A forester watches ice-covered trees near Kottes in northern Austria, December 2, 2014.
Branches of ice-covered trees are pictured near Kottes in northern Austria, December 2, 2014.
A snowplow passes ice-covered trees near Amstall in northern Austria, December 2, 2014.
Branches of a tree are covered with ice near Amstall in northern Austria, December 2, 2014.
An ice-covered road sign is pictured near Amstall in northern Austria, December 2, 2014.
A forester watches ice-covered trees near Kottes in northern Austria, December 2, 2014.
Next Slideshows
Space odyssey
Striking images from deep space.
The future of flight
The latest advances in flight technology and space travel.
Surreal art
Installation pieces designed to give pause.
Delhi queer pride parade
Our pictures from Delhi Queer Pride Parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights.
MORE IN PICTURES
India this week
A look at our best photos from India this week.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.