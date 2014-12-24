End of a coal mine
Miners prepare for their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014. The underground mine, west of the capital city Budapest, has to stop producing coal at the end of this year in line with a European...more
Miners wait to start their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.
A view of cabinets at the the dressing room during the last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.
A miner looks on after his last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.
A miner holds a cigarette after his last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.
Miners leave from the mine with elevator during their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy on December 23, 2014.
A miner looks on as he prepares for his last working day with fellow miners at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.
Miners prepare for their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.
A miner prepares for his last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.
Miners prepare for their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy on December 23, 2014.
Miners eat during their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.
Miners are reflected in the dressing room's mirror after their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.
A miner takes a shower after his last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.
Miners sit in the dressing room after their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.
A view from the local cemetery during the last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.
An empty board showing everybody has left the mine during the last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.
A miner sits front of the statue of St. Barbara, saint of the miners, during the last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.
