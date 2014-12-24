Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Dec 24, 2014 | 8:32am IST

End of a coal mine

Miners prepare for their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014. The underground mine, west of the capital city Budapest, has to stop producing coal at the end of this year in line with a European Union effort to shut down uncompetitive hard coal mines.

Miners prepare for their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014. The underground mine, west of the capital city Budapest, has to stop producing coal at the end of this year in line with a European...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 24, 2014
Miners prepare for their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014. The underground mine, west of the capital city Budapest, has to stop producing coal at the end of this year in line with a European Union effort to shut down uncompetitive hard coal mines.
Close
1 / 17
Miners wait to start their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

Miners wait to start their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 24, 2014
Miners wait to start their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.
Close
2 / 17
A view of cabinets at the the dressing room during the last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

A view of cabinets at the the dressing room during the last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 24, 2014
A view of cabinets at the the dressing room during the last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.
Close
3 / 17
A miner looks on after his last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

A miner looks on after his last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 24, 2014
A miner looks on after his last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.
Close
4 / 17
A miner holds a cigarette after his last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

A miner holds a cigarette after his last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 24, 2014
A miner holds a cigarette after his last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.
Close
5 / 17
Miners leave from the mine with elevator during their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy on December 23, 2014.

Miners leave from the mine with elevator during their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy on December 23, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 24, 2014
Miners leave from the mine with elevator during their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy on December 23, 2014.
Close
6 / 17
A miner looks on as he prepares for his last working day with fellow miners at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

A miner looks on as he prepares for his last working day with fellow miners at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 24, 2014
A miner looks on as he prepares for his last working day with fellow miners at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.
Close
7 / 17
Miners prepare for their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

Miners prepare for their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 24, 2014
Miners prepare for their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.
Close
8 / 17
A miner prepares for his last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

A miner prepares for his last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 24, 2014
A miner prepares for his last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.
Close
9 / 17
Miners prepare for their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy on December 23, 2014.

Miners prepare for their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy on December 23, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 24, 2014
Miners prepare for their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy on December 23, 2014.
Close
10 / 17
Miners eat during their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

Miners eat during their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 24, 2014
Miners eat during their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.
Close
11 / 17
Miners are reflected in the dressing room's mirror after their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

Miners are reflected in the dressing room's mirror after their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 24, 2014
Miners are reflected in the dressing room's mirror after their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.
Close
12 / 17
A miner takes a shower after his last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

A miner takes a shower after his last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 24, 2014
A miner takes a shower after his last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.
Close
13 / 17
Miners sit in the dressing room after their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

Miners sit in the dressing room after their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 24, 2014
Miners sit in the dressing room after their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.
Close
14 / 17
A view from the local cemetery during the last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

A view from the local cemetery during the last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 24, 2014
A view from the local cemetery during the last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.
Close
15 / 17
An empty board showing everybody has left the mine during the last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

An empty board showing everybody has left the mine during the last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 24, 2014
An empty board showing everybody has left the mine during the last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.
Close
16 / 17
A miner sits front of the statue of St. Barbara, saint of the miners, during the last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

A miner sits front of the statue of St. Barbara, saint of the miners, during the last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 24, 2014
A miner sits front of the statue of St. Barbara, saint of the miners, during the last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year: Odd

Pictures of the year: Odd

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year: Odd

Pictures of the year: Odd

Our most unusual photos of the year.

24 Dec 2014
Tsunami's unclaimed possessions

Tsunami's unclaimed possessions

Thai police open a shipping container filled with documents and possessions of victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami after being asked by Reuters for...

23 Dec 2014
Pictures of the year: Royals

Pictures of the year: Royals

A year in review of the world's monarchies.

23 Dec 2014
Jesus in Philadelphia

Jesus in Philadelphia

Nearly everyday for the last 8 months, a former heroin addict has dressed as Jesus Christ and walked the streets of Philadelphia.

23 Dec 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures