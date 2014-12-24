End of a coal mine

Miners prepare for their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014. The underground mine, west of the capital city Budapest, has to stop producing coal at the end of this year in line with a European...more

Miners prepare for their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014. The underground mine, west of the capital city Budapest, has to stop producing coal at the end of this year in line with a European Union effort to shut down uncompetitive hard coal mines.

