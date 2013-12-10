End of a Volkswagen
Laborers work on the assembly line of the Volkswagen Kombi at the Volkswagen plant in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 9, 2013. Volkswagen Brazil, the last plant to produce the Kombi, will cease production of the iconic vehicle on December 20 after 56...more
Laborers work on the assembly line of the Volkswagen Kombi at the Volkswagen plant in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 9, 2013. Volkswagen Brazil, the last plant to produce the Kombi, will cease production of the iconic vehicle on December 20 after 56 years of production. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A laborer works on the assembly line of the Volkswagen Kombi at the Volkswagen plant in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A laborer works on the assembly line of the Volkswagen Kombi at the Volkswagen plant in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Various models of Volkswagen's Kombi minibus are displayed during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Various models of Volkswagen's Kombi minibus are displayed during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Various models of Volkswagen's Kombi minibus are displayed during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Various models of Volkswagen's Kombi minibus are displayed during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
People stand near Volkswagen Kombi minibuses, customized to serve food, during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
People stand near Volkswagen Kombi minibuses, customized to serve food, during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A 2013 "Last Edition" model of Volkswagen's Kombi minibus is displayed at the VW plant in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A 2013 "Last Edition" model of Volkswagen's Kombi minibus is displayed at the VW plant in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A visitor looks at a customized Volkswagen Kombi minibus during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A visitor looks at a customized Volkswagen Kombi minibus during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
People eat near a sushi bar adapted inside a Volkswagen Kombi minibus in Sao Paulo September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
People eat near a sushi bar adapted inside a Volkswagen Kombi minibus in Sao Paulo September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Visitors pose for a photograph inside a Volkswagen Kombi minibus during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Visitors pose for a photograph inside a Volkswagen Kombi minibus during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A customized Volkswagen Kombi minibus arrives to a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A customized Volkswagen Kombi minibus arrives to a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A man takes a photograph of a miniature Kombi car during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A man takes a photograph of a miniature Kombi car during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A visitor takes a photograph of Volkswagen Kombi minibus miniatures during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A visitor takes a photograph of Volkswagen Kombi minibus miniatures during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A woman poses for a photograph in front of a customized Volkswagen Kombi minibus during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Paulo September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A woman poses for a photograph in front of a customized Volkswagen Kombi minibus during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Paulo September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A couple, who traveled around all the Brazilian states in their Volkswagen Kombi trailer, attends a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A couple, who traveled around all the Brazilian states in their Volkswagen Kombi trailer, attends a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A boy pulls along his Volkswagen Kombi toy during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A boy pulls along his Volkswagen Kombi toy during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A Volkswagen Kombi minibus owner cleans his vehicle during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A Volkswagen Kombi minibus owner cleans his vehicle during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Carlos Valentim, who will travel around Brazil in his Volkswagen Kombi minibus during the 2014 World Cup, poses during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Carlos Valentim, who will travel around Brazil in his Volkswagen Kombi minibus during the 2014 World Cup, poses during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Marcilia Coelho, 87, sits inside a Volkswagen Kombi during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Marcilia Coelho, 87, sits inside a Volkswagen Kombi during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A visitor looks at Volkswagen Kombi minibus models during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A visitor looks at Volkswagen Kombi minibus models during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A man unloads cardboard boxes from his Volkswagen Kombi minibus for recycling in Sao Paulo October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A man unloads cardboard boxes from his Volkswagen Kombi minibus for recycling in Sao Paulo October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
The panel of a 1972 model of Volkswagen's Kombi minibus is pictured during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Paulo September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
The panel of a 1972 model of Volkswagen's Kombi minibus is pictured during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Paulo September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
The Volkswagen logo is seen on a Kombi minibus during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
The Volkswagen logo is seen on a Kombi minibus during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Next Slideshows
On the banks of North Korea
The Yalu River provides a unique vantage point for photographers to glimpse life in the secretive North Korean state.
Remembering Mandela
People around the world pay tribute to the life of Nelson Mandela.
Festival of Lights
Scenes from the Festival of Lights in Lyon.
Bureaucrats in a conflict zone
Last week, civil servants in the volatile Central African Republic were paid for the first time in four months. An average salary amounts to roughly $80 per...
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament
Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.
Battleground Mosul
Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.
The view from Trump Tower
Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.
From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north
Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Germany's April snow
Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.