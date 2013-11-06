Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Nov 7, 2013 | 2:15am IST

End of the M23 rebels

<p>A Congolese boy plays on a destroyed military tank, abandoned by the M23 rebel fighters who surrendered in Kibumba, near the eastern town of Goma November 6, 2013. Democratic Republic of Congo's M23 rebel group on Tuesday called an end to a 20-month revolt after the army captured its last hilltop strongholds, raising hopes for peace in a region where millions have died in nearly two decades of violence. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe</p>

A Congolese boy plays on a destroyed military tank, abandoned by the M23 rebel fighters who surrendered in Kibumba, near the eastern town of Goma November 6, 2013. Democratic Republic of Congo's M23 rebel group on Tuesday called an end to a 20-month...more

Thursday, November 07, 2013

A Congolese boy plays on a destroyed military tank, abandoned by the M23 rebel fighters who surrendered in Kibumba, near the eastern town of Goma November 6, 2013. Democratic Republic of Congo's M23 rebel group on Tuesday called an end to a 20-month revolt after the army captured its last hilltop strongholds, raising hopes for peace in a region where millions have died in nearly two decades of violence. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Close
1 / 25
<p>Suspected M23 rebel fighters sit in a group after surrendering to the Congolese army in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory near the eastern town of Goma, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe</p>

Suspected M23 rebel fighters sit in a group after surrendering to the Congolese army in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory near the eastern town of Goma, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Suspected M23 rebel fighters sit in a group after surrendering to the Congolese army in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory near the eastern town of Goma, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Close
2 / 25
<p>Congolese soldiers gather for a military briefing after M23 rebel fighters surrendered in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory, near the eastern town of Goma, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe</p>

Congolese soldiers gather for a military briefing after M23 rebel fighters surrendered in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory, near the eastern town of Goma, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Congolese soldiers gather for a military briefing after M23 rebel fighters surrendered in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory, near the eastern town of Goma, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Close
3 / 25
<p>Congolese soldiers guard suspected M23 rebel fighters who surrendered in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory near the eastern town of Goma, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe</p>

Congolese soldiers guard suspected M23 rebel fighters who surrendered in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory near the eastern town of Goma, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Congolese soldiers guard suspected M23 rebel fighters who surrendered in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory near the eastern town of Goma, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Close
4 / 25
<p>Congolese soldiers stand near a damaged vehicle after the surrender of M23 rebel fighters in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory near the eastern town of Goma November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe</p>

Congolese soldiers stand near a damaged vehicle after the surrender of M23 rebel fighters in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory near the eastern town of Goma November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Congolese soldiers stand near a damaged vehicle after the surrender of M23 rebel fighters in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory near the eastern town of Goma November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Close
5 / 25
<p>Suspected M23 rebel fighters sit in a group after surrendering to the Congolese army in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory near the eastern town of Goma November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe</p>

Suspected M23 rebel fighters sit in a group after surrendering to the Congolese army in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory near the eastern town of Goma November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Suspected M23 rebel fighters sit in a group after surrendering to the Congolese army in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory near the eastern town of Goma November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Close
6 / 25
<p>Congolese soldiers inspect ammunition used by M23 rebel fighters who surrendered in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory near the eastern town of Goma, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe</p>

Congolese soldiers inspect ammunition used by M23 rebel fighters who surrendered in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory near the eastern town of Goma, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Congolese soldiers inspect ammunition used by M23 rebel fighters who surrendered in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory near the eastern town of Goma, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Close
7 / 25
<p>Congolese soldiers hold their positions as they advance against the M23 rebels near the Rumangabo military base in Runyoni, 58 km (36 miles) north of Goma, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe</p>

Congolese soldiers hold their positions as they advance against the M23 rebels near the Rumangabo military base in Runyoni, 58 km (36 miles) north of Goma, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Congolese soldiers hold their positions as they advance against the M23 rebels near the Rumangabo military base in Runyoni, 58 km (36 miles) north of Goma, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Close
8 / 25
<p>Brigadier General Sultani Makenga (seated) of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary speaks to the media in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. The M23 Movement, the newly formed political wing of former M23 rebels, has formed a semi autonomous administration structure in areas under their control in north Kivu province in the DRC. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Brigadier General Sultani Makenga (seated) of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary speaks to the media in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. The M23 Movement, the newly formed political wing of former M23...more

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Brigadier General Sultani Makenga (seated) of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary speaks to the media in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. The M23 Movement, the newly formed political wing of former M23 rebels, has formed a semi autonomous administration structure in areas under their control in north Kivu province in the DRC. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
9 / 25
<p>Brigadier General Sultani Makenga of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary speaks to the media in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Brigadier General Sultani Makenga of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary speaks to the media in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Brigadier General Sultani Makenga of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary speaks to the media in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
10 / 25
<p>Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army perform a military drill during training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army perform a military drill during training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army perform a military drill during training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
11 / 25
<p>Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army salute during military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army salute during military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army salute during military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
12 / 25
<p>Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army perform a military drill during training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army perform a military drill during training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army perform a military drill during training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
13 / 25
<p>Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army march during military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army march during military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army march during military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
14 / 25
<p>An instructor demonstrates to recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army weapon usage during military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

An instructor demonstrates to recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army weapon usage during military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Thursday, November 07, 2013

An instructor demonstrates to recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army weapon usage during military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
15 / 25
<p>Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army attend military training in a church in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army attend military training in a church in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army attend military training in a church in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
16 / 25
<p>Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army gather in a classroom to attend military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army gather in a classroom to attend military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army gather in a classroom to attend military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
17 / 25
<p>Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army attend military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army attend military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army attend military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
18 / 25
<p>An instructor stands next to recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army as they undergo military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

An instructor stands next to recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army as they undergo military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Thursday, November 07, 2013

An instructor stands next to recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army as they undergo military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
19 / 25
<p>President of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army (CRA) Jean-Marie Runiga (R) arrives to address the media in the Democratic Republic of Congo town of Bunagana October 20, 2012 in eastern DRC. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

President of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army (CRA) Jean-Marie Runiga (R) arrives to address the media in the Democratic Republic of Congo town of Bunagana October 20, 2012 in eastern DRC. REUTERS/James Akena

Thursday, November 07, 2013

President of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army (CRA) Jean-Marie Runiga (R) arrives to address the media in the Democratic Republic of Congo town of Bunagana October 20, 2012 in eastern DRC. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
20 / 25
<p>Fighters of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army ride on a truck in Rushuru town, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Fighters of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army ride on a truck in Rushuru town, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Fighters of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army ride on a truck in Rushuru town, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
21 / 25
<p>Fighters of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army ride on a truck in Rushuru town, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Fighters of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army ride on a truck in Rushuru town, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Fighters of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army ride on a truck in Rushuru town, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
22 / 25
<p>People sit on a truck to listen to Jean-Marie Runiga (not in picture), president of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army (CRA), during his speech at a public rally in Rushuru town, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

People sit on a truck to listen to Jean-Marie Runiga (not in picture), president of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army (CRA), during his speech at a public rally in Rushuru town, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 22, 2012. ...more

Thursday, November 07, 2013

People sit on a truck to listen to Jean-Marie Runiga (not in picture), president of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army (CRA), during his speech at a public rally in Rushuru town, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
23 / 25
<p>Fighters of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army stand guard in Rushuru town, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Fighters of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army stand guard in Rushuru town, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Fighters of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army stand guard in Rushuru town, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
24 / 25
<p>Fighters of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army patrol a street in Rushuru town, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Fighters of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army patrol a street in Rushuru town, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Fighters of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army patrol a street in Rushuru town, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Kurdish militia seize Syrian city

Kurdish militia seize Syrian city

Next Slideshows

Kurdish militia seize Syrian city

Kurdish militia seize Syrian city

Kurdish militias seize the Syrian city of Ras al-Ayn from Islamist rebels, tightening their grip on an area where they have been setting up autonomous rule.

07 Nov 2013
Stolen Nazi paintings found

Stolen Nazi paintings found

Paintings among the trove of looted Nazi art recently discovered in Munich.

07 Nov 2013
Gaza without power

Gaza without power

Gaza's lone power plant shut its generators on Friday due to a fuel shortage, a move that will likely increase already long blackout hours in the impoverished...

06 Nov 2013
Yasser Arafat: A look back

Yasser Arafat: A look back

Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat was poisoned to death in 2004 with radioactive polonium, his widow Suha said after receiving the results of Swiss forensic...

06 Nov 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures