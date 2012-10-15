Edition:
Endeavour's final voyage

<p>A man takes a photo as Space Shuttle Endeavour travels to the California Science Center in Inglewood, Los Angeles October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Loomis/Pool </p>

A man takes a photo as Space Shuttle Endeavour travels to the California Science Center in Inglewood, Los Angeles October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Loomis/Pool

<p>A woman looks out a window as she watches Space Shuttle Endeavour make its way from Westchester square to Randy's Donuts during its final ground journey in Los Angeles, California October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool </p>

A woman looks out a window as she watches Space Shuttle Endeavour make its way from Westchester square to Randy's Donuts during its final ground journey in Los Angeles, California October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool

<p>Space Shuttle Endeavour stops in front of Randy's Donuts as it's transported on Manchester Avenue while being moved from Los Angeles International Airport to its retirement home at the California Science Center in Exposition Park in Los Angeles, California, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Space Shuttle Endeavour stops in front of Randy's Donuts as it's transported on Manchester Avenue while being moved from Los Angeles International Airport to its retirement home at the California Science Center in Exposition Park in Los Angeles, California, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>Traymond Harris (L) and Ryan Hudge play basketball as Space Shuttle Endeavour travels to the California Science Center on Crenshaw Ave in Inglewood, Los Angeles October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Wally Skalij/Pool </p>

Traymond Harris (L) and Ryan Hudge play basketball as Space Shuttle Endeavour travels to the California Science Center on Crenshaw Ave in Inglewood, Los Angeles October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Wally Skalij/Pool

<p>A plane flies over the Space Shuttle Endeavour as it is moved to the California Science Center in Los Angeles October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

A plane flies over the Space Shuttle Endeavour as it is moved to the California Science Center in Los Angeles October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>The Space Shuttle Endeavour is moved to the California Science Center in Los Angeles, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

The Space Shuttle Endeavour is moved to the California Science Center in Los Angeles, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>The Space Shuttle Endeavour is moved to the California Science Center in Los Angeles, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

The Space Shuttle Endeavour is moved to the California Science Center in Los Angeles, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>An LAPD officer watches as the Space Shuttle Endeavour is moved to the California Science Center in Los Angeles, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

An LAPD officer watches as the Space Shuttle Endeavour is moved to the California Science Center in Los Angeles, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>People watch as Space Shuttle Endeavour travels to the California Science Center on Crenshaw Blvd in Inglewood, Los Angeles, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Gritchen/Pool </p>

People watch as Space Shuttle Endeavour travels to the California Science Center on Crenshaw Blvd in Inglewood, Los Angeles, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Gritchen/Pool

<p>People take photos as the Space Shuttle Endeavour is moved to the California Science Center in Los Angeles, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People take photos as the Space Shuttle Endeavour is moved to the California Science Center in Los Angeles, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A street sign lies on the ground in preparation for Space Shuttle Endeavour being moved from Los Angeles International Airport to its retirement home at the California Science Center in Exposition Park, in Los Angeles, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

A street sign lies on the ground in preparation for Space Shuttle Endeavour being moved from Los Angeles International Airport to its retirement home at the California Science Center in Exposition Park, in Los Angeles, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>Spectators watch the Space Shuttle Endeavour being moved to the California Science Center in Los Angeles October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Spectators watch the Space Shuttle Endeavour being moved to the California Science Center in Los Angeles October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Detail of tiles on Space Shuttle Endeavour are pictured at the Forum enroute to the California Science Center during the shuttle's final journey in Los Angeles, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Gritchen/Pool </p>

Detail of tiles on Space Shuttle Endeavour are pictured at the Forum enroute to the California Science Center during the shuttle's final journey in Los Angeles, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Gritchen/Pool

<p>Federico Gonzales is among the many spectators watching the movement of the Space Shuttle Endeavour on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Los Angeles, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Robinson Chavez/Los Angeles Times/Pool </p>

Federico Gonzales is among the many spectators watching the movement of the Space Shuttle Endeavour on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Los Angeles, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Robinson Chavez/Los Angeles Times/Pool

<p>The Space Shuttle Endeavour is moved to the California Science Center in Los Angeles, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

The Space Shuttle Endeavour is moved to the California Science Center in Los Angeles, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>The shuttle Endeavour moves along Crenshaw Drive as people in cherry pickers take photos in Los Angeles, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Wally Skalij/Pool </p>

The shuttle Endeavour moves along Crenshaw Drive as people in cherry pickers take photos in Los Angeles, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Wally Skalij/Pool

<p>People watch as the Space Shuttle Endeavour's wing passes by their homes as it is moved to the California Science Center in Los Angeles October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

People watch as the Space Shuttle Endeavour's wing passes by their homes as it is moved to the California Science Center in Los Angeles October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>The Space Shuttle Endeavour is moved to the California Science Center in Los Angeles, California October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

The Space Shuttle Endeavour is moved to the California Science Center in Los Angeles, California October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>A woman leans over a fence to catch a glimpse of Space Shuttle Endeavour making its way from Westchester square to Randy's Donuts during its final ground journey in Los Angeles, California October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool </p>

A woman leans over a fence to catch a glimpse of Space Shuttle Endeavour making its way from Westchester square to Randy's Donuts during its final ground journey in Los Angeles, California October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool

<p>Policemen watch Space Space Shuttle Endeavour as it makes its way from Westchester square to Randy's Donuts during its final ground journey in Los Angeles, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool </p>

Policemen watch Space Space Shuttle Endeavour as it makes its way from Westchester square to Randy's Donuts during its final ground journey in Los Angeles, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool

<p>Crowds of people watch as the Space Shuttle Endeavour is transported on Manchester Avenue while being moved from Los Angeles International Airport to its retirement home at the California Science Center in Exposition Park, in Los Angeles, California October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Crowds of people watch as the Space Shuttle Endeavour is transported on Manchester Avenue while being moved from Los Angeles International Airport to its retirement home at the California Science Center in Exposition Park, in Los Angeles, California October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>People watch as the Space Shuttle Endeavour makes its way from Westchester square to Randy's Donuts during its final ground journey in Los Angeles, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool</p>

People watch as the Space Shuttle Endeavour makes its way from Westchester square to Randy's Donuts during its final ground journey in Los Angeles, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool

<p>Tommy Scott (C) brought his family including Clifton Brown, 5, (centre L), Marquis Elmer Jamal, 8, (center R), and 1 year-old Loyalty Scott, in his arms, to watch the Space Shuttle Endeavour move down Martin Luther King Blvd. on the last leg of its journey to the California Science Center at Exposition Park, Los Angeles, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Robinson Chavez/Los Angeles Times/Pool </p>

Tommy Scott (C) brought his family including Clifton Brown, 5, (centre L), Marquis Elmer Jamal, 8, (center R), and 1 year-old Loyalty Scott, in his arms, to watch the Space Shuttle Endeavour move down Martin Luther King Blvd. on the last leg of its...more

<p>Space Shuttle Endeavour makes its way from Westchester square to Randy's Donuts during its final ground journey in Los Angeles, October 12, 2012.REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool </p>

Space Shuttle Endeavour makes its way from Westchester square to Randy's Donuts during its final ground journey in Los Angeles, October 12, 2012.REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool

<p>Space shuttle Endeavour makes its way from Westchester square to Randy's Donuts during its final ground journey in Los Angeles, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool </p>

Space shuttle Endeavour makes its way from Westchester square to Randy's Donuts during its final ground journey in Los Angeles, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool

<p>Space Shuttle Endeavour makes a right turn onto Manchester Avenue while being moved from Los Angeles International Airport to its retirement home at the California Science Center in Exposition Park, in Los Angeles, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Space Shuttle Endeavour makes a right turn onto Manchester Avenue while being moved from Los Angeles International Airport to its retirement home at the California Science Center in Exposition Park, in Los Angeles, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>A child looks out a window to watch Space Shuttle Endeavour make its way from Westchester square to Randy's Donuts during its final ground journey in Los Angeles, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool </p>

A child looks out a window to watch Space Shuttle Endeavour make its way from Westchester square to Randy's Donuts during its final ground journey in Los Angeles, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool

<p>Kurt Hanna (L) and Michael Sprouse of Traffic Management Inc. install a shuttle crossing sign on Lincoln Boulevard outside Los Angeles International Airport October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Kurt Hanna (L) and Michael Sprouse of Traffic Management Inc. install a shuttle crossing sign on Lincoln Boulevard outside Los Angeles International Airport October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

<p>A sign welcoming the space shuttle Endeavour sits in the middle of Lincoln Boulevard outside Los Angeles International Airport October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

A sign welcoming the space shuttle Endeavour sits in the middle of Lincoln Boulevard outside Los Angeles International Airport October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

<p>The Over Land Transporter is mated to the space shuttle Endeavour not long after Endeavour was demated from the NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA) at Los Angeles International Airport, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA/Handout </p>

The Over Land Transporter is mated to the space shuttle Endeavour not long after Endeavour was demated from the NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA) at Los Angeles International Airport, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA/Handout

<p>The Space Shuttle Endeavour flies by the Hollywood sign and Griffith Observatory as it arrives in Los Angeles on the back of a 747 en route to Los Angeles International Airport, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon </p>

The Space Shuttle Endeavour flies by the Hollywood sign and Griffith Observatory as it arrives in Los Angeles on the back of a 747 en route to Los Angeles International Airport, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon

<p>The Space Shuttle Endeavour does a flyby of Los Angeles International Airport on the back of a 747 before making flybys at other locations in Los Angeles, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

The Space Shuttle Endeavour does a flyby of Los Angeles International Airport on the back of a 747 before making flybys at other locations in Los Angeles, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

<p>Retired space shuttle Endeavour is carried on the back of a NASA jet as it approaches the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Retired space shuttle Endeavour is carried on the back of a NASA jet as it approaches the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>Retired space shuttle Endeavour is carried on the back of a NASA jet as it flies over the Marin Headlands near San Francisco, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Retired space shuttle Endeavour is carried on the back of a NASA jet as it flies over the Marin Headlands near San Francisco, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>The space shuttle Endeavour, atop NASA's Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, flies over the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Markowitz/NASA</p>

The space shuttle Endeavour, atop NASA's Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, flies over the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Markowitz/NASA

<p>The space shuttle Endeavour, secured atop the modified 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, takes to the skies, September 19, 2012. REUTERS/NASA</p>

The space shuttle Endeavour, secured atop the modified 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, takes to the skies, September 19, 2012. REUTERS/NASA

<p>The space shuttle Endeavour, atop NASA's Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, flies over Houston, Texas, September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Sheir Locke/NASA/Handout </p>

The space shuttle Endeavour, atop NASA's Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, flies over Houston, Texas, September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Sheir Locke/NASA/Handout

<p>Space shuttle Endeavour is seen atop NASA's Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, or SCA, at the Shuttle Landing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout </p>

Space shuttle Endeavour is seen atop NASA's Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, or SCA, at the Shuttle Landing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout

<p>Workers pose for a photograph on the wing of NASA's Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, (SCA) with the space shuttle Endeavour mated on top, at the Kennedy Space Center, Shuttle Landing Facility in Cape Canaveral, Florida, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/Bill Ingalls</p>

Workers pose for a photograph on the wing of NASA's Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, (SCA) with the space shuttle Endeavour mated on top, at the Kennedy Space Center, Shuttle Landing Facility in Cape Canaveral, Florida, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/Bill Ingalls

<p>The space shuttle Endeavour, atop NASA's Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, flies over the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Markowitz/NASA</p>

The space shuttle Endeavour, atop NASA's Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, flies over the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Markowitz/NASA

