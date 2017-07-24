England beat India to lift cricket World Cup
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 England's Heather Knight celebrates winning the world cup with the trophy Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 England's players celebrate winning the world cup by lifting the trophy Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 England's Anya Shrubsole celebrates bowling out India's Rajeshwari Gayakwad to win the World Cup Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley TPX IMAGES OF THE...more
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 India players look dejected at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 England's Sarah Taylor runs out India's Shikha Pandey Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 England's Sarah Taylor runs out India's Shikha Pandey Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 England's Anya Shrubsole celebrates with team mates after bowling out India's Jhulan Goswami Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 England's Anya Shrubsole bowls out India's Jhulan Goswami Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 India's Harmanpreet Kaur in action Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 India's Rajeshwari Gayakwad tries to run out England's Jenny Gunn Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 England's Sarah Taylor walks off after being caught by India's Sushma Verma Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 India's Sushma Verma attempts to run out England's Natalie Sciver Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 India's Sushma Verma waves as England's Natalie Sciver ties her lace Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 General view of the trophy being delivered to the stadium Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 England's players celebrate winning the world cup with the trophy Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 General view of fans in the rain Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 England's Katherine Brunt celebrates winning the world cup by taking a selfie with team mates Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 England's players celebrate winning the world cup by lifting the trophy and spraying sparkling wine Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 England's Heather Knight celebrates winning the world cup by kissing the trophy Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 England players celebrate winning the world cup with the tophy and spraying sparkling wine Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 India's Jhulan Goswami (C) and team mates looks dejected at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 England's Anya Shrubsole celebrates with Sarah Taylor after bowling out India's Rajeshwari Gayakwad to win the World Cup Action Images via Reuters/John...more
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 India's Jhulan Goswami looks dejected at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 England's Alex Hartley reacts to a TV replay Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 India's Veda Krishnamurthy walks off after being caught out by England's Natalie Sciver Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 India's Poonam Raut in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 England's Anya Shrubsole celebrates bowling out India's Rajeshwari Gayakwad to win the World Cup Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 India's Jhulan Goswami (L) and team mates looks dejected at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 India players look dejected at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Next Slideshows
India this week
Our top photos from India this week.
Protests in northern Morocco swell
Police fire tear gas to scatter hundreds of protesters, part of the biggest wave of demonstrations in the kingdom since Arab Spring-inspired rallies in 2011.
Toilet paper brides
Something old, something new, something borrowed and something double-ply during a toilet paper wedding dress contest.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Thousands protest Polish court overhaul
Tens of thousands of Poles protest against a new law that allows parliament to appoint Supreme Court judges, defying a European Union warning that the move undermines democracy and the rule of law.
The ruins of Mosul
Scenes of devastation after the battle to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State.
FINA World Aquatics Championships
Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.
Best of IAAF ParaAthletics
Highlights from the IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships in London.
The case of Charlie Gard
The parents of 11-month-old Charlie Gard have been fighting a legal battle to send their critically ill son to the United States for experimental therapy, but Britain's courts have refused permission on the grounds it would prolong his suffering without any realistic prospect of it helping.
Taliban car bomb attack in Kabul
A Taliban suicide attacker detonated a car bomb in the western part of Kabul, killing dozens and wounding more than 40, government officials said.
Best of Comic-Con
Highlights from the annual Comic-Con gathering in San Diego.