England under water
Amy Guy sits on a windowsill of the flooded White Bear pub in Tewkesbury, south western England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Birds sit on the goalposts of a flooded playing field in Tewkesbury, south western England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Firemen in a rescue dingy pass a van driving along a flooded street on the outskirts of Gloucester, western England, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A stranded car and bus are surrounded by flood waters from the River Soar near Mountsorrel, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Residents speak outside a flooded house, close to the River Trent in Willington, central England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man wades up a flooded street after rescuing items from his home on the outskirts of Gloucester, western England, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Men push a car out of flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Paul and Denise Wilsom stand by their tandem bicycle as their path is blocked by a flooded road in Charlton, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A sign points into flood waters from the River Soar in Barrow Upon Soar, central England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Parents carry their children through floodwater at Ruishton near Taunton, southwest England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A swan swims through flood waters from the River Soar at a caravan park in Barrow Upon Soar, central England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A fire engine is driven through flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A horse grazes surrounded by flood waters from the River Soar in Barrow Upon Soar, central England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman looks out from her window over floodwater in Ruishton near Taunton, southwest England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Diana Mallows, 90, is rescued by the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service after being stranded due to flooding at her home for four days, at North Curry near Taunton southwest England, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A man carries sandbags through floodwater in Ruishton near Taunton, southwest England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A car is pulled from flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man is driven in a digger bucket to rescue a car from flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Cattle stand surrounded by flood waters from the River Soar near Mountsorrel, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A car is reflected in flood water from the River Trent in Willington, central England November 26, 2012. Britain has refused to bankroll a fund to subsidise insurance for households in flood-prone areas, derailing talks over the scheme and...more
