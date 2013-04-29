England's Goth festival
Liam Murray poses for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. The Goth culture emerged for the Punk scene in the 1980's, developing its own music and fashion styles. The festival in Whitby is now in it's 19th...more
Liam Murray poses for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. The Goth culture emerged for the Punk scene in the 1980's, developing its own music and fashion styles. The festival in Whitby is now in it's 19th year and attracts around ten thousand people over the weekend. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Debra Scourfield poses for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Debra Scourfield poses for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Janice and David Unthank pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Janice and David Unthank pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A woman poses for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. The Goth culture emerged from the Punk scene in the 1980's, developing its own music and fashion styles. The festival in Whitby is now in it's 19th...more
A woman poses for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. The Goth culture emerged from the Punk scene in the 1980's, developing its own music and fashion styles. The festival in Whitby is now in it's 19th year and attracts around ten thousand people over the weekend. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)
Heath Waller poses for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Heath Waller poses for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Goths pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Goths pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A woman poses for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A woman poses for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Rex Beck (L) and Scarlet Readman-Riley pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Rex Beck (L) and Scarlet Readman-Riley pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Goths pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Goths pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Goths pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Goths pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
The footwear of two participants are seen during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
The footwear of two participants are seen during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Goths pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Goths pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Goths pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Goths pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A woman poses for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A woman poses for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Goth's Dan Smith (L) and Cas Carpenter pose for a photograph during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Goth's Dan Smith (L) and Cas Carpenter pose for a photograph during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Heath Waller (L) and his daughter Meagan, 10, pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Heath Waller (L) and his daughter Meagan, 10, pose for photographs during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A woman sits on a wall with her boots off during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A woman sits on a wall with her boots off during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Goth Tara Price poses for a photograph during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Goth Tara Price poses for a photograph during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Goth Tara Price poses for a photograph during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Goth Tara Price poses for a photograph during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Goth Tara Price poses for a photograph during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Goth Tara Price poses for a photograph during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Next Slideshows
Second Chance for jailed women
The Second Chance Women's Re-entry Court in Los Angeles offers a cost-saving alternative to prison for women who plead guilty to non-violent crimes and...
Staying fit in India
A look at how Indians are working out or hitting the yoga mat to win the battle of the bulge.
India this week
Pictures from around the country from the week that went by.
Living without sight
Inside an Arkansas center focused on teaching life skills to the visually impaired.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.