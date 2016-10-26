Edition:
Enraged Venezuela opposition escalates protests

Demonstrators clash with members of Venezuelan National Guard during a rally demanding a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

An injured Venezuelan National Guard walks away during a rally demanding a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Opposition supporters take part in a rally against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Lilian Tintori, wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, holding a copy of the Venezuelan constitution, takes part in a rally against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A demonstrator is detained during a rally demanding a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

An opposition supporter holding cards with the image of President Maduro and depicting late President Hugo Chavez takes part in a rally against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters take part in a rally against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition supporters take part in a rally against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles (C) attends a rally against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters take part in a rally against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a pro-government rally at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Deputies of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD) and of the Venezuela's United Socialist Party (PSUV) scuffle during a session of the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Lilian Tintori (C), wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, and her mother-in-law Antonieta Mendoza (3R) take part in a rally against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A riot police officer throws a stone during clashes with opposition supporters in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Demonstrators clash with riot police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

An injured youth is helped by his fellow demonstrators after clashes with riot police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Demonstrators clash with riot police during a student rally demanding a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A riot police officer fires into the air during clashes with opposition supporters in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Demonstrators clash with riot police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Supporters of President Nicolas Maduro storm into in a session of the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

