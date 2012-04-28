Enterprise in New York
The Space Shuttle Enterprise, mounted atop a NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, is seen in this NASA handout photo as it flies near the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York April 27, 2012. The Space Shuttle Enterprise officially arrives in...more
The Space Shuttle Enterprise, mounted atop a NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, is seen in this NASA handout photo as it flies near the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York April 27, 2012. The Space Shuttle Enterprise officially arrives in New York to be placed at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum. REUTERS/NASA/Robert Markowitz/Handout
Space Shuttle Enterprise rides atop a NASA modified 747 plane after landing in New York, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Space Shuttle Enterprise rides atop a NASA modified 747 plane after landing in New York, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
The Space Shuttles Enterprise rides atop a NASA modified 747 plane over the Statue of Liberty in New York, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Space Shuttles Enterprise rides atop a NASA modified 747 plane over the Statue of Liberty in New York, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Space Shuttle Enterprise, riding atop NASA's 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, flies past the skyline of Manhattan as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey during a flyover in New York April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The Space Shuttle Enterprise, riding atop NASA's 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, flies past the skyline of Manhattan as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey during a flyover in New York April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Next Slideshows
Royal Wedding redux
Highlights from last year's wedding of William and Kate.
Killing Bin Laden
The operation that killed the al Qaeda leader.
Displaced by a quake
Thousands still remain homeless after the 2010 Tibet earthquake.
Wild weather
Scenes of the awesome and sometimes destructive power of nature.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.